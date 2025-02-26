Nukeproof has been bought by Belgian Cycling Factory
News of Chain Reaction Cycles closing shook the whole bike industry. Brands and distributors lost a seriously lucrative customer, Weekend Warriors lost the best place for a great deal and we all lost two bike brands, Nukeproof and Vitus, among many others. However, in a breath of fresh air, Nukeproof, the brand best known for the Mega, Giga, and Scout has been bought by Belgian Cycling Factory.
For those who have not heard of Belgian Cycling Factory before, it's one of Europe's biggest bike manufacturers that already has brands like Ridley and Eddy Merckx in its portfolio. The good news is that it's bought Nukeproof from Frasers Group, the company best known for owning Evans Cycles, Sports Direct and what we now know as Chain Reaction Cycles.
Nukeproof is a brand that's steeped in mountain bike history. Formed in 1990 in America it's established itself as a forward-thinking brand that played a role in pushing the geometry boundaries that have become commonplace nowadays. They have been ridden by several big names with the most famous being Sam Hill. While bringing some of the industry's best-known bikes to the market, it was also responsible for complete component and clothing ranges.
Not only has the Belgian Cycling Factory bought the Nukeproof brand, but it has also brought a number of its staff to the company.
“Nukeproof is a brand with an incredible history, a fiercely loyal fan base, and a reputation for building some of the most exciting mountain bikes in the world. We are committed to preserving that legacy, investing in innovation, and ensuring that both existing and new riders continue to get the best. To maintain this continuity, key members of the previous team have already joined us, bringing their expertise and deep understanding of the brand’s DNA. This is an exciting new chapter, and we’re looking forward to building the future of Nukeproof together.” - Jochim Aerts, CEO and Owner of Belgian Cycling Factory.
With that in mind, we can safely assume that we'll see more news and hopefully bikes from Nukeproof shortly.