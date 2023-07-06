Tweedlove to host two-day e-MTB adventure race in Scotland
Tweedlove has teamed up with Bosch eBike Systems to launch a new two-day race for electric mountain bike riders. The inaugural event, called TweedLove's Electric Weekend or ‘E23’ in short, will take place on the weekend from 18-20 August 2023.
- Canyon's e-MTB and e-gravel bike range 2023
- Bosch ups the ante with lightweight Performance Line CX motor
- Mountain bike fitness - how to improve your MTB performance
The adventure race aims to become the UK's premier multi-day e-MTB riding experience, combining exclusive courses designed specifically for eMTB racers with a festival event village, located on the grounds of Traquair House near Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders.
The e-MTB-specific course will guide riders through the finest trails of the Tweed Valley, with each race day featuring a distinct route. Unlike traditional e-MTB challenges, this event focuses on delivering a racing experience akin to enduro racing, avoiding no-foot or uphill stages.
Each course is crafted to test riding skills and smart battery management but should be completed using one battery per day - and there are two length options to choose from. For those seeking an extra challenge, an alternative race category allows the use of an additional battery. Both race days offer on-course lunches, electronic timing with instant results, physical and digital course markers, and support from medics, marshals and Bosch's technical team.
The event village will serve as the heart of the race weekend. Participants and their families can check out Bosch eBike Systems' technical support, battery charging facilities, food stalls, a bar, and entertainment.
The event is open for e-MTB riders aged 14 and above. Registration and full details of the courses are available on the event website below.