Kenda Flintridge Pro SCT TR 700x40c tyre review £38.00
A tough, fast-rolling tyre for dry conditions
Kenda Flintridge Pro 700 x 40-4.jpg
|
May 13 2020
|
Tyres
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Fast rolling
  • Predictable tread
  • Tough, supportive carcass
What's not?
  • Not light
  • Struggles in the mud
Buy if...
You want a good tubeless tyre for road and hard packed gravel

The Kenda Flintridge Pro is a tough gravel tyre for dry, fast-rolling conditions. It's easy to fit to tubeless rims, offers low resistance on and off-road and, even in this less-protective version, it's robust. It struggles in muddy conditions, true, but nevertheless it's a good all-rounder. 

The Flintridge Pro is at home when it's warm, dry and sunny, with a fast-rolling centre tread that's consistent and offers low resistance – both on sealed roads and across hard-packed loose surfaces.

This consistent tread continues across the tyre for a smooth transition that limits vagueness in corners. The outer shoulder knobs are relatively small; they find traction in deep, loose, dry conditions, but they aren't large enough for decent grip when it's wet and muddy.

Kenda Flintridge Pro 700 x 40-5.jpg

I found it easy to fit. This tubeless-ready tyre went up first time using a track pump and Weldtite Puncture Management Sealant, and hasn't deflated since. 

Kenda Flintridge Pro 700 x 40-1.jpg

My test tyre is the lighter 'TR' version, as opposed to the GCT option with its puncture and slash-protected casing. The TR is a claimed 75g lighter in this 700x40c size, however, and proved perfectly adequate in terms of puncture resistance during this two-month test.

At 490g, the Flintridge TR is a little on the portly side for its type: the Continental Terra Speed tyres in the same size weigh 428g, for instance, yet have a tougher-feeling carcass with a noticeably stiffer sidewall. 

Not that the Flintridge is flimsy. It's carcass is sturdy enough that, on rough going I can run about 25psi with no problems (for reference I'm about 60kg). 

Kenda Flintridge Pro 700 x 40-2.jpg

Generally, I run between 30-35psi in my tyres, depending on the route and Tarmac distance. The Flintridge Pros roll fast on the gravel and the road too, and prove a good match for heavier adventure bikes. I didn't find them hindering my turn of speed on the road, while on smooth gravel, the large volume smooths bumps out well. and the supportive The casing is supportive enough for running low pressures without the tyre folding or burping.

Kenda Flintridge Pro 700 x 40-6.jpg

For a majority of my summer riding which switches between country lanes, byways, fire roads and dry bridle paths, the Kenda Flintridge Pros are ideal. The price is on par with its competitors ( such as the WTB Byway and Panaracer GravelKing) and, coupled with the existence of this tan wall version, there's lots to like! The won't suit winter or even wet autumn and spring, but their fast-rolling nature is just the ticket for long, sunny miles. 

You might also like: 

 

BEST LIKE THIS...
panaracer-gravelking-sk-tyre-4.jpg
Tan side walls or not the choice is yours....
Panaracer GravelKing SK Tyre £39.99
Test report Kenda Flintridge Pro SCT TR 700x40c tyre review £38.00 X
Tyres

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

PBK Bike Travel Case - Blue
ProBikeKit
£249.99
-47%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£120
-36%
Buy now
DT Swiss XM 1501 Spline One Tubeless Ready 29" Boost Rear Wheel
Evans Cycles
£440.99
-10%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Review
Cube-Baselayer-Be-Warm-LS-review-100.jpg
Cube Baselayer Be Warm Race Long Sleeve review £70.00
A cosy and highly base layer for chillier or colder running riders, but price and hem riding issues detract
Buying
mason-bokeh-grx-full-bike.jpg
24 Shimano GRX gravel bikes you can buy now
From Cannondale, Canyon, Scott and lots more
Review
Merida-eOne-Forty-8000-2020-review-100.jpg
Merida eOne-Forty 8000 2020 review £5850.00
A well specced and solid e-MTB, but most riders will be better off with the longer travel eOne-Sixty
News
Specialized Rockhopper Expert 2020 whole bike.jpg
First Look: 2021 Specialized Rockhopper
Smaller price tags, updated geometry and size specific wheels 
News
2020 last tarvo hero.jpg
Last Unveil the Tarvo - Possibly the lightest enduro bike
New enduro bike gets 160mm of travel with a flex pivot and internal storage
News
FiveCool2things header.jpg
5 cool things from Ohlins, Mudhugger, Leatt and Endura
New gravel mudguard plus summer Leatt kit and more
Review
TRP-G-Spec-E-MTB-review-101.jpg
TRP G-Spec E-MTB brake review £205.00
Powerful, fade resistant brakes for e-bikes or big riders, but wooden feel, high price and weight make them hard to love
News
ENVE carbon mountain fork 2020.jpg
ENVE's Mountain Fork get bikepacking rack mounts
Plus it now has boost spacing and it's longer from axle to crown