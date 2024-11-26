 LCP
A comfortable 'do-it-all' 'gravel bike with a racy edge.
Nov 26 2024
Bikes
  • A lot of fun to ride
  • Good tyre clearance
  • Highly versatile
  • Not the lightest build for this kind of money
you want a fast-riding gravel machine with the capabilities of an adventure bike.

The Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 is the top-level model in the Wisconsin-based brand's revamped gravel/endurance range and it’s a belter, especially for those who like a ride style on the racier side of things. It’s light, flickable, nimble and fast, while also focusing on comfort for those longer tours, plus the addition of plenty of mounting points, internal frame storage and the ability to run wide tyres doesn’t exclude it from the adventure side of things.

Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 - Technical details

Trek’s patented carbon-fibre composites are known as Optimum Compaction Low Void (OCLV) carbon. They are available in a range of grades with the 900 series topping the charts with the 800 to follow before we arrive at the 500 series used here on this SL 7.   

Summing things up, the higher the level of the OCLV, the less material is required to achieve the same strength as the level below it, so basically this 500 series is a balance of stiffness versus weight and also cost. All OCLV frames come with a lifetime warranty though regardless of the grade used.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr tt2.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr tt2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The previous SL Gen 2 model also used a 500 series carbon layup but, Trek says that for the Gen 3, the frame has been refined. From an aesthetic point of view, this new version definitely looks more slender with a less bulbous head tube and top tube. Gen 2 didn’t have the IsoSpeed shock absorbing system at the junction between the top and the seat tube either.

This Gen 3 still sports dropped chainstays for increased tyre clearance but that has been improved from 45mm to an impressive 50mm, which adds to that overall versatility.

2024 trek checkpoint news clearance.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint news clearance.jpg, by Liam Mercer


This bike also has bigger internal frame storage and while it has the same rear rack points and bolting options for four bottle cages as the Gen 2, you now also get front rack mounting points on the carbon fork.

Dropper posts are still catered for, too, but the Gen 3 will also work with a suspension fork should you want to make the switch. Travel is limited to a maximum of 40mm, which I’d say is more than plenty for a gravel bike.

2024 trek checkpoint news storage.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint news storage.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Other neat touches are a hidden mudguard mount should you want to press the Checkpoint into winter trainer mode, or fancy an off-road commuter, plus you get a universal derailleur hanger (UDH), integrated chain guide and a T47 bottom bracket.

From a sizing point of view, the Checkpoint is available in six options ranging from XS to XL, or 49cm to 61cm. Trek give a recommended rider height range of 4’ 8” to 7’ which is pretty impressive.

2024 trek checkpoint news isospeed.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint news isospeed.jpg, by Liam Mercer


I gave you a little taster of the geometry earlier, but this seems a good time to give you some exact numbers. This M/L 56cm has an effective top tube length of 578mm, a 151mm head tube and 530mm seat tube. The stack and reach figures are 601mm and 397mm respectively with a fork offset of 49mm. The wheelbase is 1,042mm with 403mm chainstays.

When it comes to the angles it’s 72-degree for the head tube and 73.3-degree for the seat tube. Trek also gives an effective seat tube angle of 72.8-degree to take into account the effects that the IsoSpeed system has on positioning once a rider is seated on the bike.

Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 - Componentry

The Checkpoint SL Gen 3 range is made up of three bikes kicking off with the SL 5 priced at £3,700 which includes a SRAM Apex XPLR groupset, alloy wheels and Bontrager Paradigm SL tubeless tyres which gives an all-in weight of around 9.5kg in a M/L size.

The SL 6 makes the jump to Rival for £4,500 while this range-topping SL 7 comes with SRAM’s Force XPLR and Bontrager’s Aeolus Elite 35V carbon fibre wheels for its £6,350 price tag. The whole build comes in at a claimed 9kg for this size.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr tyre logo.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr tyre logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


All of the bikes come with 1x drivetrains with this particular model using a 40T chainring paired to a 10-44T 12 speed cassette. With a 1x chainring, you can fit up to a 44T chainring, or 46/30T with a 2x setup.

