- Very effective
- Prevents straps rubbing
- Small, light and silent
The Drj0n Bagworks DeWidget is essentially a 10mm headset spacer with a lug for threading straps through. It's designed to hold top tube bags, is nicely 3D printed and works perfectly – the DeWidget allows your bars to rotate as normal while boosting stability for your luggage.
- Ortlieb Handlebar-Pack Review
- LifeLine Adventure Top Tube Bag review
- Mack Workshop Top Tube Bag review
The DeWidget is simple to install, so long as you have at least 10mm of spacers already on your steerer tube – you just swap a standard one for this. I used the DeWidget to hold a Straight Cut Designs top tube bag, but it will work with any bag that usually secures around the headset/stem.
You may need a small extra loop of Velcro, as most front straps attach vertically and not horizontally.
I tested the DeWidget on a Ritchey Outback with narrow steel tubing with a bag that's quite wide, which would normally cause issues with stability. The DeWidget worked a treat; the bag didn't move or flop about at all, even when stuffed full and heavy.
The three-part design leaves the ring with the bracket on free to spin, and I found no stiction or resistance when turning the handlebar at all. It rotates very smoothly (and silently), and also means there's no strap to drag, rub and wear at your stem and spacers as you ride.
The DeWidget weighs just 7g, so adds nothing over a typical 10mm alloy headset spacer, and is silent and unobtrusive when not in use.
£15 for a small bit of 3D-printed plastic and a velcro strap might seem expensive on the surface, but this thing is well designed, well made and extremely effective. If your bag is constantly moving and knocking your knees, it's absolutely worth every penny.
Add comment