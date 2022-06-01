Shimano shows off 10 stunning custom bikes with silver GRX Limited

Unbound Gravel is one of the gravel cycling world's pinnacle events and this year Shimano is displaying their new at the All Things Gravel expo in downtown Emporia, Kansas. GRX Limited groupset
For the expo, Shimano has rounded up ten stunning hand-built bikes, made by master frame builders from around the world. The company wanted to highlight small frame builders by giving their bikes a somewhat nostalgic look with the silver GRX celebrating the history as well as the future of gravel cycling.
In short, the GRX Limited, which is indeed going to be very limited in supply, is the brand's usual 11-speed GRX 800-series mechanical groupset with a brushed or polished silver finish. Shimano has produced the limited edition groups in 1x, 2x and flat-bar variants.
We've put together a gallery of these cracking custom builds that might leave even certain Italian groupset owners dazzled. Have a look - it might be the closest we mortals get to this Limited groupset.
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: steel, United States Speedvagen
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: titanium, United States Mosaic
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mosaic Cycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: aluminium, United States Low
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: titanium, United States Firefly
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: steel, United States Chumba
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mariposa.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mariposa 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: titanium, United States Seven
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: titanium, United Kingdom Enigma
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
: titanium, Spain Angel
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Angel Cycle Works.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Angel Cycle Works 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano
Check out the details of all the GRX Limited components from Shimano's website.
