Recap: 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Championships - a brilliantly British win

Briton Charlie Hatton wins gold at Fort William
Recap: 2023 UCI Downhill MTB World Championships - a brilliantly British win
|
Aug 7 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Tom Pidcock performs at UCI XCO Tom Pidcock World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic on May 14, 2023
Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
How to watch the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Series
The UCI MTB World Series is here and this is how you can watch it all
UCI e-bike world cup.jpg
UCI announces first ever E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup
But which e-bikes are fit for XC racing?
IMGP2899.jpg
The Sandblasted race will pit fat tyres against skinny on beach and dirt
Takes place 5th Nov, near Morpeth
Welsh Gravity Enduro Series
Welsh Gravity Enduro Series Entries Now Open
Race stages more than once in 'mash-up' format

It might not be the steepest or most densely wooded venue in mountain biking, but Fort William is the longest and most respected. For riders and followers of downhill mountain biking, a win at Fort William is worth two anywhere else.

Despite its volatile Highlands weather, Fort William draws enormous crowds for any event. It has become the benchmark venue for downhill mountain biking since being included in the events’ schedule in 2002. 

A World Championship win at Fort William is unquestionably the fantasy outcome for all pro downhill racers. But more so for British riders. And at this year’s World Championships, Fort William delivered all the drama and spectacle that fans who had journeyed to the Highlands hoped it would. 

Organisers reshaped the legendary Fort William track for this year’s World Championship. The changes added a steeper routing lower down, with several off-camber switchbacks testing rider agility and bike control. The overall speed, ruggedness and those fearsome rock gardens remained in place to test all and punish the unwary. 

A new era for women’s downhill mountain biking

SI202308050412.jpg
SI202308050412.jpg, by Suvi Loponen

The women’s elite downhill race established that a new dominance might be shaping. As a teenager Austria’s Vali Höll was identified as a future World Champion, and with a win at Fort William, she has delivered on that potential. 

Höll has secured consecutive World Championships, delivering on the promise she showed as a junior. The Austrian rider has had all the makings of becoming the leading presence in women’s DH racing, similar to Rachel Atherton’s dominance in the 2010s. 

Finishing second to Höll was Swiss rider, Camille Balanche, with France’s Marine Cabirou taking the bronze medal. 

An all-British win

SI202308050377.jpg
SI202308050377.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


For downhill mountain biking purists, Fort William is most majestic when there’s rain. And true to form, the Scottish skies opened as the elite men prepared for their race runs. 

Wetter conditions meant even riskier rock gardens and nearly unmanageably technical root rollovers in the forest section. But for the world’s best riders, a wet Fort William is the challenge that delivers the greatest reward. Winning a World Champion at downhill mountain biking’s most revered track in the rain is the stuff of legend. 

British riders were clear favourites in the men’s elite race. Accustomed to racing in wet conditions and buoyed by frantic local support, a British overall win was always likely. And in the end, it went to 25-year-old Charlie Hatton. 

What made Hatton’s win even more remarkable, considering the track degradation that happened during the men’s race, with rain and on-the-limit riders rutting the track to ruin, was the bike he won on. To make the sense of British victory even more complete, Hatton earned his gold medal on an Atherton, the eponymous brand founded by downhill mountain bike racing’s most successful dynasty. 

Hatton’s Atherton’s bikes teammate, Austria’s Andreas Kolb, finished second, with Laurie Greenland rounding the podium with another medal for Britain. 

A British rider winning the World Championship at a drenched Fort William on an authentically British-made bike is the stuff of downhill racing fantasy. But at this year’s UCI World Championships, Charlie Hatton and Atherton bikes made it a reality.

You might also like: 

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

1 comments

4 hours 9 min ago

With teammate Kolb taking second it was gold and silver for British-made Atherton bikes.

No medals for the British women but some really strong rides and 4 riders in the top 8.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
Richie Rude Raw at Fort William
Video: Richie Rude raw at Fort William
Richie goes full gas with nothing but the sound of tyres on dirt
Feature
totw 5 Aug hero.png
Tech news from Specialized, YT, Pivot and more
All the latest tech stories of the week, covering gravel bikes' suitability for commuting and new product releases
News
2023 cervelo zfs-5 hero studio.jpg
Cervelo launches first ever full-suspension mountain bike
Rear suspension, flex stays and flat bars mark fresh ground for Cervelo
Feature
Gravel bike vs hybrid bike
Gravel bike vs hybrid bike - what are the differences?
Understanding the differences between a gravel bike and hybrid bike, and which option is best for you
Review
Castelli_Unlimited_Entrata_Jersey_Main.jpg
Castelli Unlimited Entrata Jersey review £100.00
Comfortable, loose-fitting jersey but pricey
Feature
2023 5ct cover 04.08.23.jpg
Fresh helmets from Giant and Smith and more
Plus your weekly fill of our top stores
News
PhotoCredit_ Thomas Maheux.jpg
FNLD GRVL set to return to Lahti for 2024
The gravel event offers three different race distances and takes place in the hometown of event co-founder and F1 driver Valtteri Bottas
Review
2023 sweet protection bushwhacker 2vi hero.jpg
Sweet Protection Bushwhacker 2Vi helmet review £219.00
Comfortable and stylish but lacking somewhat against similarly priced competition