James Blackwell

James, aka Jimmer, is a two-wheeled fanatic. With 20 years working on MBUK, he got to ride some amazing places, ride with the world's top pros and, of course, test a lot of bikes and kit. Having ridden and tested everything from XC to DH, he now calls the trail/downcountry stable his happy place and has also embraced the world of gravel riding. Although a self-confessed race-a-phobe, it hasn’t stopped him from racing XC, DH, Enduro, Marathon and the notorious Megavalanche. Fast talking, fast riding, he’s happy to send it, and likes nothing better than putting new kit through the grinder. Usually found bothering the wildlife around his local trails in the Southwest, he’s in his element whether on a bike, up a mountain, or in the ocean surfing his favourite breaks around Devon.