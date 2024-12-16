Gear of the Year - our favourite tech from 2024
We made it through 2024 – something some of our rivals failed to accomplish, which demonstrates the rough ride we've all had since 2020. We've got our loyal audience to thank for this, and their continued support has ensured off.road.cc has remained relevant and forged a reputation as the UK's biggest and trusted source for off-road-specific content. I'm not going to bore you with statistics and numbers like in previous years, but we have come out of this dark period in a good place and have consolidated our position and grown our footprint.
Our coverage for 2024 has been on the money, balancing industry news, reviews and buying advice with in-depth features and race coverage, and doing our best to answer your questions in the process. While our team has shrunk somewhat, we still possess a core of authoritative writers headed by editor Aaron Borrill and Liam Mercer, our tech editor. Matt Page, Stu Kerton, Lace Branquinho and Steve Thomas have also been instrumental in ensuring our reviews and features are bang-on trend.
As you can imagine, a lot of kit passed through our hands this year, culminating in 224 published reviews across mountain bike, gravel riding, and bike packing genres — bikes, shoes, helmets, power meters, clothing... the list is long. With so many products, it takes a lot for a particular product to stand out, but we've gone through the list and selected the top performers.
We hope you enjoy the read and let us know what you think below in the comments.
- Aaron Borrill, Editor
Best bike mountain bike of the year - Canyon Spectral CF 9
Despite starting life as a trail bike and becoming one found underneath the world’s top riders through the EWS, the Canyon Spectral has a long history of being a cracking bike. Earlier this year, the brand unveiled the latest edition of the Spectral and now, it’s a more grounded bike that harks back to its trail-focussed roots.
Once again, Canyon has done a very good job with it. It’s certainly different, donning 150 and 145mm of suspension front and rear respectively and its K.I.S steering stabiliser. But the reason why it’s found itself as off.road.cc’s mountain bike of the year is the ride it delivers for the money it costs. With current CF models starting at £3,200, the Spectral makes an excellent second or upgrade bike that’s pretty much future-proofed thanks to its assortment of mod-cons and a very well-sorted geometry.
Its CF 9 still provides incredibly competitive value for money and with its super-tuneable but well-rounded character, it’s a no-brainer for all levels of trail rider.
Here's the Canyon Spectral CF 9 review for more.
- Liam Mercer
Best gravel bike of the year - Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3
Thankfully there are very few bad bikes out there, which means to stand out from the rest the machine in question needs to focus on the details, and that’s exactly what Trek has achieved with the Checkpoint SL 7 Gen 3.
Fast, slow and anywhere in between – it didn’t matter how I wanted to ride the Checkpoint it was always fun and gave me confidence on the tracks and trails. Trek has got everything right from the geometry to the carbon grade and lay-up, and the IsoSpeed system is worth the slight weight penalty for the comfort it provides.
Overall, it’ll do it all without any compromises.
Here's Stu's Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 gravel bike review.
- Stu Kerton
Best e-MTB of the year - Whyte E-Lyte Evo RS
A late entry in 2024, the E-Lyte Evo takes the already excellent E-Lyte platform and equips it with a full-torque, Bosch Performance Line CX motor. Paired with a 400Wh battery, it raised some eyebrows at first but Whyte has shown that there’s a real method behind the madness. Not only is that because it comes with a 250Wh range extender in its asking price but because it's the next step in the brand’s pursuit of lowering an e-MTB’s centre of gravity and with great results.
It’s the best-handling e-mountain bike I’ve ridden owing to how Whyte has packaged and placed the weight of the battery and motor within the frame. Because the weight and centre of gravity are so low, the E-Lyte Evo handles beautifully as it successfully blends the sure-footed descending characteristic of a weighty e-MTB with the ease of cornering as a regular mountain bike. The E-Lyte Evo’s handling is so good, that I reckon it’s the start of something slightly fresh for the e-MTB market.
And despite the E-Lyte Evo RS being an entry-level build, incredibly little of its lower-level componentry holds it back. Its geometry is right on the money, too, making for one versatile machine capable of trail centre fun and hell-for-leather enduro-style riding. Considering there’s a range extender included, the value is rather competitive, too.
Head over to the Whyte E-Lyte Evo RS review for a closer look.
