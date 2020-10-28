Nukeproof's Urchin range is here - brand releases kids specific components
After the release of the Cub Scout, a kid's specific version of the Scout hardtail, Nukeproof has launched a range of kids specific components to bling out your little ones ride. This move has come from a clear growth in demand from the next generation of MTB shredders.
Using Nukeproof's staff kids as test pilots, the brand has developed an all-new range of kids specific mountain bike components dubbed the Urchin range. The Urchin range has been optimised to offer trail and track-ready upgrades for the kids market.
Starting with the Urchin flat pedals. Inspiration has been taken from the Sam Hill Horizon signature pedals. The Urchin flat pedals are built from CNCed alloy to form a 94x76.5x17mm platform. Each pedal has 10 replaceable pins and they roll on the very same dual sealed bearing that's used on the adult pedals. There are spares kits available too.
A pair of these would set you back £60 and they come in black, red, blue and purple. They are set to weigh 330g.
Next up is the Urchin Grips. They use a single lock on, moto design, and they're designed especially for little hands. They use a really soft A15 durometer compound and they're promised to be durable too. They're 115mm long and use a single inboard flange.
These grips are available in red, blue, purple and black and will cost £20.
A fun fact, Sam Hill's signature saddle was originally based around a kid's perch size. It's been designed closely with the brand's smaller riders to ensure the proper fit. It gets a weatherproof hard-wearing cover over a lightweight shell and high-density foam. This saddle has 7mm rails with a 137mm width and 258mm length.
It's set to weigh 291g and it'll come in black, red, blue and purple. It'll cost £20.
Rounding off the current Urchin range is the Urchin handlebar. It's based on the Horizon bar and it's made from 7050 aluminium, it's then acid dipped and then shot-peened for its finish. The bar is specially shaped to dampen vibrations and to offer a bit of compliance so kids can have an easier time on the bike. The Urchin handlebar is 700mm wide as standard but it can be cut down to 640mm without any adverse effects. All bars are supplied with safety caps that sit under the grips.
As for the bars' dimensions, there's a 31.8 clamp diameter, a 9° back sweep paired with a 5° upsweep and a 25mm rise.
Nukeproof says that they'll weigh in at 260g and they'll cost £20, coming in black, red, blue and purple.
The Nukeproof Urchin range will be available from all Nukeproof retailers from the 29th of October 2020.
1 comments
Good to see they supply caps which fit under the grips. Grip ends have a very hard life on kids bikes and there are serious injuries and fatalities every year caused by unplugged bar ends