76 Projects A.S.S. Top Tube Bag review £59.50
Really stable strap free top tube bag that looks after your paint.
2022 76Projects A.S.S. TTB 1.jpg
|
Feb 13 2022
|
Bags
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Easy to attach and remove, wobble free waterproof bag
  • Looks neat on and saves your paint.
  • Comes complete with everything you need to mount it.
What's not?
  • Could do with some inner bolt head protective padding
  • The bolt-on Clip is not quite as adjustable as the original Clip
  • not much else.
Buy if...
you want a top tube bag that doesn't wobble and you value your paint.

76 Projects A.S.S. Top Tube Bag is ideal if you are looking for a stable bag with a clever/unique mounting system that requires no Velcro straps to fix it to your bike and therefore produces no paint rub. It has a useful light/charger port and both internal and external organisation, all in a compact shape.

The 76 Projects A.S.S. Top Tube bag (A.S.S. stands for Anti Strap System before you ask) is made from a tough weatherproof 600D fabric with a T.P.U backing that delivers a waterproof bag with about 1-litre of storage. In reality, my 6.5” phone just fits in, as does my front light battery, food, and credit card wallet, leaving some space for tyre levers and a multi-tool.

2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB Charger Port.jpeg
2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB Charger Port.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


The 600D material creates a pretty rigid side walled bag which means no side-to-side wobble from the contents inside, regardless of how much you fling the bike around (within reason). It has a light/charging cable port so you can keep that zip done up and your contents dry when you are using a light or charging your phone or GPS unit.

2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB Aqua Zip Pull.jpeg
2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB Aqua Zip Pull.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


It features a pink zip pull and a small loop to help you close the bag. The YKK Aquaguard zip is claimed to be weatherproof, and, in my experience, it's very good as long as you don't stretch it by overstuffing the bag.

 

Inside, the material is bright pink to help you find things, and there is a mesh side pocket on one side with a strap to hold your phone on the other. It's a bit of a fight to get the 6"+ phone in, and you certainly won't be whipping it out in a hurry to catch that special moment, but it is at least secure. I tended not to use the strap if I knew I would be out taking pictures. Smaller phones will be much easier to install/remove. 

 

On both sides of the outside of the bag are stash pockets best used for old food wrappers and any stuff that you don't want to drop. I put food bar/gel sachets on one side and then wrappers on the other. Although I'm not sure how safe a food bar would be on rough ground, the gel sachet was okay, though.

 

The Top Tube Bag mounts using 76 Projects A.S.S. Slider and A.S.S. Clip, which have both been reviewed on this site and very much liked. They work very well and have meant I've used a top tube bag more often than I would have done previously due to the simplicity of installation and aesthetics.
 

2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB underneath.jpeg
2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB underneath.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


The Slider is a two-piece mount that you can stick or bolt the male part to your frame, making it a universal fit as long as you don't mind sticking something to your frame. The Clip replaces the strap that most front bags have to connect to the steerer tube below the stem via a grooved spacer—all very neat and functional.

2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB Clip 1.jpeg
2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB Clip 1.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


The 76 Projects Top Tube Bag has no front strap or even a place to add one. It is designed to use only with a modified bolt-on A.S.S. Clip removing the last of the straps from the old-style system and fully living up to the Anti Strap System name.

The Clip mounting area of the bag is slightly curved away from the stem. Whilst this looks good and provides plenty of stem clamp bolt clearance when steering, it does mean that the Clip mounted to the front of the bag sits at an angle the higher you raise it and is not perfectly in line with the Steerer Spacer. So, you might want to consider popping a spacer washer behind the top of the clip to realign it.

You can find the correct position by jiggling the mount up and down, then secure it in place by hand-tightening the nylon nuts before further tightening with hex key GENTLY - it is a nylon nut, right.

Unlike the original clip, which can be mounted upside down to run above the stem to help reduce wobble for taller, floppier bags, I found that there was not enough range in the new mount to fit this way with 76 Project's own bag. However, there is absolutely no wobble anyway, so the design change keeps the mount small and neat while providing no less support.

Surprisingly there is no protective padding inside the bag to cover the bolt heads of Slider mounted underneath, which is a shame as they could foul your phone or camera if left uncovered. It's an easy enough fix and one I did immediately with some old foam but one I think should come with the kit. Yep, it might rob you of a few mm of depth, but your phone and frame will thank you for it.

2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB inside.jpeg
2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB inside.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


The Top Tube Bag construction makes for a very stiff bag that holds its shape well, which helps prevent movement on the bike. It features flat welded sides that drop slightly lower than the base of the bag and help to hide the mechanics of the mounting system from a side view. This is a purely visual gimmick and offers no function other than to look very neat.