SRAM’s latest Force groupset works brilliantly in my opinion. I love the way the shifting works in terms of one lever moving the chain up the cassette while the other drops it down, and regardless of how caked in dirt the chain becomes the rear mech still shifts with plenty of precision and speed.

The braking is also top-notch with loads of power and that all-important modulation continues to be bettered on each iteration.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr crank.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr crank.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The rest of the kit hasn’t been scrimped on either. The Bontrager Pro alloy stem has an RRP of £90 and is compatible with Trek’s Blendr accessory range while the Pro Gravel handlebar has a gentle flare and offers plenty of hand positions.

Widths are determined by frame size and this 56cm M/L gets a 44cm offering. A few centimeters wider than I’d use on a road bike, which gives the handling more stability on loose surfaces without slowing it down too much on faster sections.

The seatpost is carbon fibre and you’ll find a Verse Short Elite saddle perched atop. It has a shape that I got on well with and I liked the fact that the padding is firm and reasonably minimal.

The Aeolus Elite 35V TLR wheels have a 35mm deep carbon fibre rim and with a 25mm internal width, the rims are well suited to larger gravel tyres up to that 50mm that the Checkpoint can accommodate.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr brake leer.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr brake leer.jpg, by Liam Mercer


At a claimed 1,660g, they aren’t the lightest set of gravel wheels out there but they roll well, and I was impressed with their lateral stiffness for hard efforts out of the saddle. More importantly, though their durability is up to the job even if your rides take you over rough sections of gravel. My main testing route has sections of restricted by-ways used for military transport which means the hardcore is on the large and rocky side of which sharp edges become more apparent after heavy rain has washed the dust out of the joints. I hit a few of them, and while the noises weren’t great the wheels stood up to the abuse without issue.

Bontrager’s Girona RSL GR TRL Gravel tyres have a light tread pattern, so they were ideal for those few days in the summer when it wasn’t raining. They also roll well enough on the road sections when threading together a gravel route.   

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr brake calo.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr brake calo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


With a 220TPI casing, they feel fairly supple which all adds to the ride feel and as they come already set up tubeless with sealant included you can run them at lower pressures to avoid pinch flats. For the wetter months, you are definitely going to need something with much deeper tread though.

If you fancied building up a Checkpoint to your own specifications Trek offers a frameset option for £2,500.

Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 - Performance

If you want to race on the gravel Trek offers the latest Checkmate range where the focus is on point-and-shoot characteristics thanks to an aggressive ride position, low weight and agility. If you want something a little more relaxed, there's the Checkpoint.

As I mentioned in that opening paragraph though, the Checkpoint is certainly no slouch and, that’s because from a geometry point of view, it’s not wildly different to the Checkmate. The reach is just 2mm less on the Checkpoint, but the stack is 16mm taller and the wheelbase is 7mm longer to calm things down a touch.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr ht.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr ht.jpg, by Liam Mercer


All of this gives the Checkpoint added versatility. It’s still quick enough from a handling point of view to take on some flowing singletrack through the woods or fly down a descent on hard-paced gravel while feeling fully in control, but things are backed off just enough that it’s not difficult to ride.

On loose surfaces or when conditions are tricky your more upright body position and confidence-inspiring handling means the Checkpoint always feels easy to control. The 1,042mm wheelbase gives a feeling of stability, and the IsoSpeed system not only improves comfort but also gives the feeling that the rear end is more planted than it is. The IsoSpeed absorbs a lot of the bumps but does it without muting feedback, so you can still feel exactly what the rear tyre is up to.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr fork.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr fork.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The whole bike has a balanced nature and gives you the nudge to keep pushing things a little harder. When I found the limit in terms of grip the Checkpoint didn’t rear up and spit me off either; even then, it felt easy to tame and bring back under control.

