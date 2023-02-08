New adventure steel bike manufacturer Windover Bikes enters the market
Windover Bikes is a new steel-frame bike manufacturer that’s been set up by Enigma alumni Chris Davis, Sam Watson and Richard Lambert. After years of testing, the group has now released two new gravel bike models, utilising their experience in frame design and construction.
Windover Bikes places a lot of importance on local manufacturing; the bikes are made with Reynolds 853 dual-zone butted tube sets, with the finished article then built up with components from fellow UK brands, such as Hope, Rideworks and DCR Wheels - although they also have an EU-based partner to meet the demands.
The brand itself is named after Windover in the South Downs, close to where the team is based and much of the model development and testing took place. For now, the company has two bike models available for purchase: the Bostal and the Beacon, again both named after places in South Downs.
The Bostal is intended as a versatile gravel and adventure bike but with the ability to take up to 700 x 50mm gravel tyres or 650b x 2.25-in mountain bike tyres, while still being able to fit a double GRX chainset. The frame features internal cable routing, a T47 bottom bracket shell, and a simple-but-durable powder coat finish.
The Beacon, the brand says, “takes gravel to the next level”. More akin to a rigid MTB or off-road touring bike, this UK-made bike offers 29x2.4in / 27.5x2.6in tyre clearance with progressive geometry in either drop bar or flat bar specific format.
In addition to the two steel frames, Windover has designed and produced a bespoke carbon fork rather than using an “off-the-peg model”. The Type 3 fork has huge tyre clearance to match the Beacon frame whilst still allowing full mudguard fitment and the shorter axle-crown height removes the need to compromise when designing the geometry for shorter riders, and leaves more room in the frame triangle for frame bags.
The fork’s 415mm length does ensure compatibility with gravel-specific suspension forks such as Rock Shox Rudy XPLR - which we’ve seen recently on Bombtrack’s new steel gravel bike - or Fox 32 TC. The forks are tested by EFBE Prüftechnik in Germany, with the Type 3 proven to meet MTB standards and are available on their own or as part of a frameset.
Windover bikes can be viewed and test ridden at Cuckmere Cycle Company, near Eastbourne. Prices start at £1,450 for a frame and fork, or £,2950 for a complete bike with Shimano GRX600, Ritchey Finishing kit and DCR wheelset.