Ortlieb Quick Rack review £70.00
An excellent, great-value pannier rack that's easy to mount or take off
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-ride view.jpg
|
Jul 15 2022
|
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Easy to install and take off
  • Affordable
  • Versatile
What's not?
  • Heavier than some competitors
  • Needs M5 or M6 eyelets - otherwise not suitable for carbon frames
Buy if...
you want a quality pannier rack that you can easily take off the bike when not needed

Ortlieb's Quick Rack is an affordable and versatile luggage system for bikes with eyelets, and even frames without as long as they're not made out of carbon. The rack is super quick to mount and take off, making it an excellent, temporary option for carrying a decent amount of cargo. 

Ortlieb Quick Rack - Technical details 

Ortlieb has responded to the resurgence of pannier racks with the Quick Rack. At first glance it might look just like a regular, old-school rack but it takes just 15 seconds to put on and five seconds to take off - a nod to its Project 15-5 codename. This is made possible by the hook system that attaches the rack to pegs attached to the M5 or M6 eyelets.

2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-rear view.jpg
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-rear view.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The rack has a maximum load of 20kg and its 10mm diameter tubing is constructed of aluminium. Weightwise, this one comes in at 580g but Ortlieb also offers a light version that weighs 440g. The only difference is the platform - the light version doesn't have one. 

Ortlieb says the rack is compatible with full-suspension bikes and it can be used with carbon frames - assuming it comes with suitable eyelets and doesn’t have a carbon seat post. It can be used with both 26- and 29-inch wheels and the maximum recommended tyre width is 2.35in (c. 59mm). To carry luggage, you can attach almost any pannier bag with hooks or other bags with straps. Additional accessories include mudguards in three widths and the Ortlieb's Quick Rack Seat Stay Adapter for bikes without eyelets.

The rack comes with Ortlieb's standard five-year warranty. 

Ortlieb Quick Rack - Performance

This rack has impressed me in the way it offers a lot of functionality at a low price. I am not someone who favours a large saddle bag over a pannier rack but this rack has changed my mind. 

The rack comes with great instructions, but with enough nuts and bolts that it did take me a while to get the hang of what goes where. In the end, the only thing you really need to do is attach the hook mounts on your M5 or M6 eyelets, then choose the right rod length (two options) for the seatpost attachment, and connect and tighten them in place. It's worth mentioning that I found the hook levers quite stiff in the beginning, and really needed two hands to tighten them. They have loosened in use though.

2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-rear mount hook.jpg
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-rear mount hook.jpg, by Suvi loponen


There are a few things to consider with this system. If you don't have the eyelets, you can still use the rack but you need Ortlieb's Quick Rack Seat Stay Adapter, which sets you back £15. This adapter is not compatible with carbon frames so that rules out some users. And speaking of carbon; the Quick Rack is not compatible with carbon seatposts. You can get around this, of course, by purchasing an alloy post instead, but that would impact your overall bike comfort, which won't be too appealing for some.

2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-seatpost attachment.jpg
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-seatpost attachment.jpg, by Suvi loponen


After the initial installation came the opportunity to test the 15-5 name that Ortlieb has given this product. The rack does go on easily in 15 seconds and it comes off in just about five seconds. This feature, making it literally a quick rack, is definitely my favourite. It allowed me to have the rack on only for the times when I needed to carry cargo and otherwise, I had my bike looking very clean. The mounts in the rear eyelets are barely noticeable (especially if you’re not specifically looking for them). 

This rack can take 20kg which is plenty and, personally, if I had any more loaded on my bike it would be too back-heavy for me to do any trips with - especially without front panniers/fork bags as well.

2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-with two bags.jpg
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-with two bags.jpg, by Suvi loponen


When riding, this rack is really stable. It does not move once you’ve got it set up - not even when it has the 10kg pannier on each side. The only small movement I noticed is on the mounts where the hooks can have a little play. However, I never noticed this during my rides. The pannier bags themselves can rattle a little on the rack but the overall feel is solid and perfectly up to the task.

2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack - light mount.jpg
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack - light mount.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Obviously, having the amount of weight at the back of the bike affects the handling a little, and makes a headwind feel even more of a struggle, but these are not specific downsides for this system - but rather an issue for all pannier systems. Having quick-lock pannier bags on the rack meant that, for example, when boarding a train I could take the bags off quickly and carry them separately to the bike. Putting them back on takes literally a second, compared to a saddle bag solution. The 20kg allowance is plenty, and I found myself using the rack one particular destination trip, where I unloaded the bike at my accommodation (taking off the rack off) and completed several rides without any luggage on my bike. 

2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-side view with mudguard.jpg
2022 Ortlieb Quick Rack-side view with mudguard.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The rack comes with a rear light mount accessory, and you can also purchase a mudguard (within tyre width limitations) for £20. I had one on test and it was installed in seconds and very effectively kept my bum dry. 

Ortlieb Quick Rack - Value and verdict

At £70, this rack represents excellent value for money. When comparing it to the Tailfin Alloy Rack, which retails for £219, it is clear that the Quick Rack is very reasonably priced and doesn’t lack in terms of performance. 

While Quick Rack loses out to the Taifin's 27kg payload, its standard 10mm side struts make  it compatible with almost any pannier bag - and you can load any kind of dry bag on top of the rack. This is a huge advantage over the Tailfin, which limits you to its system. 

The Tailfin weighs 543g, making it marginally lighter than the Quick Rack. But then again, Ortlieb offers the light version of the Quick Rack that only weighs 440g.

In conclusion, this is an excellent rack for anyone wanting to carry their stuff in the 'old school' way - it is a sturdy, relatively lightweight, and versatile product that will make a bikepacking, shopping, or commuting trip a breeze. And once you’re done, it’s super simple to take off so it’s not slowing you down. 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances and on multiple days. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