 My longest gravel testing route is around four hours and, while that is not exactly adventure category, it’s definitely long enough to highlight any pain and niggles from my crash-riddled skeleton, and that was something that didn’t happen. The ride quality is really good, helped by the IsoSpeed and the 42mm tyres, but neither of those will be able to fully hide an overly stiff frame. Thankfully, they don’t have to, as Trek has used a carbon layup that works as it should – plenty of stiffness where required, but with compliance in other areas where stiffness isn’t the be-all and end-all.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr tyre close.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr tyre close.jpg, by Liam Mercer


I spend around half of my cycling time riding road bikes and the Checkpoint is similar from a geometry point of view to an endurance road bike. I could still get plenty of drop from the saddle to the handlebar layout I want, but not by so much that it starts to add too much weight to your neck, shoulders or wrists. This also helps comfort without affecting efficiency.

On longer rides I loved the fact that the Checkpoint is happy just having the pedals turned over, but should the opportunity arise for a bit of fun, like a cheeky downhill it’ll respond straight away and leave a huge grin on your face.

Trek Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gen 3 - Verdict

Up against the Specialized Diverge STR Expert, which has its own style of bump-taming frame design and internal storage things look pretty good for the Checkpoint.

The STR Pro comes fitted with a 1x Force and SRAM Eagle mullet gearing set up and Spesh’s own carbon Roval Terra CL wheels for a whopping £8,000.

The STR Expert is much closer in price to the Checkpoint SL 7 at £6,250 but you are taking a hit on the spec with a drop to SRAM Rival AXS for the shifters and chainset and the cheaper Roval Terra C wheels. When I reviewed it last year, I was very impressed with the way it rode, but that is a lot of money.

2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr st logo.jpg
2024 trek checkpoint sl 7 ffr st logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


There are some much cheaper options though if you are willing to forgo things like the internal frame storage mind.

I recently reviewed the upgraded Silex from Merida, and it has a lot in common with the Checkpoint. The 700 model I rode used an aluminium frame, but there are many carbon offerings in the lineup.

The geometry is a little different to the Checkpoint with a taller front end with a marginally taller stack height and a longer reach, but it’s a bike that I found to be a lot of fun on fast-flowing sections while being very comfortable for longer treks into the wilderness.

Tyre clearance is a little smaller at 47mm, but it is full of mounting points and will take mudguards. It lacks a few of the features of the Checkpoint SL 7 but the top level Silex 8000 comes with a 2x GRX Di2 groupset (a comparable level to Force) and Easton carbon wheels for just £4,800. The frame is compatible with a suspension fork, too.

Canyon divides their gravel bikes into differing genres with the Grail taking care of racing duties while the Grizl looks after the gravelly adventure kind of things, so similar to the Checkpoint and Checkmate.

Like Merida, Canyon doesn’t offer a SRAM Force build, but the CF SLX 8 Di2 model comes with the electronic version of Shimano’s gravel groupset GRX and a set of carbon DT Swiss wheels. Like the Checkpoint, it has 50mm of tyre clearance, internal cable routing and shock absorbency, although it uses the seatpost itself rather than any frame-based system. This build will set you back £4,469, although as I always say when it comes to getting a Canyon bike delivered to the UK you’ll need to factor in £50 for carriage and £19 for the Bike Guard box they ship it in.

If you want a suspension fork, then Canyon also sells builds with that option.

I think Trek has done a great job with this latest Gen 3 version of the Checkpoint. It rides brilliantly and I love the characteristics of the frameset and the geometry. It’s a solid, all-round gravel bike for those who want to go far – quickly.

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Trek say, "The Checkpoint is an adventure-ready gravel bike designed for exploring gravel roads, dirt tracks and light singletrack. With mounts galore for all the bottles and bags you need, a comfortable all-day geometry and plenty of tyre clearance, the Checkpoint is the bike of choice for the road less travelled." I think it is a great all rounder that has been designed to meet all kinds of gravel riding without compromise.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Frame 500 Series OCLV Carbon, IsoSpeed, downtube storage door, hidden mudguard mounts, rack mounts, integrated frame bag mounts, invisible cable routing, T47, flat-mount disc, integrated chainkeeper, removable FD hanger, UDH, 142x12 mm chamfered thru axle
Fork Checkpoint full carbon, tapered carbon steerer, fender mounts, triple rack mounts, flat mount disc, 12x100mm chamfered thru axle
   

