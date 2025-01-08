POC’s Thermal Jacket is a close-fitting softshell with a waterproof and breathable membrane, making it capable of handling severe winter conditions. Having been very impressed with POC’s other off-road gear, I was itching to get out in the elements to try this out.
POC Thermal Jacket - Technical details
Cut close with enough room to layer up in the coldest weather; the jacket has a Flurocarbon-free DWR treatment for weather protection. Bolstering this for deep winter conditions, the front and arms have an additional waterproof and breathable membrane.
The thick thermal softshell fabric features a four-way stretch for optimum movement and is backed with a super soft brushed fleece for comfort. An elastic webbing section at the hem features a silicone print to keep it firmly in place.
Three large open pockets at the rear are designed for easy access to essentials and are made from a highly reflective fabric. This forms one massive panel, ensuring a high level of low-light visibility, and it also looks cool. A small zippered pocket is built into one seam for small valuables, and there’s a natty emergency info panel that tucks into the rear left pocket for recording your details, which could be a lifesaver in the event of a crash.
POC Thermal Jacket - Performance
I’m impressed with the POC Thermal Jacket. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it looks so good, with POC’s understated styling matching its performance. It fits supremely well, the close-fitting silhouette leaving enough room to layer up without any bunching or access material. The arm length is perfect when at the bars, and the silicone grip secures it firmly at my waist. The collar sat snuggly below my chin without interfering with my helmet strap, leaving ample room to wear a neck tube for added warmth.
The rear pockets provided plenty of room to carry tools, snacks and a spare tube, and knowing that the large area of reflective material provides lots of visibility when night riding or in low-light conditions is a real bonus. The emergency panel is a neat feature, so should the worst happen and you’re left unresponsive, there's a fair chance it will be easily spotted.
In temperatures fluctuating around zero degrees, it’s kept me sublimely warm, and the windproofing is fantastic. I didn’t overheat and was never left sweat-drenched after long, hard climbs as it breathes so well, and It's perfectly adept at handling milder weather, too. It’s done a sterling job of tackling wet weather.
Caught in short downpours, the material appears to absorb, rather than bead water, quickly transforming areas of the jacket from light to dark green – which initially alarmed me. But I needn't have worried, as it seems to penetrate the outer only without working Its way through to the lining. It was only post-ride that I noticed some water ingress at the cuffs and seams below the arms. Impressive overall.
POC Thermal Jacket - Verdict
At £200, the Gore C5 GWS Thermo Trail Jacket offers a great slim fit with excellent winter protection. While only marginally cheaper, it's another cracking performer equally up for gravel or MTB duties.
Retailing at £220, it’s an expensive jacket, but considering its all-weather credentials, excellent fit and stellar performance in the harshest conditions, I’d recommend the POC Thermal Jacket. It’s a worthwhile investment for riders wanting premium protection from the elements but, of course, there are cheaper ones out there.
