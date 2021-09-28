Range overview: Bombtrack Bicycle Co.
In recent years the appeal of bikepacking, adventure touring and cycling, in general, has boomed. The endless possibilities of exploration and discovery call out to wanderlust hearts. One brand helping intrepid explorers to satisfy their two-wheeled exploits is Bombtrack Bicycle Co.
With a dedicated team of cyclists from all walks of life, they share a common passion: creating stylish dependable bikes that'll accompany you on even the wildest rides. With a massive variety of finishing kits, frames and accessories, the Bombtrack bike range feature nine collections ensuring there's a bicycle companion to suit every rider. We're taking a look at some of the highlights from the whole Bombtrack Bicycle Co. collection.
The Hook Range (£2,200 - £3,100)
Despite being designed with gravel racing in mind, the Bombtrack Hook range of bikes also makes for ideal touring, commuter and even cyclocross bikes. The standard Hook model is built around 700c wheels, while the burlier Hook EXT models are equipped with 650b wheels, allowing you to really push the limits of what's possible. You can build your Bombtrack Hook bike your way from either steel, carbon or titanium frame options.
- Hook EXT (£2,400)
Constructed with Columbus steel, the Hook EXT can accommodate 27.5x2.1 or 700x40c tyres, offering versatility for gravel enthusiasts. The Hook EXT has a full carbon fork for agile handling and comes with SRAM's Rival 1 groupset, capable of handling the off-road demands for precise shifting and braking power.
Mounts are fitted along the top tube, downtube and seat tube, which provides fixture points for all your bag and bottle needs. So you can be sure you have everything you need for any biking adventure.
- Hook EXT-C (£3,100)
For fast-paced adventures, the super-light Hook EXT-C is a strong contender. Offering slightly more clearance than its steel counterpart, the full carbon Hook EXT-C accommodates tyres up to 27.5x2.1 and 700x45c. This model uses SRAM's Rival 1 groupset, which now features SRAM's XG-1150 10 – 42 T cassette for a wider 1x gear range while providing supreme braking power. The Hook EXT-C is the lightest Hook EXT yet, thanks to its new fully redesigned carbon frame.
The Beyond Range (£1,850 - £2,500)
The Bombtrack Beyond range is your gateway to adventure. Size-matched wheels see x.small and small frames equipped with 27.5" wheels and medium to x.large frames featuring 29" wheels. With huge flared bars, the original Beyond proved able to plot a steady course over uncharted terrain. Five bikes in the collection combine elements from mountain biking and touring, including a Beyond Junior model to making adventuring more accessible to everyone.
- Check out our full review of the Bombtrack Beyond+ ADV here
- Check out our full review of the Bombtrack Beyond+ 1 here
- Beyond 2 (£2,250)
The double-butted 4130 frame of the Bombtrack Beyond 2 has long been a staple of the brand's line-up. Using constructive feedback provided by Bombtrack team rider, Marc Maurer, the latest version uses a 1x Apex groupset for easy maintenance when out in the wild along with 29" wheels. The Beyond 2 also features a Supernova dynamo system that is fully integrated, so you'll never be without lights no matter how remote your ride.
The Arise Range (£1,150 - £1,950)
Built for a variety of terrains, the Bombtrack Arise steel frame bike is simple yet uncompromising. The five Arise models offer build variations to suit all types of riders, from the single-speed Arise, to the fully laden Arise Tour.
- Arise Tour (£1,950)
The Arise Tour adopts a more classic cycling style with its huge 700x47 tyre clearance without mudguards. With mudguards, tyre clearance is an ample 700x40. Using an Ames sub-compact 30/46T crankset and a huge 11 - 42T cassette, you'll never run out of gears, even when hauling heavy loads. Thanks to the fully-decked out integrated Supernova dynamo and Tubus racks front and rear, this bike will take you beyond the tarmac and venture with you into the beyond.
The Audax Range (£1,700 - £2,500)
Despite the name, the Audax is capable of much more than all-day road riding. With geometry similar to the popular Hook series, a couple of subtle tweaks give these bikes a livelier feel whilst remaining capable over rough surfaces and still providing lots of mounting options for luggage. There are two models in the Bombtrack Audax range, one steel and one aluminium, both equipped with a 650b wheelsize.
- Audax (£2,500)
Constructed from Columbus steel with a full carbon fork, the sleek-looking Bombtrack Audax comes with 650x47 tyres as standard. This model is equipped with Shimano's 105 R7020 2 x 11 hydraulic groupset with an Ultegra RD-RX800 rear derailleur. There have been some adjustments to the finishing kit, such as the inclusion of an integrated rear light mount. The Audax is then topped off with a Ritchey finishing kit, ensuring this bike never misses a beat.
We've merely gleaned the surface of what the Bombtrack Bicycle Co. has to offer. With an extensive collection of bicycles suitable for endurance, touring, off-road adventures and the wild outback, head to their website Bombtrack Bicycle Co for more. You can use the Bombtrack Bicycle Co. store locator to find your nearest store: Bombtrack Store Locator.
Lovely bikes, dreadful name. See also Nukeproof and all the other stupidly masculine names associated with the off-road world.