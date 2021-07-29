Chrome Doubletrack Handlebar Sling review £63.00
A good handlbar bag, just missing a strap short of v.good
2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-front-view.jpg
|
Jul 29 2021
|
Bags
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very well made as befits a Chrome product
  • Large size allows packing of loads of stuff
  • Waterproof as far as I can tell
What's not?
  • Large size means you can pack a lot of kit and then it swings and slaps
  • Missing all important elastic loop or strap (and foam spacers)
  • It's not the lightest.
Buy if...
you are looking for a larger bag than the current bagel sized trend and have strap and pads already

The Chrome Doubletrack Handlebar Sling is a smart-looking, very well made, heavy-duty handlebar bag with some neat touches that also doubles up as a sling. Its large size is both a good and a bad thing, and its quality cannot be faulted, which is just as well as it's not cheap.

How it's made

2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-front.jpg
2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-front.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

Chrome's Doubletrack Handlebar Sling bag is a beautiful 5-litre handlebar bag that fits very neatly between my 46cm Deda Gravel bars allowing me to still ride on the tops. It's constructed using typical Chrome quality material of 1050d nylon with a heavyweight 1000d TPE tarp base, should you wish to sit it in a puddle and a 70d polyester liner. There are 2 stretchy mesh pockets inside, two on the outside and some attachment loops on either end. It doesn't have a front light mount or any real reflective detailing apart from the tiny badge.

It has a rollover closure and a slightly fussy magnetic buckle, which I still find awkward even after using it dozens of times. The rollover top does what it should, and even though I've been drenched a lot recently, the bag contents have stayed completely dry.

2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-roll-closure.jpg
2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-roll-closure.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

It fixes to the bars via a pair of tough Velcro straps and plastic rings. It's quick and easy to install and fits neatly on the untapped section of my drops. One issue I had was a clash with my out-front GPS mount, which made access to the bag impossible. I swapped back to a shorter one, and access was much improved. You could also use a stem cap to mount or a stem mount option if this is a problem for you.

The Doubletrack's size is part of its success and the cause of its main issue, more on that in a minute. Being 23cm wide, it holds my mini pump perfectly inside, which is how I prefer my pump to be carried. It is 16cm tall when packed and done up and roughly 10cm wide. With my simple maths, that makes it less than Chrome's claim at 5l, but hey, there are those outside stretchy pockets and attachment loops so more stuff can be carried.

2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-Outfront-mount.jpg
2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-Outfront-mount.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

In fact, it is very tempting to fill it to the brim and ditch one of your other bags from your bike, as I did on a recent ride. And it can certainly carry a lot. I stuffed it with a Sony CSC camera in case, a tube, tyre levers, 2 gas cartridges and head, a mini-tool, a small squirt lube bottle, a small bottle of sealant, loads of energy bars, a set of arm and leg warmers, and a buff - I was starting at 5 am. Don't ask.

It's a big bag, and that is a bonus if you don't intend to get out of the saddle or hurry things along at all. If you do, it will swing and slap your frame and, depending on how you pack the sling straps, buckle and your internal kit it can make unpleasant noises as it whacks your headtube. No amount of tightening the straps will prevent this. They are fixed at the top of the bag, so it hangs from them and swings.

2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-stuffed.jpg
2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-stuffed.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

It does have a small loop on the back to attach with an unsupplied elastic loop to your headtube. As soon as I stole one from another bag, it stopped the sway, but you might want to consider some frame protection foam pads if it rubs the headtube. You shouldn't have to pay for this loop/strap at this price, and it most definitely needs it for any sort of enthusiastic riding.

This issue is in part true of all deep handlebar bags and why they really need a support mount like the Strapdeck from Drj0n that Matt reviewed recently or a frame/fork mounted support to hold the weight.

It's great if you are only popping to the café or park, but it's less than ideal for a bikepacking or travel solution, especially as its size is saying fill me up! If you don't fill it full and/or it doesn't clang on your frame, and you use a strap, you have an excellent bag that will last for ages and keep your stuff dry.

2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-elastic-loop.jpg
2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-elastic-loop.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

I've only used the Sling setup to see if it works; it does. The straps stay neatly hidden inside an open-ended sleeve when not required and pull out when needed. However, I found it so quick to remove and hold one-handed that I haven't felt the need to 'test the Sling' fully, although I can see it would be useful for hands-free coffee and cake. I can see the value of the Sling, but I suspect many would have preferred that third strap and foam blocks. I know I would.

Value and verdict

2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-Sling open.jpg
2021-Chrome-Doubletrack-Sling open.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

It is quite expensive at £63. There are certainly plenty of cheaper options, but its quality of construction means it fares well against its competitors, like the Outer Shell Handlebar bag tested by Benedict a few years back at £72, which came with the elastic strap and foam spacers to protect your headtube. It's cheaper than the 2l smaller Straight Cut Bagel Bar bag that Matt tested, which also came with the strap recently, but the size isn't everything, as I've explained.

A good bag that generosity in volume might be the cause of too much swing and clang on your frame if you ram it full and don't have support. It's brilliantly constructed out of tough materials but it should come with a strap/loop to prevent it from slapping your frame at this price; foam blocks would be even better.

Bags

Product purpose: 

Handlebar Bag for filling full of day trip stuff.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Really very well made

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

5 without the elastic loop / strap and foam blocks 8+ with it.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

Should last a long long time - typical Chrome construction.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Slightly higher than others but built tougher than most

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

Not particularly comfortable as Sling or Bumbag

product value 

Product value extra: 

Actually compared to contemporaries it's okay even allowing for the purchase of loop/strap yourself. But a simpler strap for the waist or Sling would have saved money for the loop and scored better

Overall performance: 

good.

Product likes: 

waterproof nature Pockets inside and out

Product dislikes: 

Slightly unnecessary magnetic closure not strap

Enjoy: 

yes

Buy: 

yes

Recommend: 

probably

Conclusion: 

If you have plenty of bike packing kit you'll no doubt have a spare strap as I did and probably some foam blocks, in which case this will be a great bag. If not you'll need to buy them as without the swing and clang as you camera hits your headtube will upset you

1 comments

1 day 3 hours ago

If you check the Chrome Industries website, it shows it comes with a strap that goes around the head tube.

