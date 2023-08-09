World Bicycle Relief gives fans opportunity to win World Championship pro bikes
World Bicycle Relief, the official global charity partner of the UCI Cycling World Championships, has unveiled an opportunity for fans to win race-ready pro bikes – the very same ones ridden by pro women cyclists including Kate Courtney (USA), Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), and Evie Richards (Great Britain). The raffle, hosted through the VIPrize platform, gives fans a shot at owning these machines but also extends its reach towards empowering women and girls in regions where access to transportation is a challenge.
- Preview: 2023 UCI World Mountain Bike Championships
- Mountain bike fitness - how to improve your MTB performance
- Best hardtail mountain bikes 2023 - great hardtails for every budget
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships serve as a backdrop for the project, and the spotlight is firmly on women's cycling, a realm that is not only showcasing remarkable performances but is also witnessing even increasing viewership numbers. While the pro athletes elevate the sport to unprecedented heights, World Bicycle Relief remains committed to advancing women's causes at the grassroots level – 70 per cent of the bicycles distributed through its programs are aimed at women and girls in underserved communities.
"Female racers are setting new records and shattering glass ceilings in the cycling world. Meanwhile, women and girls in many rural communities around the world rely on bicycles to access vital services and education - particularly when walking and sharing lifts are not safe options.
"Whether racing for the rainbow stripes or racing towards an education, bikes truly transform lives. Support from cyclists and cycling fans watching the UCI Cycling World Championships will be life-changing for both," Claire Geiger, Director of Global Partnerships at World Bicycle Relief, said.
The bikes and riders
Participation in the raffle not only offers the prospect of winning an elite bike but also contributes to World Bicycle Relief's pivotal work in empowering women all around the world. Four road and mountain bikes await the lucky winners – each embodying the essence of its donor and their vision for empowerment through cycling.
Kate Courtney, the Cross-Country World Champion of 2018 from the USA, alongside Scott, is donating a one-of-a-kind Scott Spark RC. This bespoke creation, embellished with components from SRAM, RockShox, and Syncros, features a design inspired by women in cycling and the impending 2023 MTB World Championships.
Evie Richards, the British Cross-Country World Champion of 2021 and 2023, partners with Trek to contribute a Trek Factory Racing team-edition Trek Supercaliber 9.9.
Marianne Vos, a 13-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist from the Netherlands, has partnered with Cervélo to donate a Cervélo S5 equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS.
Annemiek van Vleuten, another star in Dutch cycling and the winner of the 2022 Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, joins the initiative with a special World Championships design Canyon AEROAD CFR Disc.
Since its inception in 2005, World Bicycle Relief has distributed over 740,000 bicycles and trained more than 3,000 bicycle mechanics across 21 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.
To be in with a chance of winning, entrants must register through the VIPrize platform. A donation to World Bicycle Relief via the platform generates an entry to the prize draw. Other routes to entry are outlined here. Donations will benefit World Bicycle Relief’s programmes.