- Liam Mercer
Best component of the year - Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals
Accurate and consistently reliable power meters are hard to find – especially for off-road use, but Favero Electronics has killed it with the Assioma Pro MX-2 power pedals. They look good, add no significant weight to your bike and provide rock-solid performance regardless of the weather conditions and terrain. The best part about a pedal option is the ability to swap it between bikes with ease – something that will find favour with many riders.
In today’s cost of living crisis, a sub-£600 power meter is a rarity and Favero has ensured its Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals have hit all the markers. At present, there is nothing on the market as accurate, reliable, durable and easy to set up. The Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals are the best off-road-specific power meter on the market.
Have a look at Aaron's Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 pedals review for more info.
- Aaron Borrill
Best clothing of the year - POC Mantle Hoodie
POC’s Mantle Hoodie is the one bit of clothing I’ve worn the most throughout late 2023 and into 2024. Granted, it’s not cheap, but its thin fabric provides excellent thermoregulation and insulation. Then, the addition of wind and water resistance makes it ideal for all but the wettest of winter riding. Because of that, it’s worth every penny.
It’s useful, too, with a pocket at the rear that’s great for holding all types of food, kit and keys and I’ve been a big fan of its glasses holder on the chest. On top of that, it’s subtly styled making it just as useable off the bike as it is on.
For more on why the POC Mantle Hoodie made it into 2024’s Gear of the Year, here’s the review.
- Liam Mercer
Best helmet of the year - Fox Racing Crossframe Pro
While safety remains a key focus for Fox Racing, a brand better known for its full-face helmets, the Crossframe Pro still incorporates crucial safety features, including Mips technology and dual-density EPS construction. However, Fox has also made it an excellent choice for cross-country, gravel, and even road riding, thanks to its impressive comfort and effective ventilation.
Design is always a matter of personal taste, but I think the Crossframe Pro strikes a good balance. It offers the aesthetic of a peaked off-road helmet — just without the peak. It also boasts standout features, such as the Fidlock snap buckle, which is highly intuitive and allows for one-handed operation, even when wearing thick winter gloves.
It doesn’t quite match the ventilation levels of some general-purpose or road-specific helmets, it performs reasonably well. In terms of comfort, however, few helmets I’ve used can compete.
For my full impression of this helmet, read the Fox Crossframe Pro helmet review.
- Matt Page
Best shoes of the year - Crankbrothers Mallet Trail Boa
Kit that makes it into Gear of the Year isn’t just chosen for its high scores. It’s also chosen by how it's integrated into our daily kit roster but few things I’ve reached for more than Crankbrother’s Mallet Trail Boa shoes. The brand’s latest clipless kicks, released in March this year have been exactly that.
Quickly becoming known for creating some of the most comfortable shoes in the biz, the Mallet Trail Boas combine an excellent fit with a comparatively light weight. The shank provides plenty of stiffness for on-pedal efficiency without skimping on walkability. They’re easy to wipe down and look pretty great, too.
Here’s the Crankbrothers Mallet Trail Boa review.
- Liam Mercer
Best groupset of the year - SRAM Red XPLR AXS
SRAM's Red XPLR AXS groupset will take some doing to beat based purely on its refinement, overall performance and premium nature. The American company has nailed the formula – particularly the parts sharing across its groupsets. Not only has this lowered manufacturing cost but also unified the corporate look and feel across all products in the portfolio. Despite this, it's still fairly dear in terms of pricing. The groupset will set you back £3,980 if you purchase it outright.
Overall, SRAM has done an excellent job anticipating the rise of gravel racing and catering to the gravel-racing demographic and it shows in every detail. From the sharp braking and shifting performance to the refined ergonomics and aesthetics, there isn't anything currently available that can match the SRAM Red XPLR AXS groupset.
Want to know more? We've got you covered with the SRAM Red XPLR AXS groupset review.
- Aaron Borrill
Best wheelset of the year - Parcours FKT
The Parcours FKT gravel wheels find themselves in a unique space with the only threats coming from the Zipp 303 XPLR S and Swiss Side Gravon Carbon 500 wheels. Status and reputation are always going to be a factor among racing enthusiasts but so is pricing and, based on that fact alone, Parcours is at a slight advantage coming in at £1,199 for what is a premium top-of-the-range wheelset.
The FKT wheels feature a 47mm rim depth and weigh 1,500g for a complete set, while the spoke count comes in at 24 front/rear in a two-cross lacing pattern. Hub-wise, the drive mechanism comprises the same six-pawl freehub and 44T ratchet as the brand’s road hubs owing to the quicker engagement needed and lighter overall system weight.