2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB raw kit.jpeg
2022 76Project A.S.S. TTB raw kit.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


The £59.50 76 Projects A.S.S. Top Tube Bag is a good size (approx 1l), really well-made, waterproof, good-looking, and it includes all the required fitting hardware. It's a little more than the Apidura Racing Bolt-on Top Tube Pack at £52, which Shaun liked a lot on road.cc, and it's £5 more than the Straight Cut Bag Top Tube Bag which Matt loved last year, but it offers a unique fixing system with no paint rub whilst delivering a very stable wobble-free bag.

 

Yes, there are cheaper ones out there with straps like LifeLine's Adventure Top Tube bag for £15, but on the whole, I think 76 Projects has got this spot on. Especially when you consider that the Slider and Clip are £37.50 on their own. If you want to use the same bag on different bikes, you'll need part of the Slider set and Slotted Spacer, which will set you back £15 together.

 

As the final part of the 76 Projects A.S.S. system, it's well-executed and well-priced. The ability to do entirely away with paint-damaging straps and get a more stable bag that can be easily removed is a winner. The fact that they have made it look and function this well is a bonus. The lack of an internal foam pad is a shame, but on the whole, it's a really good top tube bag.

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report 76 Projects A.S.S. Top Tube Bag review £59.50 X
Bags

Product purpose: 

To offer a top tube bag without the need to any form of strap. Works with both frames with bolts on top tube or without with a 3M sticky patch

Build extra: 

76Projects say "No Straps, No Top Tube Bosses Required A top tube bag with our A.S.S. Anti Strap System built-in. Whilst designing the standalone Anti Strap System we tried many top tube bags; some were super light, some were tough, some had huge capacity, but none had all the features we wanted in an everyday top tube bag. So we set about designing our own.."

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Waterproof, welded 600D fabric with TPU backing a DWR treatment 50mm wide x 110mm tall x 220mm long (approximately 1L). Bag is neatly welded together and features a YKK Aquaguard zip which should make it waterproof as long as you don't overstuff it. It could do with a padded base to go on top of the bolt heads but other than that....

Product performance extra: 

Excellent. It doesn't really wobble at all certainly better than many of the posh softer sided bags I own and holds just enough to make it really useful.

Product durability extra: 

It's in constant use and looking great, only time will tell if the welding stays together and the mounts last. From my previous experience of the mounts i have no worries there at all.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

138g is not a lot (including the Slider and Clip), which is slightly lighter by 10g than the Apidura Race Bolt-on bag with the same Slider and Clip Attached (104g without). It's heavier than the 96g Straight Cut Bag.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Obviously, there are much much cheaper top tube bags but for ones that use no straps and don;t wobble or mark your paint. the list is very very short. Its also made well and looks good. The value is good.

Overall performance: 

Excellent

Product likes: 

The mount and Clip are super discrete on the bike

Product dislikes: 

paddign needed inside

Enjoy: 

yes

Buy: 

yes

Recommend: 

yes

Conclusion: 

For anyone looking for a top tube bag that doesn't wobble and can be easily fitted is without ANY Velcro straps and therefore will not mark your paint, 76Projects have got the perfect product for you.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£48.99
-24%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Buying
2021 cotic flaremax brake lever.jpg
Your complete guide to Shimano disc brakes
Easy to understand tech details on all disc brakes plus prices
Review
WTB-Vigilante-29-x-2.5-Light-High-Grip-Tyre-Review-2022-0.jpg
WTB Vigilante 29 x 2.5 Light High Grip Tyre Review £60.00
A confident, consistent all round front tyre
Buying
2021_MET_Veleno_MIPS.JPG
The best helmets with MIPS for £100 and under
We round up the best helmets with a rotation impact protection system for £100 and less
News
2022 5ct cover 11.02.22.jpg
5 cool things from Revgrips, Royal Racing, Scott and more
We dive back into handguards and get seriously kitted out with plenty of clothing
News
2022 Sonder Camino action 2.jpg
Sonder updates the Camino
A revised geometry and new features promise a more stable and agile ride
Review
EVOC FR Trail E-Ride 20 backpack 2022 005.jpg
EVOC FR Trail E-Ride 20 backpack review £200.00
A protector backpack, specially designed to meet the needs of e-mountain biking
Review
100%_Altis_Gravel_side.JPG
100% Altis Gravel helmet review £90.00
Very comfortable and nice design features, but quite warm
Review
2022 topeak pocketshock digital hero.jpg
Topeak Pocketshock Digital shock pump review £75.00
A well built, good looking and clear shock pump but not without flaws