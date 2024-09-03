The Restrap Short Race top tube bag is a compact top tube bag with stunning quality, well-thought-out details and a lifetime warranty. It packs just enough snacks and spares without taking over your top tube fully, stays sturdy even when not fully loaded and never rubs on the legs when pedalling. The new strap attachment system and chunky padding inside are not perfect but despite those this is one of the best top tube bags I've tested and one I'd certainly consider buying myself.
Restrap Race Top Tube Bag - Technical details
Though it looks quite small, the Restrap Race top tube bag has a claimed capacity of 1.2-litres and it tips the scales at just 120 grams. As the name suggests, it's aimed at ultra-distance racing and audaxing and the short model I've tested is the smallest – and newest – version available in the three-bag broad range that also comprises 1.5- and 2-litre options for more space.
With those long ultra distances in mind, Restrap has focused on durability in the construction of the bag and used X21 technical waterproof fabric and a thick nylon inner lining to keep the things inside dry and protected. The YKK aqua guard zip opens and closes the wide top section, and the zip has a nice snug garage to prevent it from opening on its own. For visibility, there's a reflective Restrap logo on each side of the bag.
For storing stuff, you get one large internal compartment with a foam base to add structure and prevent rattling, and two mesh side pockets outside for quick access items or storing empty wrappers and such. I asked Restrap about the bag volume - as it does seem a little small for a 1.2-litre capacity - and the company said the stretchy side pockets are included in the stated volume.
Attaching the bag to the top tube is simple. It can be either bolted onto the top tube if your bike can do so or be held securely in place with an adjustable "Molle hypalon fitting panel." That's essentially a sturdy, sew-on strap at the bottom with loops along its length, combined with a Fast Strap (a soft strap with a buckle) that then loops around the top tube. This closure system also makes the bag compatible with Restrap's frame bags. At the front, there is an elastic band loop that stretches around the steerer and hooks it in place.
Restrap Race Top Tube Bag - Performance
The original Restrap Top Tube bag has become my go-to over the last few years and accompanied me on many an adventure. But as I got my hands on the new Race top tube bag, it was time to retire the old bag into storage and see how the racier and more robust version stacks up. The Race lineup has been in Restrap's offerings for a few years but, until now, you've only been able to get the longer and larger bag sizes.
When it comes to top tube storage space, I found that the size this bag offers is the goldilock option for my needs. This leaves some of my (not so long) top tube exposed so I don't have to worry about standover, and the 45mm width is perfect for keeping the bag away from my knees when pedalling. Restrap says the bag can fit an iPhone 16 Pro Max, but I admit that even if that is true I never feel quite confident in keeping my phone in a top tube bag.
Because of the convenient location right in front of me, I prefer a top tube bag like this for easy-to-access items; usually my Shakedry jacket and some snack bars or a few flat spares or everything I'd otherwise pack into a saddle bag. The mesh side pockets are great for stashing empty wrappers on the go (especially sticky gel wrappers) and train tickets. They stretch a fair bit so you could fit in an apple but that'd hit your knees.
Though I found the size of the Race bag good, I think the claimed 1.2 litres of space is a little overestimated – especially considering the bulky foam padding Restrap has added to the bottom of the bag. I understand its practicality; it keeps things inside the bag from rattling against the top tube, something that is an annoying sound to listen to on gnarly gravel paths. The foam pad is about 10mm thick, and I really don't think it would need to be so girthy for the simple purpose of preventing rattling.
The look of this bag is quite different to the non-race range of bags from Restrap – the material around the zipper at the top is shiny and almost crinkly-like, while the sides have a more traditional matte bag material. Both feel very sturdy and durable and with rigid plastic pads on the sides (inside the lining), the bag holds its shape easily, something that the softer Top Tube bag doesn't do. The more rigid structure also helps in operating the bag with one hand and I was really impressed with how easy it was to open and close the zip while riding, without having to pay much attention to the action at all.
The Short Race bag also has holes for attaching it to the top tube with bolts, which is great for those who mainly ride one bike. But because I frequently swap between test bikes, I solely used the Fast Strap closure. The thin, soft strap can be placed almost anywhere along the length of the bag and then secured around the top tube, keeping the bag from jumping up and down. Though the system works, I found myself missing the Velcro strap from the Top Tube bag, especially as I had the Fast Strap open in the middle of a ride a few times – I think due to my leg brushing the buckle and accidentally opening it on techier terrain.
The front attachment is the same as the soft Top Tube bag: a simple elastic loop that stretches around the headset and keeps the bag stable. However, it is a bit of a struggle to get it into the hook on some bulkier headset systems – I blame internal cable routing for that though, not the design of this bag.
Inside, there's a bright orange interior lining and an elastic band that can be used to secure things – I found it was handy for holding a pump and making sure it would not bounce out if I opened the bag while riding on bumpy terrain. The brighter interior isn't orange by chance, either, but aids in finding smaller things as there is more contrast than a pure black bag.
In terms of the overall construction and how the bag has performed, I have nothing negative to note. The attention to detail is something Restrap has become known for, and this bag is no exception. The overall quality is impeccable, no loose strings or stitching coming off, the zipper works perfectly and everything in the bag seems designed for purpose without forgetting practicality. It's easy to wipe clean, too.
Restrap Race Top Tube Bag - Verdict
I admit, the £60 price tag is not cheap for a top tube bag but Restrap also offers a lifetime warranty and repairs, so you're unlikely to have to replace this bag ever – which adds to its value also on the sustainability front.
We've also rated the Tailfin's Top Tube Pack highly, and it is slightly cheaper at £55. This bag does have a universal attachment system and a cable outing – something the Restrap bag lacks. The 76 Projects A.S.S. Top Tube Bag is pretty much the same price at £59 and Pat praised it for its sleek looks and stable attachment system. Straight Cut Top Tube Bagis also a close contender at £55 but it comes with a lot more customisation options.
It's evident there's a lot of serious competition to the Restrap Race Top Tube Bag and many of the above options offer the same idea. But I do value Restrap's lifetime guarantee and the excellent attention to detail in this bag. It does exactly what it promises and it does it well.
