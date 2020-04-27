- Great price
The DT Swiss G 1800 Spline 25 is a bargain gravel wheelset with decent performance and premium looks. The hub has a slow pick up and the set is not especially light, but £350 for a disc-compatible, aero-spoked, thru-axle set of wheels with rims good for 42mm tyres is pretty compelling.
The Spline 25 is an entry-level wheelset that doesn't look out of place on mid-level gravel and adventure builds. The rear features DT Swiss' own 370 hub, which uses a three-pawl mechanism much like that on their M 1900 mountain bike wheels.
The M 1900 wheelset notably needed a bearing replaced just three months into the test – I'm glad to say the G 1800 wheels have had no such issues. Granted, they've probably seen less mud and grit, but the longevity of bearings seems good.
The rim is a decent width at 24mm internal (28mm external), and 25mm deep. It's an ideal width for 40mm tyres, and about average for gravel wheels aiming to run 35-42mm.
The DT Aero Comp Wide straight-pull spokes are lighter than regular j-bend spokes for the same given strength, and give a premium look. There are issues with straight-pull spokes though – it can be tougher to find spares in a bike shop in emergency, and working on them is harder. You may have to remove two or three spokes in order to get a broken one, and all those, of course, need re-lacing.
The spokes are a flat-bladed too, which again can cause issues if you plan to do your own maintenance. They need to be held with a tool during adjustment, to keep the blade flat whilst you rotate the nipple. If the nipple seizes, you end up with a spiralled and useless spoke...
However, the likelihood of problems actually occuring is low – I didn't need to so much as touch these wheels during the test. Nor have I had any spoke-bending problems with similar designs whilst testing for off-road.cc.
My wheels were set up for centre lock discs (6 bolt adapter included) with thru-axles front and rear (100mm/142mm) and a Shimano freehub. The G 1800 comes with both front and rear quick release converters too, and there's even a 650B version if you prefer.
The tubeless-ready rims took a set of Kenda Flintridge Pro tyres with ease, and even running as low as 25psi didn't phase them. There isn't a dent in either them.
Paired with my Ribble CGR Ti longterm test bike, the G 1800 wheelset proved a solid partner both on the road and off. They do feel a little heavy at 1,895g, but you'd struggle to get lighter ones at this price. The hub pick up is a tad slow, too, but for less pacey gravel and road rides where you're constantly spinning, it's not much of an issue.
These are a great choice for those of you building a gravel bike from scratch, and may make a reasonable upgrade too – though if you're looking for a big step up, then look instead at the lighter, though more expensive G 1600 wheelset.
