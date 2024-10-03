 LCP
Canyon Disruptr helmet review £290.00
Innovative, seemingly safe, lightweight and well vented helmet but pricy.
2024 canyon dispruptr side.jpg
|
Oct 3 2024
|
Helmets
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very good all round comfort levels on top.
  • Sits exactly as it should and feels safer for it, and with good coverage.
  • Nice overall build quality, solid but not heavy.
What's not?
  • Price, it is rather expensive.
  • The bulge from the bottom tension dial can be uncomfortable.
  • The MIPS pad is fiddly to re-fit
Buy if...
you want a potentially very safe, well-fitting, quality lightweight allrounder.

[Words by Steve Thomas]

The Canyon Disruptr CFR (Canyon Factory Racing) helmet and its sleek aero sibling, the Stingr, are the German bike brand’s first ventures into helmet manufacturing. They have gone about things quite differently, by incorporating the brand-new HighBar retention system, which replaces traditional straps.

There’s a lot going on under the lid, yet the HighBar's looks and lack of fancy bells & whistles and the high price may deter some buyers. After using the helmet for a while, it has raised a few questions about helmet safety and design for me.

Disruptr by name, disrupter by nature?

Canyon Disruptr helmet - Technical details

Canyon is renowned for being innovative and perhaps even brave, with its products and business approach, and that certainly runs true with its first helmets, the Disruptr CFR and the aero Stingr CFR. Both helmets have raised more than a few eyebrows, mostly through the highly unusual and all-new HighBar retention system and its different looks, which is undoubtedly the star attraction of the Disruptr.

Weighing in at 275g in medium, the Disruptr has a fairly standard EPS shell with 18 vents, a matte-finished polycarbonate outer layer, one small CFR logo on the rear left panel, a Mips logo, and a rear magnetic port for the matching FLASH rear light, which is not included.

2024 canyon dispruptr on.jpg
2024 canyon dispruptr on.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The HighBar plastic retention system replaces traditional straps. HighBar is a separate US-based company, and this is its launch product, with Canyon being the launch partner. Behind HighBar were/are many prominent bike and cycling helmet designers and experts.

Two large anchors are built into the helmet, while two V arms attach to them, just in front of your ears. At their base is a “hinge” which connects to a plastic retention “strap/bar” – this is fastened up by a rachet dial. 

2024 canyon dispruptr highbar dial.jpg
2024 canyon dispruptr highbar dial.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The bar pivots down from the helmet and is rotated down beneath your chin and the dial is secured to the recommended tension.

The second crucial part of the HighBar system is the inner frame, which is plastic and attached to the helmet. This fully encircles your head and is also tightened by a rear ratchet dial. It has a four-stop height adjuster/anchor inside the rear of the helmet.

Lining this is a Mips Air Node system, which is detachable and affixed by a series of traditional Velcro patches. There is also a soft-lined storage bag supplied with the helmet.

2024 canyon dispruptr interior.jpg
2024 canyon dispruptr interior.jpg, by Liam Mercer


At present, the helmet is available in matte black and white in the UK, with a grey version imminent. There are three sizes – small, medium, and large. Be sure to check the measurement charts accurately, as the HighBar system requires an accurate fit to be effective.
 

Canyon Disruptr helmet - Performance

Straight out of the box and you cannot miss the fact that this helmet is different or at least the HighBar retention system is. The actual helmet shell looks pretty standard. It’s nicely understated and quite well-vented but most will focus on that strange pull-down bar system and that is what differentiates this helmet from anything else on the market.

HighBar and Canyon point out that there has been little evolution or development in the strap system of cycling helmets in decades, and they are correct on that point, although some may question whether there is any need for change.

2024 canyon dispruptr rear 2.jpg
2024 canyon dispruptr rear 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


It has long been known that badly fitted helmets and sloppy straps create all kinds of potential and proven issues; the most obvious being that a wrongly fitted helmet greatly increases the risk of serious injury in the case of an accident. Loose straps flap at speed, which in turn causes strap oscillation – and that is a hit on aerodynamics and creates wind noise and ear draft at speed. The Disruptr claims to address these issues and more.

