Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review £160.00
A fantastic bike storage solution, but not the cheapest.
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 main.JPG
|
Sep 5 2022
|
Tools and workshop
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Excellent bike storage
  • Vastly superior to a static hook
What's not?
  • Hard to ignore the price
  • Extras come at additional cost
Buy if...
You ride several bikes frequently and want the best storage option

The Stashed Spacerail offers an efficient way to store bikes in a secure and accessible way. Using a well-designed hook and rail system, it offers convenience, security and the ability to store multiple bikes neatly while freeing up floor space. But this bike storage solution comes at a considerable cost.

Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 0.JPG
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 0.JPG, by Jim Clarkson

Stashed Spacerail Storage System - about the product

The Stashed Spacerail Storage System is a more advanced version of a simple hook with many additional advantages. The system has a main beam that uses hooks that can be moved back and forth to allow for the storage of all types of bikes.

> Buy now: Stashed SpaceRail Bike Storage System from eBay for £159.99

Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 3.JPG
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 3.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The main beam is made from extruded 6063 T6 Aluminium, and at 1196mm long it can support up to 120kg, with each hook capable of holding 30kg. The system is a simple idea employing hooks that remain static when loaded (pulled down under a bike's weight) and then when they are unweighted, they can move along the rail. The hooks can also rotate, allowing bikes to be closer together and moved aside when one is required. They can take up to a 3” tyre with ease, I got a 2.8” on with no issues.

Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 2.JPG
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 2.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The beam is held in place using stainless steel plates that screw into a ceiling joist. If you have an angle ceiling, optional attachments are available. The supplied screws are solid, but I found the heads could have had deeper drill points, as some rounded a little, even on pre-drilled holes. Nylon is used in the finishing parts for the joins and end caps. The hooks are built using a mix of steel, nylon, and acetal. They have rollers to allow movement and are spring-loaded for the release. Every element feels solid, well made, and finished - it is also all made in the UK. Stashed says the Spacerail is made from the highest quality materials available, and it feels like that's pretty true.

I was also supplied with sets of pedal protectors. These cover your pedals with the aim to minimise scuffs and knocks as bikes are stored close to each other. They come in three sizes. There is a carabiner to clip them to when not in use but these come at an additional cost of £18-20 with an extra carabiner at £10. 

Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 7.JPG
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 7.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The crucial point for the Stashed Spacerail Storage System to work is secure attachment to joists, but when using the attachment plates (which can be positioned at any point along the actual beam), it is easy enough with some planning. It is worth looking at joist widths, and how you want the bikes to be positioned before starting installation. If you aren't happy with putting up shelves or similar DIY tasks, it’d be worth getting some help. 

Stashed Spacerail Storage System - in use

I have several mountain and road bikes, plus a few kids' bikes to store, and despite best intentions, there is usually a bit of a fight to get at one bike when you want it. I have used hooks before, but they limit space and aren't used every time. What I liked about the Stashed Spacerail Storage System is that all the bikes can be hung in an area that perhaps two or three bikes would usually take up. The ability to move them left and right like a clothes rail means it’s simple to get at the one you want.

Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 6.JPG
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 6.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The rotating hook design is the key to space storage, as it allows the handlebars to fill the space behind the bike next to it. Flipping the bikes allows four bikes to one rail length, which also keeps the floor free if they are hung higher up. I’ve really liked using the Stashed Spacerail, it's a well-constructed piece of kit, with a lot of advantages. Perhaps one of the small downsides is that you need to put some extra effort into protecting bikes from each other when so close.

Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 4.JPG
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 4.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


As mentioned before, there are pedal cover kits sold additionally which help minimise any scuffs and scratches, but to ensure this is avoided, having enough rail space to move bikes aside to remove them is important. If you are not fussed about scuffs, then it’s a little less important. It’s still an infinitely more refined, robust and better storage solution than static hooks.

Stashed Spacerail Storage System - summing up

Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 5.JPG
Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review 2022 5.JPG, by Jim Clarkson


The Stashed Spacerail Storage System is an excellent product and a worthy investment. Perhaps the only downside is that it's more costly than a simple hook, but I think that is an unfair comparison as the Stashed Spacerail does the job so much better thanks to the ease of use and the space it saves. It does require you to lift your bike and place it on the hook, and with some e-mountain bikes being heavier, this is a consideration on whether it’ll be right for everyone. 