*Shifter  

SRAM Force AXS D2, 12 speed
Rear derailleur SRAM Force XPLR AXS D2, 44T max cog
*Crank Size: XS, S
SRAM Force 1 D2, 40T, DUB, 165 mm length
Size: M
SRAM Force 1 D2, 40T, DUB, 170 mm length
Size: ML, L
SRAM Force 1 D2, 40T, DUB, 172.5 mm length
Size: XL
SRAM Force 1 D2, 40T, DUB, 175 mm length
Bottom bracket SRAM DUB, T47 threaded, internal bearing
Cassette SRAM XG-1271, 10-44, 12-speed
Chain SRAM Force, 12-speed
Max. chainring size 1x:44 2x: 46/30

Wheel front Bontrager Aeolus Elite 35V, OCLV Carbon, Tubeless Ready, 35mm rim depth, 100x12mm thru axle
Wheel rear Bontrager Aeolus Elite 35V, OCLV Carbon, Tubeless-Ready, 35 mm rim depth, SRAM XD-R driver, 142x12 mm thru axle
Skewer front Bontrager Switch chamfered thru axle, removable lever
Skewer rear Bontrager Switch chamfered thru axle, removable lever
Tyre Bontrager Girona RSL, Tubeless Ready, GR puncture protection, aramid bead, 220 tpi, 700x42 mm
Tyre part Bontrager TLR sealant, 180 ml/6 oz
Rim strip Bontrager TLR
Max tyre size 50 mm without mudguards, 42 mm with mudguards

*Saddle Size: XS, S
Verse Short Elite, hollow magnesium rails, 155 mm width
Size: M, ML, L, XL
Verse Short Elite, hollow magnesium rails, 145 mm width
Seatpost Bontrager carbon, 27.2 mm, 8 mm offset, 330 mm length
*Handlebar Size: XS
Bontrager Pro Gravel, 40 cm width
Size: S, M
Bontrager Pro Gravel, 42 cm width
Size: ML, L
Bontrager Pro Gravel, 44 cm width
Size: XL
Bontrager Pro Gravel, 46 cm width
Handlebar tape Bontrager Supertack Perf tape
*Stem Size: XS
Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 60 mm length
Size: S
Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 70 mm length
Size: M, ML
Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 80 mm length
Size: L
Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 90 mm length
Size: XL
Bontrager Pro, 31.8 mm, Blendr-compatible, 7-degree, 100 mm length
Brake SRAM Force AXS hydraulic disc
Brake rotor SRAM CentreLine X, CentreLock, round edge, 160 mm
Rotor size Max brake rotor sizes: 180mm front and rear

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

Ride quality is very good thanks to the carbon layup and bolstered by the IsoSpeed system.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

There is nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to the angles and tube lengths for a bike of this sense.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Stiffness levels are great throughout the bike. It responds well to hard efforts out of the saddle.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

A well made frame and fork throughout.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The geometry has hints of an endurance road bike to it being slightly shorter and taller than many gravel bikes that offers this kind of performance. It's still aggressive enough though that it's very capable when the pace rises or the routes get technical.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

The frame is carbon fibre, specifically Trek's own OCLV 500 series.

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Due to the stiffness on offer and the wide ranging spread of gears the Checkpoint feels efficient overall.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

On the nippy side of neutral.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The front end of the Checkpoint works really well. The steering is quick enough to have fun at speed and it can cope with flowing singletrack and the likes without ever feeling twitchy or tricky to control.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

Crisp shifting and powerful braking regardless of conditions.

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so, wha: 

A good all round set of wheels that stayed true throughout some tough testing conditions.

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

A good set of tyres for very dry and hardpacked surfaces, which means limited usage in the UK!

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

A good range of finishing kit which I found to be comfortable and user friendly.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes.

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

You'll need some more aggresive tread on the tyres for wetter conditions but in the dry they work really well both on loose and hardpacked surfaces thanks to their suppleness and therefore feedback. The wide spread of gears has you covered for both climbing and descending too.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes.

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

The Checkpoint is a very good bike overall as it focuses on getting the basics right. The geometry works for all kinds of riding, it's comfortable, and is built using a quality frameset and well though out finishing kit. First and foremost though it's just a fun bike to ride and put a massive smile on my face.
