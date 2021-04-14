Drj0n Bagworks DeWidget review £15.00
Simple, light and clever way of securing wayward top tube bags
drj0nbagworksDeWidget-1.JPG
|
Apr 14 2021
|
Accessories - misc
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very effective
  • Prevents straps rubbing
  • Small, light and silent
What's not?
Buy if...
You want a better way to secure a top tube bag

The Drj0n Bagworks DeWidget is essentially a 10mm headset spacer with a lug for threading straps through. It's designed to hold top tube bags, is nicely 3D printed and works perfectly – the DeWidget allows your bars to rotate as normal while boosting stability for your luggage.

The DeWidget is simple to install, so long as you have at least 10mm of spacers already on your steerer tube – you just swap a standard one for this. I used the DeWidget to hold a Straight Cut Designs top tube bag, but it will work with any bag that usually secures around the headset/stem. 

You may need a small extra loop of Velcro, as most front straps attach vertically and not horizontally.

drj0nbagworksDeWidget-2.JPG

I tested the DeWidget on a Ritchey Outback with narrow steel tubing with a bag that's quite wide, which would normally cause issues with stability. The DeWidget worked a treat; the bag didn't move or flop about at all, even when stuffed full and heavy.

drj0nbagworksDeWidget-3.JPG

The three-part design leaves the ring with the bracket on free to spin, and I found no stiction or resistance when turning the handlebar at all. It rotates very smoothly (and silently), and also means there's no strap to drag, rub and wear at your stem and spacers as you ride.

The DeWidget weighs just 7g, so adds nothing over a typical 10mm alloy headset spacer, and is silent and unobtrusive when not in use.

£15 for a small bit of 3D-printed plastic and a velcro strap might seem expensive on the surface, but this thing is well designed, well made and extremely effective. If your bag is constantly moving and knocking your knees, it's absolutely worth every penny.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Back Country Research Mutherload Strap-1.jpg
Back Country Research Mutherload Frame Mount Strap £19.00
Test report Drj0n Bagworks DeWidget review £15.00 X
Accessories - misc

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£64.99
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet 2020 - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
2021 Ribble_HT_Trail_AL_29_Pro_1 hero.jpg
Ribble launches two brand new hardtails
The HT Trail AL 29 and HT AL get alloy frames and long, low geometries
News
Option_07.jpg
road.cc Tour Finder launches!
PedalTripr to help off-road.cc readers find the ideal cycling excursion
Review
2021 maxxis assegai diagonal 2.jpg
Maxxis Assegai WT 3C EXO+ tyre review £70.00
Impressively grippy all-rounder if you can cope with a bit of drag – and don't see too much muddy slop
Review
2021 Brand-X Ascend II dropper post 105mm 27.2mm-1.jpg
Brand-X Ascend II dropper post review £140.00
Impressive performance for the price – and externally routed 27.2mm posts are rare
News
2021 hunt enduro wide v2 hero.jpg
Hunt updates the Enduro and Trail Wide wheels
New wheelsets get new rim profiles, hubs and spoke configurations for greater impact resistance
Review
2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-1.jpg
Garmin Edge 530 review £260.00
An excellent unit that's packed with features and very useful off-road
News
2021 Nukeproof Mega Comp 290 Riding 4.jpg
We are hiring and it's the top job that's up for grabs
Talk to us before the 19th April if you are interested in the role
Review
2021 Bell Super Air MIPS hero.jpg
Bell Super Air MIPS helmet review £200.00
An excellent trail lid with the latest features, at a pretty serious price