A versatile and practical handmade frame that is fun to ride.
2025 curtis goat hero.jpg
Feb 25 2025
Bikes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Impressive tyre clearance
  • Excellent build quality
  • Hugely versatile
What's not?
  • Down tube cabling would look better on the underside
Buy if...
you want a handmade UK frame that just happens to be a blast to ride in all kinds of situations.

With huge tyre clearance and geometry far removed from most road bike-based gravel bikes, Curtis Bikes’ new UK-manufactured G.O.A.T is a capable and fun bike to ride – regardless of the terrain. Ignore those thoughts about heavy steel frames, as the G.O.A.T feels lively and nimble while retaining superb ride quality.

Curtis Bikes G.O.A.T - Technical details

If you haven’t heard of Curtis Bikes before then you are not alone. I hadn’t either, even though they are based just over the border from me in Somerset and I’ve unknowingly ridden past the unassuming workshop many times.

The company was started in 1972 by Brian Curtis, who, according to the website, was a famous motocross rider in the 1960s. So, it is no surprise that the firm started building motocross frames and swing arms, with commissions from Yamaha, all of which were brazed by Brian himself.

2025 curtis goat ss bridge (2).jpg
2025 curtis goat ss bridge (2).jpg, by Liam Mercer


He’s still the head brazer to this day and has brazed every Curtis frame in existence, including the one you see here. That’s some impressive longevity considering Brian was 31 years old when he set up Curtis all those years ago.

The shift to cycling frames came in 1979 when Gary Woodhouse joined the company (and took over in 1996) and persuaded Brian to make BMX frames. In 2025, there will be 14 frames in the lineup, covering everything from enduro to cross-country, BMX, dirt, and gravel.

The G.O.A.T is made from a blend of tubes, Reynolds 853 for the main triangle and Columbus for the chain and seat stays, with each tube specified to match the rider’s size and weight. Many brands use frame size-specific tubes with larger frame sizes getting thicker walls to add strength but that doesn’t take into account the rider’s actual build, so what you are getting here with the Curtis is a semi-custom build even if you go for the off-the-shelf geometry.

2025 curtis goat tt logo.jpg
2025 curtis goat tt logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


I say off-the-shelf geometry as the G.O.A.T is available with custom geometry too, plus you can add rack mounts or extra bosses at the point of order.

To give you some context, with standard geometry, the G.O.A.T is available in six sizes ranging from XS to XXL with reach figures spanning 370mm to 410mm. All frames are designed to run a 60mm to 70mm stem.

I was riding a large with a reach of 395mm and a stack of 600mm. The head tube is 160mm tall and sits at 70 degrees, while the seat angle is a much steeper 74 degrees. The bottom bracket drop is 78mm, plus the chainstays are 435mm long.

2025 curtis goat bb.jpg
2025 curtis goat bb.jpg, by Liam Mercer


What I love about metal frames is the aesthetic and the G.O.A.T scores very highly. The brazing is finished to a high quality and shown off nicely by the smoked clear coat finish.

Cool details include the branded seat stay bridge and svelte-looking rear dropouts. You can also have a personalised frame number stamped into the dropout.

If I’m being picky, I’d like to see the rear mech cable and brake hose run underneath the down tube instead of above it – to improve aesthetics. I’m glad to see external routing on a frame like this – it just looks right.

In terms of technical specs, the bottom bracket is a 68mm BSA threaded design and a 27.2mm round seatpost is the standard offering, although you can spec to have the frame set up for a 31.6mm dropper post instead.

2025 curtis goat group.jpg
2025 curtis goat group.jpg, by Liam Mercer


It’s also designed to run with either 700c or 29-inch wheels and can swallow up to 50mm or 2.1in rubber respectively which is up there with the latest gravel bikes on the market.

To finish things off, you can choose from 13 RAL paint colours or the smoked clear coat. If you want something specific, custom paint colours can also be carried out.

Curtis Bikes G.O.A.T - Performance

Tipping the scales at 9.4kg the G.O.A.T isn’t going to challenge carbon gravel racers on paper, but, in reality, it feels surprisingly light even when I was picking it up to put on the roof rack.

On the tracks and trails, it feels nippy though, and very responsive. There is a great feeling of stiffness throughout the frame which also helps. The whole bike feels tight, so no unwanted flex at the bottom bracket to subdue the ride and the rear wheel tracks excellently without skipping about when pedalling hard.

2025 curtis goat side.jpg
2025 curtis goat side.jpg, by Liam Mercer


G.O.A.T stands for Great Over All Terrain and I won't argue with that notion. That stiffness and eagerness to get a move on is great for hardpacked surfaces and that’s where the Curtis shows impressive performance.

I could very easily race on this due to the stunning comfort of that steel tubing.

This frame was built for someone of my weight and offers a great balance of all the ride qualities I’d want from a gravel frame. It’s got a firm ride, but there is that unmistakable ‘steel feel’ there which deadens any high-frequency buzz giving a smooth ride characteristic, but most importantly without muting the feedback from the surface.