On first pulling the helmet on, I did feel like 1980s starship trooper, yet immediately noticed that the helmet fit was solid and comfortable. The front ratchet dial is tightened loosely to about a fingers-width gap to your chin, and the rear dial seemed so simple.

2024 canyon dispruptr logo.jpg
2024 canyon dispruptr logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer


It did feel strange and looked even more so but only at first. The claims that this helmet and system should ensure safety by sitting correctly on your head seem to be bang-on and logical, which I have to admit surprised me. It effectively encircles and cups your head, coming down a tad lower than many other helmets, as does the helmet shell, providing a very reassuring level of coverage and stability.

As for the retention bar/strap; its anchoring system is integral to the HighBar approach and is designed to ensure it doesn’t get ripped from the helmet during impact. Thankfully, I have not been able to test that. I did at first feel a little “naked” without that familiar behind-the-ear Y strap. The top and bottom sections of the HighBar sit slightly away from your upper face, lower jaw, and chin, although in my case it did rest on my lower cheeks, and having seen images of other riders using the helmet I think that is natural. For those with wider faces or jaws, this might be more noticeable.

Under the chin, and if tightened correctly, the dial sits away from your lower jaw, but it does rest lightly on the throat much of the time. This is slightly irritating, although when tightened correctly there is an element of that with some regular staps, too. After a while, I did get used to the sensation.

The level of tension is tricky to get right and I’m not sure I have mastered it. When I breathe, talk, drink and, even more so when I cough, it does touch on the strap and dial a touch, loosening it does ease that slightly – but not fully. Then there is the concern over whether it’s too loose and could slip over the chin in a bit hit. You can adjust the dial in a twist on the go – which some may see as a positive, others may be as an irritant.

2024 canyon dispruptr hinge.jpg
2024 canyon dispruptr hinge.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The strap has some flex, but not much, and when you look down, especially on rough trails, then it does rotate forward very slightly, pushed by your throat moving, I guess, and it’s not a big deal overall – and it doesn’t seem to touch your throat then either.

Sitting off the face at the top means that you do need to remove any eyewear when putting the helmet on and off and wear your glasses under the strap. For me that’s fine, for some it’s a style sin. HighBar, in conjunction with Canyon, has conducted wind tunnel testing of the system and helmet, pitching it against a strapped helmet– and some of this was done in conjunction with Swiss Side. The results claim to show and saving of around 7-watts advantage at 50km/h or around 16 seconds an hour – but they also agree that is lower for a well-fitted strapped helmet, and that below 30kph there is no real difference between a well-fitting strapped helmet and their system.

There are also claims that the helmet reduces wind noise considerably, although, in practice, I didn’t notice any real difference. At higher speed, it would surely do away with the flapping, and the noise that can make, if that bothers you. 

It is also claimed that the system reduces facial surface temperate by 4.8% in the areas it doesn’t touch your face, and although I can’t say that was particularly noticeable to me – as I do often wear glasses beneath the straps to reduce that, it could well help a little, at times.

2024 canyon dispruptr front.jpg
2024 canyon dispruptr front.jpg, by Liam Mercer


As for the increased ventilation of the helmet? The two front side vents are big and, mostly, I didn’t notice much difference over other well-vented helmets (with riding in tropical heat). Although, on a particularly windy ride, that extra gap was felt, which was refreshing. 

Strangely enough – as someone who sweats a lot, and who washes his pads most days, there was a lot less sweat drip and wring out in this helmet; whether that’s from the quality of the Mips insert/padding, the separation caused by the HighBar innards or the ventilation, I know not – but it was appreciated. That said, the inner uses Velcro for pad fitting and has no front anchor pad to help with the precise re-fitting needed, which is fiddly, and I did get this wrong several times. Hopefully, a spare/replacement pad will also be available soon.

There are also two small rubber grips in the side vent, to secure sunglasses when stashed there, and they do work fine.

