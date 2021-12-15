Granite Design Stash Tubeless Flat Tyre Repair Kit review £20.00
A sorted tubeless repair kit that gives pricier kits a run for their money
2021 granite design stash tubeless flat tyre repair kit hero.jpg
Dec 15 2021
Tools - portable
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • A lot of repair power for the money
  • Great build quality
  • Can fit under closed-ended grips
What's not?
Buy if...
You're after a sorted tubeless repair kit that fits in one end of your bar

Granite Design’s Stash Tubeless Flat Tyre Repair Kit completes the Stash system, offering a flat tyre solution that sits neatly inside your handlebar. It’s nicely made and packs quite a punch, all in a mighty small package, for a very modest asking price.

This kit packs a fair bit of tubeless repair strength into a tiny and invisible package, depending on how you set it up. Just like Granite Design’s Chain Repair Kit, it hides inside the end of your handlebar and can be used with either open- or closed-ended grips.
 

That’s made possible thanks to the inclusion of two end caps in the pack, 22mm in diameter and 30mm. Bolt the small end cap on, and the whole kit can fit underneath a closed-ended grip. As you might have guessed, it’ll happily work with open grips with the larger cap installed. Of course, there is a downside to running the kit with the former grip, as you’ll have to remove the whole thing to get to it.
 

2021 granite design stash tubeless flat tyre repair kit explode.jpg


Granite Designs has done well to claw some efficiency back when it comes to removing the tool with closed grips. It's secured into the handlebar with a 3mm Allen bolt, just like you'll find on most grips. So you'll only need one Allen key to get the tool in and out.

The kit itself is rather comprehensive, and what you get inside such a compact little case is pretty awesome. You've got the insertion tool and a very pointy reamer, the tip of which is super useful, but we'll get onto that later. You can easily fit a number of the included plugs in the case, despite its small size. All of that weighs 36g. Granite claims 35g – what's a gram between friends?

The kit doesn't have to sit inside your handlebar, though. The pack includes a slightly bigger bit of expansion rubber, allowing you to stow it inside your crank's spindle.

Using the Stash tyre plug is super simple and an absolute pleasure. Unlike other kits, the reamer and insertion tool is completely separate, and there is a point on the reamer. This makes it really easy to locate a puncture and get to roughing it up.

2021 granite design stash tubeless flat tyre repair kit reamer.jpg


Once you've found your puncture, it's then an easy case of popping a plug into the hole – but this is where I found a small issue. The fork tool isn't particularly open, so it can be tricky to pop a plug in before repairing your tyre. I found the fork pierced the plug, so some care must be used when setting the tool up. Despite this, any repair I've made has remained secure, and you could prise the fork open a little more if you needed to.

Against similar tools, Granite Design's offering stands up rather well in the value department. One of my favourite kits is Muc-Off's Stealth Tubeless Repair Kit, but that one fills both ends of your bar and costs £35. However, it does come with a knife to trim down the ends of protruding plugs.

Another example is Lezyne's Tubeless Tyre Insert Kit. This one's simpler, including an insertion tool with a reamer built-in and a case for it to live in. It costs £26, and the reamer looks pretty small, but what's good about this one is that it can be run with a plug pre-installed into the tool.

However, neither of those kits can be installed underneath a closed-ended grip.

2021 granite design stash tubeless flat tyre repair kit plug installed.jpg

Whether you're looking to complete the Stash setup or you're looking for an impressively comprehensive bar-stowed tubeless repair kit, the Granite Design Stash Tubeless Flat Tyre Repair Kit is one of the best on the market. As we've come to expect from Granite Designs, it's well built and thoughtfully designed; it's just a bonus that it can be used with all kinds of lock-on grips.

Tools - portable

Product purpose: 

Granite Design says, "Stash Tyre Plug Kit is an all-in-one kit design. It's got all the tools you need to avert disaster - ready for action at any time." The brand isn't wrong.

Build extra: 

Comes with everything you need to repair a puncture in your tubeless tyre.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

As usual for Granite, it's a pretty nicely built product.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Does exactly what it's designed to do, and well.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

36g isn't too shabby.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Probably the cheapest bar end tubeless repair kit on the market that comes with this many tools.

Overall performance: 

Does its job really well. While many kits have an insertion too with a reamer built in (which is by no means a bad thing), Granite makes great use of the end of the separate reamer, making it easy to locate the puncture and insert the reamer without making the puncture even bigger.

Product likes: 

All of it

Product dislikes: 

None

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

A very solid little tool that I'm sure many people will be happy with.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

