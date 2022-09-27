Camelchops Mr.Heckles handlebar bag review £75.00
Great quality, customisable no-faff handlebar bag with plenty of space
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-hero.jpg
|
Sep 27 2022
|
Bags, Bike bags and cases
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great quality
  • Good size - fits even the narrowest bars
  • Fully customisable colours
What's not?
  • Can rub on the tyre on smaller frames if not packed well
Buy if...
You're looking for great quality, environmentally friendly bar bag that has plenty of space

Made by Scottish brand Camelchops, Mr Heckles is a beautifully made handlebar bag that can hold six litres of cargo. It attaches to any handlebar with Nano Voile straps and its fully customisable colourways easily make it one of the best handlebar bags.

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag - Technical details

The bag is made of waterproof 1000D Cordura material and features one large main compartment, an internal pocket and a YKK Aquaguard zipper pocket at the front. It has a semi-rigid base that helps it hold its shape. 

The colours of this bag are customisable and Camelchops offers plenty of different options so you can choose what colour you'd like each panel to be. The dimensions of the bag are L:250mm x D:110mm x H:330mm and it holds about six litres in volume. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-open.jpg
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-open.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The main compartment has a roll-top closure, secured with a nylon strap and a Fidlock magnetic buckle. The front and rear of the bag have Daisy Chain webbing (loops) for easy fitting to the bars. It also has them at the front for attaching lights, hanging your favourite mug or anything you wish. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-back.jpg
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-back.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The sides of the bag also have hooks for an optional shoulder strap, allowing you the option to use it as a shoulder bag. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-side.jpg
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-side.jpg, by Suvi loponen

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag - Performance

This bag has travelled with me to Paris and back during the testing period and it survived it all with flying colours. The bag is beautifully handmade and thoughtfully designed, and the customisable colour profile means it will match your bike and style seamlessly. 

Most bar bags are either under five litres or above 10-litres, so this one is a great mid-range offering. The roll-top closure means there’s a lot of flexibility in the size of the bag, too, making it suitable for commuting, bikepacking or just a long day ride. I packed my shoes (they are small, though), a rain jacket, some snacks and spares in easily. I can also fit my DSLR camera with a longer lens with some soft things to prevent rattle, and could see this being ideal for summer commuting where all you need with you is a light set of clothes and shoes. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-inside.jpg
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-inside.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The internal pocket allowed for simple organising of the contents and I put anything flat (my Kindle fit in it perfectly - just in case I actually wanted to read when having a cafe stop) in the pocket while chunkier items occupied the large compartment. The yellow internal lining really helps you find what you're looking for. 

The zipper pocket at the front was a good size for snacks, keys, money and other small items you want to access quickly. The YKK Aquaguard zipper ensures it will have a little more protection from rain than a regular zip. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-frontside on ground.jpg
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-frontside on ground.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The main compartment's roll-top closure is secured by a nylon strap and a Fidlock magnetic buckle. I found the buckle sometimes clacking against my computer mount, which also limited the height of the bag. Also because of the closure type (you cannot open a roll top from one side) you do need two hands to open it. 

And talking of rain - this bag is made of durable 1000D Cordura throughout and is fully lined, making it waterproof. The seams are not taped, but the lining and the supporting base at the bottom will further help to keep water from seeping inside. I rode in torrential downpours and hours in some Scottish dreich, and although the bag was occasionally soaked from the outside, I never found this to be the case inside. If you regularly ride for hours in horrible weather, you might look for something with taped seams, but otherwise, this is more than weatherproof. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-backside.jpg
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag-backside.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The bag attaches to the bars with 9in Voile Nano straps which in my personal opinion are the best way to attach any bag to your bars. They don’t lose their grip as velcro does, they don’t slip like nylon straps with buckles do, and they don't scratch your bars. Four foam blocks are also provided to protect the bars further, this also pushes the bag a little further off the headtube. It's worth noting that the bag can also be secured onto the frame with a bungee cord. I didn't find myself needing the foam blocks, but it is great they're provided for a customisable fit. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag on bars foam spacers.jpg
Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag on bars foam spacers.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The bag is semi-rigid with just one base plate inside it, but I didn’t find that it rattled around at all when packed semi-full. It holds its shape nicely when off the bike and the softness makes it nice for fitting things in, but this is also one of the downsides. When not full, the lower front edge would flop forward with the weight of the contents and rub on the front tyre.