Canyon Disruptr helmet - Verdict

The main stumbling block here is the price. This is a fairly expensive helmet and, I guess that over time, the cost of implementing the HighBar system will reduce and that more manufacturers will offer HighBar versions – as they did with Mips. 

This makes this a tough, maybe unfair one to rate on value/price – as there is no direct HighBar-equipped comparison yet. There are plenty of other rather good high-end gravel and all-round helmets out there also worth considering, such as the light and airy Kask Protone Icon or the well-vented and cheaper Lazer Z1 Mips and both are good helmets.

The Canyon Disruptr helmet, however, is innovative, seemingly safe, lightweight and well-vented. While it will take a few rides to get used to the fit, strap arrangement and the way it sits on the head, it ticks all the boxes of a modern off-road lid and will serve any rider - regardless of cycling discipline - rather well.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
MediaFreeride-2.jpg
The Merida Freeride helmet is a good budget buy
Merida Freeride helmet £50.00
Test report Canyon Disruptr helmet review £290.00
Helmets

Product purpose: 

Canyon says “Faster, cooler, lighter. The Disruptr CFR rewrites the rules for pro-level helmet performance – keeping you cool and comfortable when you’re riding at your limit.” Although, the less glamours potential safety aspect is just as important with this helmet.

Build extra: 

EPS foam upper with polycarbonate outer layer, matte black finish with 18 vents, magnetic rear port for Canyon FLASH rear light (not included), pull down HighBar retention system, removable MIPS Air Node insert.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Build quality is very good, as it should be at this price point.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

At 275g in medium size and with a relatively beefy fitting system and thick top construction this is heavier than some at this price point – but not by much, and it is worth those few grams, in my opinion.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

This helmet lacks some of the fancy materials and inserts used in other helmets around this price point, yet there is currently no other helmet out there with the HighBar retention system to compare it to on value, but it does seem to be quite pricey, and we would like to see the rear FLASH light included in with the price, which would sweeten the cost some.

Overall performance: 

Once you get to grips with the HighBar concept and fitting this is a solid all round performance helmet that fits just right, although there are some compromises in there.

Product likes: 

Very comfortable and well-fitting on top, feels safer than many helmets, quite well vented and lightweight, solid build quality.

Product dislikes: 

Fiddly MIPS insert to re-fit, takes a while to get used to, and a pricey.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes, if you value the potential safety and comfort gains.

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

This is a versatile all round performance helmet that is possibly safer in with that, but it comes at a relatively high cost. Though, there is nothing else quite like it out there, yet.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
News
2024 enve m6 2.jpg
ENVE's M-Series Gen 5 wheelsets are built for modern MTB
Four new wheelsets get unique rim profiles to better suit modern bikes and lower prices.
News
554819-2024_ACT_Apparel_x_Adventure Shoe Scampr Grizl_x_ALL_134-a8711f-original-1727958147.jpg
Meet the Scampr: Canyon's first off-road shoe
The Scampr looks primed for all styles of off-road riding.
Feature
2024 katy curd 1.jpg
On and off the record with Katy Curd
We chat with professional MTB coach, Katy Curd, to learn what it takes to coach World Champions.
Review
2024 title l01 grip hero.jpg
Title L01 grips review £37.00
Grippy and comfortable with excellent bar feel but expensive.
News
2024 rimpact chain device ero.png
The Chain Damper is Rimpact's answer to O-Chain
The Chain Damper integrates the chainring to mitigate the negative effects of chain slap.
Feature
Favero Assioma Pro MX-2
What is the best power meter system?
The pros and cons of each power meter system explained.
Buying
2024 best winter glove.jpg
Best winter cycling gloves 2024 - warm mountain bike gloves
Cold-weather cycling gloves to keep your hands warm on the trails.
Review
2024 Smith Bobcat ChromaPop Bronze Mirror sunglasses Hero.jpeg
Smith Optics Bobcat +ChromaPop Bronze Mirror sunglasses review £195.00
Comfortable, exceptional quality but the lens won't suit everyone.