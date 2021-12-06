Granite Design Stash Chain Repair Tool Kit review £20.00
A simple, clever but effective bar end hidden chain tool
2021 granite design stash chain repair tool hero.jpg
|
Dec 6 2021
|
Tools - portable
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very nicely made
  • Can be used with any kind of grip
  • Surprisingly good ergonomics
What's not?
  • Lever can fall out if not tightened enough
Buy if...
You're completing the Stash system or looking to move useful kit onto your bike

The Stash Chain Repair Tool Kit handles the chain repair duties of Granite Design’s Stash system. It’s cleverly designed to work with all kinds of grips and it does its job very well while carrying a beautiful build quality along with impressive ergonomics. It could do with a bit more refinement, so it’s not perfect but it’s definitely not far off.

CNC machined from 7075 alloy, the Granite Design Stash Chain Repair Tool Kit is essentially a chain tool and quick link that fits inside of your handlebar. With the use of a 22mm or 30mm side cap, the tool can be sneakily hidden inside of your handlebar regardless of whether you run open or closed-ended grips.

2021 granite design stash chain repair tool big end.jpg


If you’re one for the former, you simply screw on the larger 30mm end cap where the tool takes the place of a bar end plug. If you’ve got closed-ended grips, install the smaller cap by sliding off your grip, inserting the tool, tightening it down and sliding the grip back over the top. It sounds a bit mad but I’ve ridden with both kinds of grip and either work absolutely fine.

2021 granite design stash chain repair tool small end.jpg


Of course, the downside of running the tool with a closed-ended grip is that you’ll have to take the grip off to gain access to the tool. Thankfully, the Allen bolt used to compress the compression bung uses a 3mm Allen key, the same as many grips’ collars.

If you were to pop on the larger expansion rubber onto the tool, you could even store it inside if your crank's spindle if your handlebar is preoccupied.

The Stash Chain Tool weighs 45g on my scale, 5g lighter than what Granite’s website claims but note, that is without a quick link attached. It’s compatible with 9 up to 12-speed chains too.

2021 granite design stash chain repair tool quick links.jpg


If you’ve found yourself with a chain in need of repair, once you’ve slid the tool out of your bar, the serrated bit that pokes out of the top unscrews, and screws into the side of the tool, becoming the handle. With your broken chain in place, you’ll then need to reach for a 5mm Allen to drive the rivet screw.

While making a repair, the tool has proven to be super effective. Thanks to its general shape and the threaded handle, you’re given plenty of leverage and more than enough to hold onto as you sort out a chain’s pins. In use, it feels much more like a workshop chain tool, rather than the more faffy, finicky chain tools you get on a comprehensive multitool. So even if you have a multitool with a chain tool built-in, the Stash Chain Repair Tool is a definite upgrade.

2021 granite design stash chain repair tool action.jpg


If I were to have one true critique of this tool, it’s that I would prefer a 5mm Allen headed bolt on the bigger end cap. That way I wouldn’t have to swap Allen key sizes when removing the tool, and operating it. It’s the tiniest of downsides though.

Additionally, I must say that once the lever has worked its way out of the tool mid-descent and rattled away inside of my handlebar. Of course, this is an easy fix and since winding it in a little tighter than usual, it’s remained happily in its home. This is likely more a user error than an issue with the tool.

Something that I really appreciate about the Stash system is that it’s modular, so if you’ve already got some tools that you’re already happy with, you don’t have to commit to buying everything else like you would with OneUp Component’s EDC tool.

Value and verdict

2021 granite design stash chain repair tool together.jpg


With that considered, it’s pretty middle of the road in terms of value if you’re looking for the whole lot. To complete the Stash system, the Stash RCX multitool will set you back another £50 and the tubeless repair kit, another £20. So all in the Stash system costs £90.

The OneUp EDC kit costs £54 and if you don’t want to thread your fork, the threadless carrier is another £36.50, so that’s £90.50 but the EDC’s tools are located all in that one unit, rather than around the cockpit.

Standalone, it looks to be rather good value as it's up against the Wolf Tooth’s EnCase chain tool at £55, which also comes with tubeless tyre repair (Granite’s Stash tubeless repair tool is £20). Another comes from Topeak and the Ninja C Bar Ends with an integrated chain tool. That one costs £28 and gets a built-in Allen key to operate the tool with, however, it’ll take up both ends of your bar.

The Granite Design Stash Chain Repair Tool is as simple as it is effective, that combined with its stellar build quality has earned it a permanent place at the end of my handlebar. If you’re looking at moving kit out of your bag, off of your body, and onto your bike, it’s a product that’s well worth considering, especially for the price.

Test report Granite Design Stash Chain Repair Tool Kit review £20.00 X
Tools - portable

Product purpose: 

A tool to repair chains that's hidden inside of your handlebar regardless of the kind of grip you use. Does exactly what it says on the tin.

Build extra: 

CNC'd 7075 alloy. Comes with a large or small end cap for use with either open or closed-ended grips. Can be used with 9, 10, 11, and 12-speed chains. Comes with space to store quick links.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Very nicely made.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Works exactly how it should, though lever is liable to falling out.

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Doesn't weigh too much considering it's a chunk of alloy.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Beats competitors offering for price

Overall performance: 

Does its job perfectly. Works more like a workshop style chain tool rather than a fiddly, small multitool chain tool.

Product likes: 

The build quality, ergonomics and how it can be used with any kind of grip.

Product dislikes: 

None really

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Definitely

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

A great tool that's ideal for anyone looking to move tools onto the bike without sacrificing performance.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