Overall, it's hard to beat the value of the Parcours FKT gravel wheels. There is no question about their speed and overall comfort but, ultimately, in the current economic climate, the pricepoint sets them apart from their rivals.
All the details can be found in Aaron's Parcours FKT gravel wheelset review.
- Aaron Borrill
Accessory of the year - RRP Proguard Front V2
In one form or another, RRP’s Proguard has found its way onto several off.road.cc tester’s bikes. That’s simply because it's so capable and adaptable and now in its second version, the brand has done the difficult job of making an already great product even better.
Personally, the Proguard Front is a permanent fixture on my bike, and it usually gets slung on test bikes throughout the year. It looks good, it's stable, and the fact it comes in multiple lengths means users can pick a guard according to the conditions they ride in or the level of coverage they’re after. It’s available in bolt-on configurations (my favourite) or with velcro fastenings.
Throughout 2025, you’ll see the RRP Proguard Front V2 on more test bikes, so for the full review, click here.
- Liam Mercer
Eye protection of the year - Madison Crypto
Glasses or any kind of cycle-specific eyewear are one of those things that can get incredibly expensive. With many good options costing north of £100, the Madison Crypto’s £40 price tag represents a bargain. However, the Crypto isn’t just about its relatively low asking price, as it’s a top performer, too.
Providing excellent coverage, comfort and fog resistance, there’s little more to ask for. Replacement lenses don’t cost the world either and there are plenty of packages to choose from, from the £35 glasses equipped with a clear lens to the £60 full pack that gets you the glasses, a clear lens, a low light lens and a tinted lens.
Want to know more about one of the most affordable options on the market? Check out the Madison Crypto glasses review.
- Liam Mercer
Best tyre of the year - WTB Macro
With most products, achieving a compromise and balance is essential, and in cycling, nowhere is this more important - or harder to achieve - than with tyres. For a tyre designed for cross-country riding, factors such as speed, grip, comfort, weight, and puncture resistance are crucial, with specific conditions and individual circumstances playing a vital role.
The Macro from WTB marks their first foray into performance-orientated cross-country tyres, where speed takes centre stage—and what an impressive debut it is! While there are lighter and grippier options available, and although I haven’t seen detailed performance data, you could likely find tyres with slightly lower rolling resistance.
However, few manage to deliver such a well-rounded package that excels in real-world riding situations rather than just race-track conditions. It feels fast and grippy across most terrains, offering a level of confidence and assurance that makes it a joy to ride.
Have a look at the WTB Macro tyre review for a deeper dive.
- Matt Page
Best product of the year - Gtechniq Ceramic Coating
I was a sceptic when I first read about the wonder of Gtechniq's Ceramic Coating but after applying it and seeing it in action, I've applied it to all of my bikes – the stuff just works.
When applied, the ceramic coating forms a durable layer of clear ceramic treatment that prevents dirt and grime from accumulating on the frame. While it takes time to properly apply it (you'll need to thoroughly clean your bike before the treatment and follow the instructions) the result is immediately evident. Not only does water bead off the surface, but grit and other contaminants struggle to bond with the layer, resulting in a cleaner frame. The bonus is that a quick hose and wipe will effortlessly remove all grime.
Make sure you read our feature, 'Cleaning and protecting your bike is made easy with Gtechniq Ceramic', if you're interested in taking your bike protection to the next level.
- Aaron Borrill
Object of desire - Mondraker NEAT Gulf Edition
Although we all love bikes, motorsport is a secondary obsession shared by the off.road.cc team and few bikes released through 2024 got us as excited as Mondrakers NEAT in its Gulf colourway. At £11,900, it’s not a cheap bike, but it’s a tasteful celebration of ‘70s motorsport that draws inspiration from one car in particular, the Porche 917 K.
Whether we’ll be able to his Porsche-type speeds aboard this bike is another question but as it’s equipped with TQ’s HPR50 motor, we can certainly try. There were only 50 of these bikes made too but to keep it in top nick, Mondraker provides touch-up paint but let’s face it, this bike will be hung up on the office wall, rather than ridden through the trails.
Here is all the skinny on the Mondraker NEAT Gulf Edition.
- Liam Mercer