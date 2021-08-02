2021 Vittoria Terreno tyre review £55.00
Fast and supple tyre, best on the rear for dry, firm conditions.
2021_Vittoria_Terreno_XC_top.jpg
|
Aug 2 2021
|
Tyres
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Fast rolling
  • Easy installation
  • Smooth & supple
What's not?
  • Tread edge grip
  • Cornering in loose terrain
  • Grip in mud
Buy if...
The trails are dry and you want to go fast

The Vittoria Terreno is as close as you will get to a slick tread for a mountain bike, giving a smooth, fast ride. The grip is better than you might expect, although slippery conditions are still best avoided, especially on the front. If the trails are dry and you want some speed, the Terreno is very quick.

Vittoria Terreno tyres - the design

2021_Vittoria_Terreno_XC_side.jpg
2021_Vittoria_Terreno_XC_side.jpg, by Matt Page

 

If the tread pattern looks familiar, consider the gravel version; the Terreno Dry, a gravel tyre available in a range of types and sizes but maxing out at 700x38mm. This MTB version goes much wider with two widths at 2.1" and the version on test at 2.25", both only available for 29-inch wheels. Both versions are tubeless with TLR technology and feature the XC Race casing. The casing is a single layer 120-TPI to create a lightweight tyre.

The tread features what Vittoria call Graphene 2.0 with 4 different compounds used within the tread. The tyres have a claimed weight of 650g, with one of our tyres on test exactly on claimed and a second just above at 672g. It makes them reasonably light at this weight, but they are not among the very lightest tyres available. Installation was simple, being easy to install onto the rim and also inflated without any trouble, and I have used tubeless at pressures between 20psi and 25psi, depending on the route or track.

The idea behind multiple compounds within a tyre is to create a firmer, more durable base with a softer compound to deliver more grip where the tread makes contact with the ground. A quick look at the tread, and you might think that grip is unlikely to be a word to describe the performance. Still, in a similar way to the gravel Terreno Dry version, the grip is quite effective in the right conditions. The scale pattern on the central area gives good traction, especially on climbs for the rear tyre. I found in dry conditions, the tyres worked extremely well. Braking traction for the rear is reasonable but not remarkable, and on looser tracks, dry or wet some care is needed to avoid braking too hard, especially if you use the tyre on the front and back.

Vittoria Terreno - how it rides

2021_Vittoria_Terreno_XC_top.jpg
2021_Vittoria_Terreno_XC_top.jpg, by Matt Page

 

The conditions on the ground will be the biggest factor in the tyre's performance, and it is designed almost purely for dry conditions. If the terrain and course are dry and without too many technical or loose corners, using the front and rear is possible. Still, it is far more suited to use on the rear, and the reason is down to the cornering adhesion available with side knobs that are too small to provide much traction. The Terreno is not designed for mud or wet weather, and on the few sections that I had to ride through, it did suffer; both traction and cornering is limited.

When used as designed, the performance is very clear, and the tyre delivers an incredibly smooth, fast ride with a speed that is easy to notice. The Terreno delivers a supple ride with plenty of feedback from the ground that helped to manage power and traction on the climbs and through the bends. While the traction is limited compared to a more aggressive tyre, you can at least feel as a drift begins and adjust to compensate.

While there is no specific puncture resistance layer, I was fortunate not to suffer any punctures while testing despite riding on rougher terrain. However, after testing had finished and after removing the tyre, several thorns were within the carcass, with the tubeless sealant obviously doing its job.

Value and verdict

2021_Vittoria_Terreno_XC_scale.jpg
2021_Vittoria_Terreno_XC_scale.jpg, by Matt Page

 

Overall, the weight and grip are good, although they are not the lightest tyres available, with the Wolfpack Speed tyres tested last year dipping below 600g. The Wolfpack Speed also delivers a little more in terms of grip, especially cornering traction while still being a fast overall tyre. The Terrano is priced at £55, which doesn't make it a cheap tyre but compared to other high-performance race-orientated tyres. It is very competitive, especially when compared with Schwalbe's Racing Ray Evo Super Race at £60 and the Maxxis Ikon 3C EXO at £70.

Suppose the perfect combination of dry weather, dry trails and reasonably smooth trails come together. In that case, the Vittoria Terreno is a tyre that delivers impressive speed and more traction on the climbs than you might expect. It works best as a rear tyre, where cornering grip is less of a concern, and it can be an effective XC race tyre with the scale pattern delivering more traction than you would expect, although it will struggle in mud. On the front, care needs to be taken through the bends and loose corners, particularly a challenge with a tendency to drift. When everything does come together, and you want speed above all else, the Terreno delivers one of the fastest rides that you will find for a mountain bike with a supple carcass and superb feedback.

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
panaracer-gravelking-sk-tyre-4.jpg
Tan side walls or not the choice is yours....
Panaracer GravelKing SK Tyre £39.99
Test report 2021 Vittoria Terreno tyre review £55.00 X
Tyres

Author block

Matt Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£46.99
-27%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
5ct 06.08.21.jpg
5 cool things from Vitus, Coros, Blackburn and more
On test, a blingy watch, a budget-busting hardtail and a board game!
News
2021 finishline fiberlink sealant hero.jpg
Finish line releases FiberLink tubeless sealant
New tyre sealant uses Kevlar fibres for fast action and a more reliable seal
News
bombtrack x columbia wanderlust travelshirt 2021.jpg
Bombtrack x Columbia reveal their travel shirt range
Presenting the Rover & Wanderlust travel shirts for off-road adventures
News
2021 vitus sentier 27 vr hero 3q.jpg
First Look: 2021 Vitus Sentier 27 VR
Is this the best value hardtail on the market?
News
2021 cotic jeht gritstone hero.jpg
Cotic unveils the limited edition Jeht Stealth Gritstone
Limted run of Jehts get a stealthy colourway with a blingy Hope build kit
News
2022 cube zero99 action.jpeg
Cube pulls the curtains on the new 2022 line-up
New bikes, name changes, geometry tweaks and plenty more in Cube's big update
News
bosch emtb challenge 2021 002.jpg
The Bosch eMTB Challenge returns to Tweedlove Festival
Test your riding ability, orientation and most of all, battery management skills
News
2020 epic series cymru mtb classic 001.jpg
Registrations open for the Cymru MTB Classic 2022
Is this the ultimate relationship test?