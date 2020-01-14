Lezyne T-Drive multitool review £35.00
Innovative approach, but creates too much faff
Lezyne T-Drive tool-5.jpg
|
Jan 14 2020
|
Tools - multitools
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Sleek and elegant design
  • Robust and sturdy
  • Neatly packaged
What's not?
  • A faff to assemble at the trailside
  • Expensive
  • Lots of small parts to lose
Buy if...
You travel a lot or really value the extra leverage and quality

The Lezyne T-Drive is a beautifully-made twist on the usual multitool, with a removable handle and a compact softshell case. Whilst it works very well, it’s still larger than other multitools and takes time to assemble – making it less of a pocket piece and more of a display item.

The machined aluminium driver has a removable handle and following bits;  2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm and 8mm Allen keys; T10, T25 and T30 Torx; a flat-head and a Phillips head screwdrivers. They're all held in a 12cm long, zippered case.

To use the tool you need to unscrew one end of the gold handle, thread it through the eye of the black driver, and screw the end back on to hold it together. Insert the bit you need (they're held in by a magnet) and away you go.

Lezyne T-Drive tool-3.jpg


You can position the handle in a ‘T’ shape or an ‘L’, depending on how much leverage you need and what clearance you have.

Lezyne T-Drive tool-4.jpg


The hex and Torx keys cover pretty much any situation, and it’s nice to see an 8mm for pedal worries. Although there are similar tools available they're rarely as beautifully simple as this one: there's very little to go wrong here beyond losing a piece. The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX+ multitool runs it pretty close, mind you, with the added bonus of being a ratchet too. 

Lezyne T-Drive tool-5.jpg


Lezyne's T-shaped handle does, however, mean that even those without much mechanical sympathy will have trouble rounding bolts off. The grip is secure and it's very positive in use.

I love the Lezyne T-Drive for it’s modern and sleek design, yet struggle with when to actually use it in normal life. It’s too much of a faff to take on trail rides, and even when tinkering and setting up new test bikes I found myself leaving the handle attached and stuffing it in my pack separately for quicker use.

Lezyne T-Drive tool-1.jpg


The T-Drive also isn’t a replacement for a home tool kit either, where a regular set of L-shaped Allen keys work best.

I did find the T-Drive useful on a recent trip to Portugal, at least, when I had to rebuild my bike yet couldn't bring big, heavy tools. It also suits all-day rides with backpacks, in case of bike mechanical catastrophe, but even then my regular multitool comes too for any quick adjustments.

Lezyne T-Drive tool-2.jpg


I can see the Lezyne T-Drive being well received by many – it would make an impressive gift – but in reality, it's just a little too faffy to get regular use. At £35, it’s a gorgeous piece of kit that is (if you don’t mind the setup time), superb at its job. Get one if you travel a lot, want the security on big rides... or just like nice yet unnecessary things.

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

