Tweedlove to host two-day e-MTB adventure race in Scotland

The event is supported by Bosch eBike Systems and exclusive for e-MTB racers
Tweedlove to host two-day e-MTB adventure race in Scotland
Jul 6 2023
News
Tweedlove has teamed up with Bosch eBike Systems to launch a new two-day race for electric mountain bike riders. The inaugural event, called TweedLove's Electric Weekend or ‘E23’ in short, will take place on the weekend from 18-20 August 2023.

The adventure race aims to become the UK's premier multi-day e-MTB riding experience, combining exclusive courses designed specifically for eMTB racers with a festival event village, located on the grounds of Traquair House near Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders.

TweedLove_Electric_Weekend_3.jpg
TweedLove_Electric_Weekend_3.jpg, by Tweedlove electric weekend


The e-MTB-specific course will guide riders through the finest trails of the Tweed Valley, with each race day featuring a distinct route. Unlike traditional e-MTB challenges, this event focuses on delivering a racing experience akin to enduro racing, avoiding no-foot or uphill stages.

Each course is crafted to test riding skills and smart battery management but should be completed using one battery per day - and there are two length options to choose from. For those seeking an extra challenge, an alternative race category allows the use of an additional battery. Both race days offer on-course lunches, electronic timing with instant results, physical and digital course markers, and support from medics, marshals and Bosch's technical team.

TweedLove_Electric_Weekend_2.jpg
TweedLove_Electric_Weekend_2.jpg, by Tweedlove electric weekend


The event village will serve as the heart of the race weekend. Participants and their families can check out Bosch eBike Systems' technical support, battery charging facilities, food stalls, a bar, and entertainment. 

The event is open for e-MTB riders aged 14 and above. Registration and full details of the courses are available on the event website below. 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

