76Projects A.S.S. Slider Review £19.50
An excellent solution for quick and easy top tube bag removal
2021 76Projects ASS Slider Parts fitted.jpeg
|
Jun 29 2021
|
Accessories - misc
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Simple to fit
  • Works well
  • Weighs a mere 31g
What's not?
  • Very little
  • If stuck with VHB tape to your frame, it's not easy to miss
Buy if...
If you are looking for a solution to leaving all your valuables in your tope tube bag when you stop for a coffee.

76Projects A.S.S. SLIDER is a simple sliding mount to fix a bag to your top tube without using straps around your frame and stem. It fits directly to your frame if you have mounts but can be fitted using 3M VHB tape. It changes your fixed bag to a removable one and therefore allows you to take your possessions with you when you stop. It works well.

2021 76Projects ASS Slider W:O Clip.jpeg

 

I am also testing the A.S.S. CLIP with the SLIDER so that heavily stuffed top tube bags are held more securely but not permanently to the spacers under or over your stem—this review to follow.

2021 76Projects ASS Slider.jpeg

 

Before you all get excited and complain about the A.S.S. acronym, it simply means Anti Strap System and works as it says, appealing to people who haven't wrapped their top tube and/or want to keep their frame unmarked. If you don't have mounts, you can use the 3M VHB tape provided in the kit, designed not to damage your frame while still holding the mount. However, I have mounts on my bike so I haven't tested this tape.

It's a simple matter of reading the instructions, marking out the holes in the bottom of your chosen bag, making the holes and then fitting it into place. If you choose a direct mount bag as I have, these holes might even be pre-marked or punched for you, so even more straightforward. If not, measure twice and poke holes carefully! If you are using the VHB tape, simply follow the instructions provided for that. 

2021 76Projects Ass Slider inside.jpg

 

In terms of mounting the hardware, it's as simple as Lego with clear pictogram instructions provided. Once the male and female parts are fitted to the frame and bag, I could slide the bag on and off at will. I wouldn't say that this is super easy or super smooth; there is definitely a little resistance there, which is good to make sure that the bag doesn't detach itself, although it does click snap into place when fully fitted. I added some graphite powder to both parts of the SLIDER, and it's now a little smoother and easier to use but still clips together nicely. 76Projects recommend a stiff material top bag to help you grasp and detach as the CLIP is designed to be tight, which makes sense.

2021 76Projects ASS Slider half on.jpeg

 

It's not expensive, at £19.50, weighs a mere 31g, including all hardware, and it works. However, if you have a larger bag or a softer bag, you might want to consider the second part of the system, the A.S.S. CLIP, at £19.50, but this is not needed in many cases. If bought together, it's £35, which is a good deal.

The only downside I can see is that you will have a small black piece of plastic stuck or bolted to your frame when not using the bag. If it's bolted, it's easy to rectify; if it's stuck on, then you have to live with it. It's not ugly, but it does detract from the smooth lines if you care about that type of thing. 

The ASS SLIDER is a 3D printed product like a lot of the new breed of bikepacking gear we see and does its job quietly and simply under your chosen bag. It does away with Velcro and allows you to remove the bag rather than taking your camera, phone, and wallet out if you stop for lunch somewhere, very neat.

Test report 76Projects A.S.S. Slider Review £19.50 X
Bags

Product purpose: 

A simple method of mounting a top tube bag to your frame and allowing it to be quick release. Mates perfectly with A.S.S. CLIP

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

It looks a little rough around the edges but works perfectly.

Product performance extra: 

Does exactly what it claims to do once bolted to my frame. if you have to stick it on you have to decide if you mind the slider being mounted to your frame permanently

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

no issues so far

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

nothing or pratically nothing

Product comfort extra: 

N/A

product value 

Product value extra: 

I guess it could always be chaper but could it really. Someone had to make it and build a sit to sell it. I think its very reasonable at under £20 - 4 pints of beer is not a lot

Overall performance: 

Realkly good.

Product likes: 

Ease of fitting if you have bolts on your frame

Product dislikes: 

if you don't have bolts then you'll have to make a more permanent decision to stick it to your frame. Only you can decide if this is good or bad.

Enjoy: 

yes

Buy: 

yes

Recommend: 

yes

Conclusion: 

A simple easy to use way of holding my top tube bag to my frame.

1 comments

1 hour 44 min ago

So basically the price of a low-mid range top tube bag.  Feels pricey to me. I predict 3D printed knockoffs on eBay..... or even cheap moulded ones churned out in China by the thousand. 

