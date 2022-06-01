Shimano shows off 10 stunning custom bikes with silver GRX Limited

The new limited collection of Shimano's gravel groupset has brushed and polished silver finishes
Shimano shows off 10 stunning custom bikes with silver GRX Limited
|
Jun 1 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Valtteri Bottas FNLD GRVL.jpeg
Valtteri Bottas sets up an international gravel race in his Finnish hometown
The two-day event will have a prize purse of £17,000
2022 endura MT500 Helmet_Lifestyle.jpg
Endura's helmet range turns up a notch
Endura adds MIPS, coverage and boosts venting to the helmet lineup
2022 National Cross-country Series Round 4, Cannock Chase
Glentress to host 2023 UCI cross-country competitions in Scotland
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships are expected to attract over one million spectators
2022 brad dirty reiver 2.jpg
Team ORCC: EP. 05 Dirty Reiver, a wet race and a big mistake
We also check in with Matt Page as he hunts those KOMs

Unbound Gravel is one of the gravel cycling world's pinnacle events and this year Shimano is displaying their new GRX Limited groupset at the All Things Gravel expo in downtown Emporia, Kansas.

For the expo, Shimano has rounded up ten stunning hand-built bikes, made by master frame builders from around the world. The company wanted to highlight small frame builders by giving their bikes a somewhat nostalgic look with the silver GRX celebrating the history as well as the future of gravel cycling. 

In short, the GRX Limited, which is indeed going to be very limited in supply, is the brand's usual 11-speed GRX 800-series mechanical groupset with a brushed or polished silver finish. Shimano has produced the limited edition groups in 1x, 2x and flat-bar variants. 

We've put together a gallery of these cracking custom builds that might leave even certain Italian groupset owners dazzled. Have a look - it might be the closest we mortals get to this Limited groupset.  

English Cycles: steel, United States

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

Speedvagen: steel, United States

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano


 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen 3.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Speedvagen 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

Mosaic: titanium, United States

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mosaic Cycles.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mosaic Cycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles 3.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, English Cycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

Low: aluminium, United States

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano


 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles 3.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Low Bicycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

Firefly: titanium, United States

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles 3.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Firefly Bicycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

Chumba: steel, United States

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba 3.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Chumba 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano


 

Mariposa: steel, Canada

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mariposa.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mariposa.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mariposa 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Mariposa 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

Seven: titanium, United States

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles 3.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Seven Cycles 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

Enigma: titanium, United Kingdom

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma 3.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Enigma 3.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

Angel: titanium, Spain

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Angel Cycle Works.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Angel Cycle Works.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Angel Cycle Works 2.jpeg
2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Angel Cycle Works 2.jpeg, by Kevin Fickling/Shimano

 

2022 Shimano GRX Limited Silver, Angel Cycle Works 3.jpeg

 

Check out the details of all the GRX Limited components from Shimano's website.

You might also like:

 

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£44.99
-18%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£112
-20%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£127.49
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£83.99
-40%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34
-29%
Buy now
Review
Bontrager_Adventure_Handlebar_Main.jpg
Bontrager Adventure Handlebar Bag review £95.00
Great shape and material but questionable straps and hydration bladder offering
News
Valtteri Bottas FNLD GRVL.jpeg
Valtteri Bottas sets up a new international gravel race
The two-day event will have a prize purse of £17,000
Review
2022 scott trail storm insuloft al mens vest hero.jpg
Scott Trail Storm Insuloft AL Men's Vest review £90.00
A surprisingly versatile core warmer but can get sweaty when worn with a pack
News
2022 endura MT500 Helmet_Lifestyle.jpg
Endura's helmet range turns up a notch
Endura adds MIPS, coverage and boosts venting to the helmet lineup
News
2022 National Cross-country Series Round 4, Cannock Chase
Glentress to host 2023 UCI cross-country competitions
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships are expected to attract over one million spectators
Feature
2022 finley komoot girona 1.jpg
Finley's top tips for gravel riding in Girona
Planning a gravel trip in Girona? Here's everything you need to know
Review
2022 Tailfin AP20 Trunk Top Bag 003.jpg
Tailfin AP20 Trunk Top Bag review £159.00
Capacious quick-release luggage for your Tailfin rack with excellent features.
Feature
gritfest 2019 photos 45.jpg
Opinion: We need to be more specific about what 'gravel' is
Matt Page reckons just calling it gravel doesn't cut the mustard anymore