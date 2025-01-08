 LCP

$150,000 prize purse announced for Gravel Burn stage race

Gravel Burn has announced the wealthiest prize purse yet in gravel racing.
$150,000 prize purse announced for Gravel Burn stage race
|
Jan 8 2025
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

Dedicated gravel racers and mountain biking pros who occasionally flirt with the drop-bar discipline have a six-figure incentive to be in South Africa during late October.

Gravel Burn organisers has announced the wealthiest prize purse yet in gravel racing. Scheduled for the last week of October, the race is a seven-day, full-service gravel bike event, routing for 850km (528mi) across some of the world’s most challenging and inspiring gravel bike terrain. 

2024 gravel burn 5.jpg
2024 gravel burn 5.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Kevin Vermaak is the event organiser and a celebrated name in off-road stage racing. Vermaak founded the Absa Cape Epic and developed it into the global standard for elite-level stage racing. After exiting the Cape Epic a few years ago, Vermaak’s entrepreneurship and love of South African off-road riding has found new expression in the Gravel Burn. 

As proved by the Cape Epic, there is an embarrassment of awe-inspiring South African off-road cycling terrain, journeying through deeply inspiring landscapes with an unrivalled distribution and density of wildlife.

To leverage everything amazing about South Africa’s off-road riding geography, Vermaak’s Gravel Burn stage race will be hosted in the Great Karoo, one of the world’s most magnificent semi-desert wilderness areas. 

Gravel grinding for big money

To position Gravel Burn as the world’s pioneering professional gravel bike event, Vermaak has confirmed an appropriate prize purse of $150,000. 

“For professional riders who make a living in the sport, this prize purse underscores our commitment to setting a new benchmark in gravel racing.”

South Africa’s three-time Cape Epic winner and a recognised global force in gravel riding, Matt Beers, acknowledged the appeal of $150,000 prize funding. 

2024 gravel burn 1.jpg
2024 gravel burn 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


“This changes everything. Gravel Burn focuses on stage racing in the gravel category. A prize purse of this magnitude shows how serious gravel cycling has become. It’s a big step toward further professionalising the discipline and giving it the recognition it deserves. It will also motivate international gravel racers, especially from the U.S. to come to South Africa to compete.”

Gruelling in format but promising an unrivalled riding experience, the Gravel Burn allows amateur riders to compete with pros, measuring themselves against the world’s best gravel riders. For Vermaak, this is part of his vision for event. “For our amateur riders, who make up most of the field, it’s a unique experience to ride alongside cycling luminaries on the same course.”

Riders can expect more event details to be revealed in the second week of February. 

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Review
Rockshox SID SL Ultimate 3P fork Hero.jpg
RockShox SID SL Ultimate 3P suspension fork review £959.00
Beautiful looks and a great range of adjustments, but lacks mid-travel support.
Feature
2024 ty GOTY.jpg
Gear of the year 2024 - Ty Rutherford's tech highlights
An electric mountain bike, goggles and an object of desire.
Review
PXL_20241007_125253626.jpg
DT Swiss GRC 1100 Dicut wheelset review £2398.00
Fast, and strong wheels that prioritise speed above other areas.
Feature
2024 pidcock riding.jpg
Mountain bike racing 2024 - a year in review
It would be fair to say that 2024 has been a corker of a year for mountain bike racing, and one laced with drama, too. We take a look back at the last season.
Review
2024 use exposure sixpack 14 hero.jpg
USE Exposure Sixpack MK14 front light review £495.00
A trail illuminating powerhouse with premium price.
Review
2024 sram maven hero.jpg
SRAM Maven Ultimate brake review £600.00
Powerful and excellently controlled stoppers for those who prioritise performance.
Review
GoreWear Paclite Jacket_1
GoreWear Gore-Tex Paclite waterproof jacket review £200.00
Impressive performance for a lightweight and compact jacket.
Review
Hayes Dominion T4_1.jpeg
Hayes Dominion T4 brake review £370.00
Great power, modulation and light lever action but expensive bling compared to the A4s