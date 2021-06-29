76Projects A.S.S. CLIP Review £19.50
A simple solution for securely holding a top tube bag with a non-adjustable strap that also offers a neat quick release system option.
2021 76Projects ASS CLIP fitted to Apidura Bag.jpeg
|
Jun 29 2021
|
Accessories - misc
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Easy clip on and off top tube bag system
  • Easy to fit
  • Weighs next to nothing
What's not?
  • None
Buy if...
If you have a bag that has non adjustable straps or you want to make a simple removable system with the A.S.S. SLIDER

76Projects A.S.S. CLIP attaches a top tube bag to your steerer tube and prevents it from flapping around. It's super simple to fit, weighs nothing but may require removing your stem in some cases, hardly the end of the world.

It only works with bags that have straps without fixed buckles. If yours has fixed buckles, you could cut them off, but there would be no going back with that option. Suppose your bag doesn't have adjustable straps and doesn't line up neatly under the stem. In that case, the 76Project A.S.S CLIP could well be the perfect solution, as in the case of my MackWorkshop top tube bag below.

2021 76Projects ASS CLIP Parts.jpeg

 

The A.S.S CLIP is a 3D-printed bike bag product that offers an alternative way of attaching a top tube bag to your steerer tube. Suppose you have no spacers above your stem, and you're riding it slammed (none underneath). In that case, you cannot use this system, but if you have a minimum of 10mm of spacers either under or above the stem, you're in luck; just swap out the spacer with the CLIP.

2021 76Projects ASS CLIP Mac Bag.jpeg

 

Fitting the spacer above the stem couldn't be easier. Undo the top tap and swap out a forb. If you have the spacer below your stem, then the stem must come off - which is not difficult; just make sure you tighten everything as it should be afterwards.

Once that 'technical' bit is done, the rest is straightforward. Feed the straps through the CLIP, as per the instructions, and depending on whether you mounted the spacer above or below the stem, mount the clip to match. You don't have to trim the ends of the straps if you fold them tightly.

2021 76Projects ASS CLIP Spacer.jpeg

 

Once the CLIP is firmly attached and the strap held tight by the supplied rubber O-ring, the bag simply clips onto the grooved spacer under the stem, and that's it. Your bag is supported with no strap.

2021 76Projects ASS CLIP Installation.jpeg

There is an initial slightly rough feel to the CLIP as you turn the bars when stationary, but after a 100-mile ride around the Severn Estuary, this was no longer noticeable. The CLIP held the bag absolutely still even when completely stuffed and with me hauling on the bars and occasionally knocking it with my knees when out of the saddle. Perfect.

2021 76Projects ASS CLIP Clipped on.jpeg

It's reasonably priced at £19.50 and weighs pretty much nothing at <20g, and if you have a bag/strap that doesn't line up neatly, it could be your savour. Its nearest competitor is the drj0n DeWidget that Matt reviewed recently, which uses a buckled spacer rather than the CLIPS's slotted one and doesn't allow speedy removal. 

The 76Projects A.S.S CLIP works as it should and fits most bikes as long as you have 10mm of spacers to play with. If not, then sorry, it won't. Also, it's much simpler and quicker to take the bag on and off if using the matching A.S.S. SLIDER - together, they make a great pair.

BEST LIKE THIS...
Back Country Research Mutherload Strap-1.jpg
Back Country Research Mutherload Frame Mount Strap £19.00
Test report 76Projects A.S.S. CLIP Review £19.50 X
Accessories - misc

Product purpose: 

Allows the top tube bag to be 'cliped' to the steerer above or below the stem and prevents bag flop

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Its a simple product but works really well.

Product performance 

Product durability extra: 

So far so good.

Product weight 

Product comfort extra: 

N/A

product value 

Overall performance: 

It works really well

Product dislikes: 

Nothing

Enjoy: 

yes

Buy: 

yes

Recommend: 

yes

Conclusion: 

A simple neat solution for fitting top tube bags to the steer rather than a strap. Paired with the SLIDER its a great quick release stable system.

1 comments

2 days 3 hours ago

Got one too. The perfect solution to prevent the bolts of a turning stem from displacing a top tube bag. Just what I needed as my top tube bag is fixated with straps.

