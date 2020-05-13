- Fast rolling
The Kenda Flintridge Pro is a tough gravel tyre for dry, fast-rolling conditions. It's easy to fit to tubeless rims, offers low resistance on and off-road and, even in this less-protective version, it's robust. It struggles in muddy conditions, true, but nevertheless it's a good all-rounder.
The Flintridge Pro is at home when it's warm, dry and sunny, with a fast-rolling centre tread that's consistent and offers low resistance – both on sealed roads and across hard-packed loose surfaces.
This consistent tread continues across the tyre for a smooth transition that limits vagueness in corners. The outer shoulder knobs are relatively small; they find traction in deep, loose, dry conditions, but they aren't large enough for decent grip when it's wet and muddy.
I found it easy to fit. This tubeless-ready tyre went up first time using a track pump and Weldtite Puncture Management Sealant, and hasn't deflated since.
My test tyre is the lighter 'TR' version, as opposed to the GCT option with its puncture and slash-protected casing. The TR is a claimed 75g lighter in this 700x40c size, however, and proved perfectly adequate in terms of puncture resistance during this two-month test.
At 490g, the Flintridge TR is a little on the portly side for its type: the Continental Terra Speed tyres in the same size weigh 428g, for instance, yet have a tougher-feeling carcass with a noticeably stiffer sidewall.
Not that the Flintridge is flimsy. It's carcass is sturdy enough that, on rough going I can run about 25psi with no problems (for reference I'm about 60kg).
Generally, I run between 30-35psi in my tyres, depending on the route and Tarmac distance. The Flintridge Pros roll fast on the gravel and the road too, and prove a good match for heavier adventure bikes. I didn't find them hindering my turn of speed on the road, while on smooth gravel, the large volume smooths bumps out well. and the supportive The casing is supportive enough for running low pressures without the tyre folding or burping.
For a majority of my summer riding which switches between country lanes, byways, fire roads and dry bridle paths, the Kenda Flintridge Pros are ideal. The price is on par with its competitors ( such as the WTB Byway and Panaracer GravelKing) and, coupled with the existence of this tan wall version, there's lots to like! The won't suit winter or even wet autumn and spring, but their fast-rolling nature is just the ticket for long, sunny miles.