Value-wise, the actual cost comes when you have a lot of bikes. The initial kit starts at £160 with just one hook, increasing with each hook added. I think you’d appreciate it the most when you have three or more bikes, as the more you have, the better you’ll utilise the system. It also looks super clean and nicely designed, which won’t look out of place inside the house if that’s where you install it. In theory, you can make the rail as long as you’d like too, as long as it’s supported correctly. 

Simply put, the Stashed Spacerail makes bike storing easier - and it is absolutely worth the money. It’s saved space, and with some simple DIY skills, it is easy to install. If you ride bikes frequently and use different ones all the time, it’s even more useful. In terms of value, it is undoubtedly pricey but it delivers a versatile, functional storage option that's well worth it.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
stans-no-tubes-race-sealant.jpg
Stans No Tubes Race Sealant £32.00
Test report Stashed Spacerail Storage System Review £160.00 X
Tools and workshop

Product purpose: 

The Stashed Spacerail Storage System is a hook and rail that allows multiple bike storage in a smaller space - it works perfectly, and solves storage problems cleanly and effectively.

Build extra: 

All the parts are well made, and considered - it feels like a very well thought out product right out of the box (which is also nicely considered).

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Very well made and designed.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Works exactly as intended, the hooks roll smoothly and the mechanism holds them firm when you are loading and unloading bikes.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

It has shown zero signs of wear, and would appear to function for a considerable time.

product value 

Product value extra: 

With the high quality and design, there is a cost - the Stashed Spacerail Storage System is in my opinion, vastly better than a static cheap hook, but it is undeniably a lot more expensive.

Overall performance: 

It works flawlessly and I found nothing to complain about with the function.

Product likes: 

Super easy to use, stores bikes in an efficient way.

Product dislikes: 

The price is a lot for one hook and rail - better value if you buy more hooks in the kit.

Enjoy: 

Yes - bike storage sorted

Buy: 

I would absolutely

Recommend: 

Yes, if they have multiple bikes that need storing efficiently, or even if they don't.

Conclusion: 

The Stashed Spacerail Storage System is a brilliant storage solution - all the positives about space being used effectively, plus freeing up floor space, and bikes easy to get to are worthy, but the price is high. I don't feel the extra addition of pedal covers is great value, and would rather use an old rag or similar to cover any potential contact issues between bikes. As a standalone product, the hooks and rail are superb and well made.

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Lakes based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

1 comments

1 hour 33 min ago

Great innovation but a prime example of something which needs to be acquired by a larger manufacturer to cut costs. Feedback Sports or Thule should be all over this, it's just too expensive as it stands, particularly at £60 a hook. If you need it then it probably means you've got 3-4 bikes to store so the cost really adds up. I'm interested to know if it will take a bike with full length guards.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£119.99
-25%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£101.99
-27%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£255
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34
-29%
Buy now
News
2022 BMC Kaius 01 action_6.jpg
BMC releases Kaius 01 - An all new gravel race bike
The new carbon gravel bike claims to have gravel-race-specific geometry
News
RedBull_Hardline_2022 Gee Atherton
Gee Atherton returns to Red Bull Hardline a year after crash
The fearless downhill MTB rider is about to make one of the biggest achievements of his career
Review
Syncros IS Coupe C02 Bottle Cage 2022 review1.JPG
Syncros IS Coupe CO2 Bottle Cage review £60.00
Well executed tool storage and bottle cage, but a little pricey.
Review
Hutchinson_Tundra_Main.JPG
Hutchinson Tundra Hardskin gravel tyre review £50.00
Strong tyre with good cornering and better than expected rolling speed
Buying
2022 voodoo bizango riding uphill.jpg
Best mountain bikes for under £1000 in 2022
Affordable mountain bikes if you’ve got a grand or less to spend
Review
2022 goodyear newton mtf tread 1.jpg
Goodyear Newton MTF 2.5in Enduro tyre review £60.00
Well priced with good performance over hardpack but struggles to compete against rivals
News
2022 team orcc aug liam m.jpg
Team ORCC EP.08: National enduro, FKT's and a new graveller
We're introduce our newest team member along with updates from the rest of the team
Feature
2022 5ct cover 02.09.22.jpg
3D knee protection from Armaurto and Alpina glasses
All the cool things and the best stories from the week