It’s worth mentioning that this is unlikely to be an issue for those with larger frames, but I ride small bikes and, on those, any bar bag is prone to the same issue. When I packed it fuller it always performed really well, and I like the fact that I could fit this bag on my narrow bars but still have a good amount of storage space. 

Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag - Verdict

At £75 this bag is not cheap - but it holds a very decent amount of cargo and it's great quality. The Chrome Doubletrack Handlebar Sling that Pat tested is a similar bag (but with velcro attachments) and slightly cheaper at £63. Outer Shell Adventure Drawcord Handlebar Bag is also similar in size but retails for £90 (up from when we reviewed it). Neither of these bags has the customisation options of Camelchops, either. 

Overall, the Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag is an excellent handlebar bag that benefits from fully customisable colourways, great handmade quality and ample storage space. 

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
Hipster hydration belt
Source Hipster 1.5L hydration pack £70.00
Test report Camelchops Mr.Heckles handlebar bag review £75.00 X
Bags

Product purpose: 

Camelchops says: "The CamelChops “Mr.Heckles” Roll-Top Bar Bag. Designed and manufactured right here in Scotland and tested from Elgin to Snowdonia. Fidlock Magnetic buckle closure and 3-Point attachment system for a super secure fit."

Build extra: 

- Cordura 1000D fabric • 9” Voile Nano Straps • Set (x4) of foam spacers • Large Capacity (Approx 6litres) • YKK Aquaguard zippered external pocket • Fidlock magnetic closure buckle • Front and Rear Daisy Chain webbing for easy fitting • Semi-Rigid base to hold its shape • Internal pocket • Dimensions (L 250mm x D 110mm x H330mm) approx

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

• Cordura 1000D fabric • 9” Voile Nano Straps • Set (x4) of foam spacers • Large Capacity (Approx 6litres) • YKK Aquaguard zippered external pocket • Fidlock magnetic closure buckle • Front and Rear Daisy Chain webbing for easy fitting • Semi-Rigid base to hold its shape • Internal pocket • Dimensions (L 250mm x D 110mm x H330mm) approx

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

The product has been made with durable materials, Cordura 1000D and the closure with Voile nano straps is also very durable.

Product weight extra: 

342g (including voile straps but no foam blocks).

product value 

Product value extra: 

The price is in the upper end, but considering the size, quality and customizability, it is justified.

Overall performance: 

Excellent. Even on small frames. When not packed full/properly can flop a bit.

Product likes: 

Fits narrow bars Beautiful quality Waterproof Good size volume-wise The bright internal lining makes spotting smaller and dark items in the bag easy

Product dislikes: 

If not packed fully, can flop onto the front tyre (on small frames).

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

Overall, the Camelchops Mr Heckles bar bag is an excellent handlebar bag that benefits from fully customisable colourways, great handmade quality and ample storage space. 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances and on multiple days. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£31.99
-41%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.95
-35%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£159.99
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£132.99
-5%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29"}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£48.99
-24%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£235
-7%
Buy now
News
Altura Compo Sept 2022 - 1 - Montage.jpg
Altura AW22 £500 giveaway!
Altura competition to win £500 worth of Autumn/Winter kit!
Review
2022 hayes dominion a2 brake hero.jpg
Hayes Dominion A2 brake review £180.00
A solid brake with unique features that makes it a force to be reckoned with, though prone to fade
News
Bosch-eBike_PI_CX_Race_image_4.png
Bosch ups the ante with 2.75kg Performance Line CX motor
Limited-edition Bosch drive unit produces 400 per cent assistance and is lighter than standard CX version
Review
2022 renthal fatbar lite35 hero.jpg
Renthal Fatbar Lite35 handlebar review £100.00
A premium, high-quality and top-performing handlebar
Feature
Desert recon finley newmark.png
Operation Desert Recon: Populating Komoot Trail View
Finley takes us on his Badlands recce rides to explain the benefits of Komoot's Trail View
Review
2022 Hope Union Clip RC Pair.jpeg
Hope Union Clip Pedal RC review £160.00
A durable, light, serviceable and tough set of XC and gravel pedals from a UK brand
News
2022 cannondale trail neo 1 hero.jpg
Cannondale's new Trail Neo 1 gets Bosch motor
All-new Trail Neo 1 e-hardtail designed to excel on all surfaces, trails included
Buying
gravel wheels.jpg
Best gravel wheelsets 2022 - fast & furious off-road wheels
The best gravel wheelsets combine technology from mountain bike and road cycling but which off-road wheels are best for you?