2025 curtis goat ht.jpg
2025 curtis goat ht.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The G.O.A.T reminds me a lot of the Cotic Escapade that I reviewed back in 2019, which is high praise. I loved the way the Cotic rode. It felt great and the balance of the steel tubing and geometry made for an awesome bike for blasting about on – just like this one.

The nimbleness of the Curtis makes it easy to change direction, even at speed. The tracks and trails I’ve been riding are wet and muddy, requiring many line changes and hopping over routes or vehicle tyre tracks, all of which the G.O.A.T has taken in its stride.

The relaxed front end keeps the Curtis from feeling twitchy at any point, especially on loose and slippery surfaces. The handling isn’t compromised. Everything feels direct and the G.O.A.T descends with aplomb. The lengthy wheelbase adds to the stability so it feels secure and confidence-inspiring.

2025 curtis goat st logo.jpg
2025 curtis goat st logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The majority of my 30-mile gravel test loop is a mixture of gravel, grass, chalk and dirt with a few miles of Tarmac thrown in for good measure. The G.O.A.T covered them all, even the latter with ease and I couldn’t help thinking that this would be the ideal bike for long adventures where you are mixing up some trails with roads.

Overall, from a ride point of view, I really can’t fault the G.O.A.T. I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s the best at any given genre of riding – but it is a very impressive all-rounder. 

Curtis Bikes G.O.A.T - Verdict

The G.O.A.T is priced as a frame only with a standard paint and off-the-shelf geometry that will set you back £2,150. I think that’s competitive for a UK-built, handmade frame. The smoked clear coat option will nudge that up to £2,200 while custom colours add a fifty quid premium.

Custom geometry adds £200 to the overall cost, while the addition of rack mounts costs £50, and £25 for an extra pair of bottle bosses if the offerings on the down tube and seat tube aren’t enough for you.

For reference, the full build here would be £5,510.

That includes:

  • Frame: Curtis custom G.O.A.T frame
  • Forks: Enve Carbon gravel
  • Bars: Whiskey no7 12f road bar 46cm
  • Stem: Whisky no 7 AL stem 70mm
  • Seat: SDG bell air
  • Post: Thompson Elite 27.2mm
  • Clamp: Hope QR
  • Head set: Hope
  • Top cap and bolt: Hope
  • Drive train complete: GRX RX820 1×12
  • Brakes: GRX with 160 rotors.

For comparison, the Cotic Escapade I mentioned earlier is available in a UK 853 build, meaning it’s handmade in the UK from Reynolds 853. The price includes the frame, carbon fork and seat clamp at £1,999 or £2,149 depending on the paint colour.

The Shand Stooshie is a different beast being more of a road-biased style of gravel bike, but it is handmade in the UK from a blend of Columbus and Dedacciai steel tubing. The frame and carbon fork are priced at £2,045 – showing the value of the G.O.A.T.

Overall, the G.O.A.T is a well-designed and thought-out gravel bike. It lends versatility with a great ride quality. The build quality and aesthetics are finished to a very high standard.

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Curtis say, "Our G.O.A.T gravel bike was designed to ride Great Over All Terrain… After testing prototypes and refining the geometry a number of times, the G.O.A.T. is finally here. We’re super stoked to say this bike handles like a dream on any surface it’s ridden on."

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

The frame is handmade in the UK from a mixture of Columbus and Reynolds 853 steel tubing.

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The ride quality is very good. Curtis have exploited the great feel of high end steel tubing and when paired with the geometry chosen the G.O.A.T provides a lot of comfort even for longer rides.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The angles and tube lengths are fairly typical for this kind of bike, as in there are no surprises.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Overall, the stiffness is impressive. The G.O.A.T feels tight and resposnive through the lower half of the frame and at the head tube area to deal with the stresses place don them by pedalling efforts, and heavy braking.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

The G.O.A.T uses high end steel tubing which has been brazed and finished to a high standard.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The geometry is well balanced creating a bike that feels agile and easy to control, while allowing for a comfortable ride position.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

The rear triangle uses Columbus tubing while the main tubes are created from Reynolds 853. The tubes are selected based on the rider's size.

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Power transfer is very good due to the stiffness of the frame, and the fact that the G.O.A.T feels much lighter than the scales would have you believe.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Neutral

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The handling is well balanced and makes the bike easy to control on all kinds of surfaces. It's still quick enough to add some fun to the ride though.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

The components chosen by Curtis for our demo build shows that the G.O.A.T is worthy of running some high quality kit, and get teh most out of it too.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

The G.O.A.T is a very well thought out frame. Not only in terms of the tubing selection and things like tyre clearance, but in the way that the geometry creates a platform that is so versatile for all kinds of gravel riding whether that be performance or adventure related. Being handmade in the UK is also a big bonus, especially when it has been as well made as this one has.
Bikes

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

