POC Men's Thermal Jacket review £220.00
Cold-weather protection at its very best with added safety features.

Jan 8 2025
Jackets
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Really warm and breathes well
  • The close fit
  • It’s surprisingly waterproof
What's not?
  • The asking price
Buy if...
you are after a softshell with excellent thermal properties that also performs well in wet and milder conditions.

POC’s Thermal Jacket is a close-fitting softshell with a waterproof and breathable membrane, making it capable of handling severe winter conditions. Having been very impressed with POC’s other off-road gear, I was itching to get out in the elements to try this out.

 

POC Thermal Jacket - Technical details

Cut close with enough room to layer up in the coldest weather; the jacket has a Flurocarbon-free DWR treatment for weather protection. Bolstering this for deep winter conditions, the front and arms have an additional waterproof and breathable membrane.


2024 POC Men's Thermal Jacket rear.jpg


The thick thermal softshell fabric features a four-way stretch for optimum movement and is backed with a super soft brushed fleece for comfort. An elastic webbing section at the hem features a silicone print to keep it firmly in place.


2024 POC Men's Thermal Jacket cuff.jpg


Three large open pockets at the rear are designed for easy access to essentials and are made from a highly reflective fabric. This forms one massive panel, ensuring a high level of low-light visibility, and it also looks cool. A small zippered pocket is built into one seam for small valuables, and there’s a natty emergency info panel that tucks into the rear left pocket for recording your details, which could be a lifesaver in the event of a crash.

POC Thermal Jacket - Performance

I’m impressed with the POC Thermal Jacket. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it looks so good, with POC’s understated styling matching its performance. It fits supremely well, the close-fitting silhouette leaving enough room to layer up without any bunching or access material. The arm length is perfect when at the bars, and the silicone grip secures it firmly at my waist. The collar sat snuggly below my chin without interfering with my helmet strap, leaving ample room to wear a neck tube for added warmth.


2024 POC Men's Thermal Jacket rear pock.jpg


The rear pockets provided plenty of room to carry tools, snacks and a spare tube, and knowing that the large area of reflective material provides lots of visibility when night riding or in low-light conditions is a real bonus. The emergency panel is a neat feature, so should the worst happen and you’re left unresponsive, there's a fair chance it will be easily spotted.


2024 POC Men's Thermal Jacket collar.jpg


In temperatures fluctuating around zero degrees, it’s kept me sublimely warm, and the windproofing is fantastic. I didn’t overheat and was never left sweat-drenched after long, hard climbs as it breathes so well, and It's perfectly adept at handling milder weather, too. It’s done a sterling job of tackling wet weather.

Caught in short downpours, the material appears to absorb, rather than bead water, quickly transforming areas of the jacket from light to dark green – which initially alarmed me. But I needn't have worried, as it seems to penetrate the outer only without working Its way through to the lining. It was only post-ride that I noticed some water ingress at the cuffs and seams below the arms. Impressive overall.

POC Thermal Jacket - Verdict

At £200, the Gore C5 GWS Thermo Trail Jacket offers a great slim fit with excellent winter protection. While only marginally cheaper, it's another cracking performer equally up for gravel or MTB duties.

Retailing at £220, it’s an expensive jacket, but considering its all-weather credentials, excellent fit and stellar performance in the harshest conditions, I’d recommend the POC Thermal Jacket. It’s a worthwhile investment for riders wanting premium protection from the elements but, of course, there are cheaper ones out there.

Test report POC Men’s Thermal Jacket review £220.00
Jackets

Product purpose: 

POC says “Ideal for even the coldest conditions, the Thermal Jacket combines extra insulation with weather protection so you can ride in comfort long into winter.”

Build extra: 

POC lists: thermal fabric, waterproof, breathable, highly visible, functional storage, emergency info panel, secure fit

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

So far, it’s wearing well after lots of miles

Product comfort 

product value 

Product likes: 

Weather-beating performance, high visibility and safety features

Product dislikes: 

The asking price

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

The POC Thermal Jacket is blindingly good at keeping you warm and dry, and it’s super comfortable and looks great. If you can afford the asking price you’ll be rewarded with a piece of kit that should last years.

James Blackwell

James, aka Jimmer, is a two-wheeled fanatic. With 20 years working on MBUK, he got to ride some amazing places, ride with the world's top pros and, of course, test a lot of bikes and kit. Having ridden and tested everything from XC to DH, he now calls the trail/downcountry stable his happy place and has also embraced the world of gravel riding. Although a self-confessed race-a-phobe, it hasn't stopped him from racing XC, DH, Enduro, Marathon and the notorious Megavalanche. Fast talking, fast riding, he's happy to send it, and likes nothing better than putting new kit through the grinder. Usually found bothering the wildlife around his local trails in the Southwest, he's in his element whether on a bike, up a mountain, or in the ocean surfing his favourite breaks around Devon.

