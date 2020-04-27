DT SWISS G 1800 Spline 25 700c wheelset review £350.00
Budget gravel wheels that work hard and look good
DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-1.jpg
|
Apr 27 2020
|
Wheels
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great price
  • Look great
  • Tough
What's not?
  • A little heavy
  • Hub pick up is slow
Buy if...
You need a well-priced wheelset for your new gravel build

The DT Swiss G 1800 Spline 25 is a bargain gravel wheelset with decent performance and premium looks. The hub has a slow pick up and the set is not especially light, but £350 for a disc-compatible, aero-spoked, thru-axle set of wheels with rims good for 42mm tyres is pretty compelling. 

The Spline 25 is an entry-level wheelset that doesn't look out of place on mid-level gravel and adventure builds. The rear features DT Swiss' own 370 hub, which uses a three-pawl mechanism much like that on their M 1900 mountain bike wheels.

The M 1900 wheelset notably needed a bearing replaced just three months into the test – I'm glad to say the G 1800 wheels have had no such issues. Granted, they've probably seen less mud and grit, but the longevity of bearings seems good.

DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-7.jpg

The rim is a decent width at 24mm internal (28mm external), and 25mm deep. It's an ideal width for 40mm tyres, and about average for gravel wheels aiming to run 35-42mm. 

DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-2.jpg

The DT Aero Comp Wide straight-pull spokes are lighter than regular j-bend spokes for the same given strength, and give a premium look. There are issues with straight-pull spokes though – it can be tougher to find spares in a bike shop in emergency, and working on them is harder. You may have to remove two or three spokes in order to get a broken one, and all those, of course, need re-lacing. 

DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-3.jpg

The spokes are a flat-bladed too, which again can cause issues if you plan to do your own maintenance. They need to be held with a tool during adjustment, to keep the blade flat whilst you rotate the nipple. If the nipple seizes, you end up with a spiralled and useless spoke... 

However, the likelihood of problems actually occuring is low – I didn't need to so much as touch these wheels during the test. Nor have I had any spoke-bending problems with similar designs whilst testing for off-road.cc. 

DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-4.jpg

My wheels were set up for centre lock discs (6 bolt adapter included) with thru-axles front and rear (100mm/142mm) and a Shimano freehub. The G 1800 comes with both front and rear quick release converters too, and there's even a 650B version if you prefer. 

DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-6.jpg

The tubeless-ready rims took a set of Kenda Flintridge Pro tyres with ease, and even running as low as 25psi didn't phase them. There isn't a dent in either them. 

DT Swiss G1800 Spline Gravel wheels-5.jpg

Paired with my Ribble CGR Ti longterm test bike, the G 1800 wheelset proved a solid partner both on the road and off. They do feel a little heavy at 1,895g, but you'd struggle to get lighter ones at this price. The hub pick up is a tad slow, too, but for less pacey gravel and road rides where you're constantly spinning, it's not much of an issue. 

These are a great choice for those of you building a gravel bike from scratch, and may make a reasonable upgrade too – though if you're looking for a big step up, then look instead at the lighter, though more expensive G 1600 wheelset. 

If you want to know more about all the different DT Swiss road and gravel wheels in general, road.cc has a great guide here. 

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Miche-977-AXY-275-wheelset-review-100.jpg
Miche 977 AXY 27.5" wheelset review £560.00
Test report DT SWISS G 1800 Spline 25 700c wheelset review £350.00 X
Wheels

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Buying
or-buyersguides kids bikes.jpg
Buyer's guide to kid's mountain bikes
Looking to buy a new MTB for your child? Here's everything you need to know
News
Muc-off antibacterail gel news
Muc-Off Launches range of antibacterial products
Anit-bac spray, gel and other cleaners on sale now
News
Vitus Mythique 29 VRS-3.jpg
Video First Look: Vitus Mythique 29 VRS
Brand new 140mm trail bike for 29er fans on a budget
Review
Bluegrass Solid knee pads-1.jpg
Bluegrass Eagle Solid Knee pad review £69.00
A bulky, stiff pad with decent protection – and expensive for what it is
News
Fox-36-placeholder-web.jpg
Video: 2020 Fox 36 tech deep dive
Want to know what's going on inside the new Fox forks? Better take one to bits...
News
Mudhugger Gravelhugger-3.jpg
Mudhugger releases Gravelhugger gravel mudguard
MTB brand launch gravel bike specific mudguards
Review
Ergon-BP1-Protect-back-protector-review-reverse-2020.jpg
Ergon BP1 Protect pack review £110.00
A useful mix of minimal pack and protector, but the bladder costs extra
Feature
Yorkshire True Grit 5.jpg
Check out 5 things that weren't cool until gravel happened
Transforming mountain bike lead into gravel gold