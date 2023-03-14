Liv and Giant expand e-MTB ranges with new Embolden E+ and Stance E+ models

The new full-suspension electric mountain bikes come with more travel and more powerful motors
Mar 14 2023
News
2023 Liv Lurra 1 - Action - 1.jpg
Liv introduces the Lurra - a new women's hardtail mountain bike
The new model is offered in alloy only and has 130mm travel

Liv and Giant have unveiled new electric mountain bike models for the women-specific Liv Embolden E+ and unisex Giant Stance E+ ranges. The new models aim to cater for cross-country and singletrack mountain bike riders with 140mm of front and 125mm of rear suspension, and more powerful SyncDrive 2 motors. 

The Embolden range gets a Pro model with a hefty new range, whereas the two Stance models get more modest upgrades. The two bikes come specced slightly differently because of their different target user, so let's have a closer look at the new bikes.

Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro and 2

2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro_Color A Black Diamond.jpg
2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro_Color A Black Diamond.jpg, by Liv / Giant


The Embolden E+ comes in two new configurations: the 1 Pro and 2, building on the existing Embolden E+ 1 and 2 models. Both of the new Embolden E+ models feature suspension forks with 140mm of travel custom-tuned for women, offering 10mm more travel than previous generations, providing more control and making climbs over rough terrain easier. This brings the Embolden closer to the brand's plushiest e-mtb model, the Intrigue E+, which comes with 150mm of travel.

The Embolden E+ models utilise a Flexpoint suspension a single-pivot design that provides a lightweight and durable system with 125mm (5mm more than on previous models) of shock-absorbing rear travel to carry riders over the bumpiest of trails.

2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro_Color A Black Diamond_D-2.jpg
2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro_Color A Black Diamond_D-2.jpg, by Liv


The Pro model is equipped with a SyncDrive Pro 2 Motor which was co-developed by Yamaha and is Liv’s lightest E-bike motor with 85Nm of torque - up from 70Nm on the older models. The motor is paired with an EnergyPak Smart 800Wh battery that gives a maximum range of 290km and an average range of 80 - 180km. 

The Embolden E+ 2 has a more compact SyncDrive Sport 2 motor with 75Nm of torque and an EnergyPak Smart 625 battery that offers an average range of 50 to 100km, with a maximum distance of 180km.

2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro_Color A Black Diamond_D-10.jpg
2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro_Color A Black Diamond_D-10.jpg, by Liv / Giant


The bikes come equipped with a dropper seatpost and RideControl Dash Control Unit with a full-colour screen for keeping track of the electric components and assistance level. Other upgrades to the bike include internal cable routing along with an integrated kickstand, fender mounts and carrier compatibility, making this bike ready for adventures of all sorts.

The Embolden E+ Pro and 2 come in three sizes: S, M, and L, and all of them are equipped with 29 x 2.5in front and 29 x 2.4in rear wheel setups. The 1 Pro model runs a 12-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain and Tektro brakes, whereas the 2 comes with a 10-speed Deore and the same Tektro brakes. The Pro gets a RockShox 35 Silver fork, whereas the little sister comes equipped with an SR Suntour XCR 34 LO-R. 

2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro drivetrain
2023 Liv Embolden E+ 1 Pro drivetrain, by Liv


In addition to the custom-tuned suspension, the Liv Embolden has narrower handlebars - 750mm for S and 780mm for M and L - than the Stance, and the saddle and grips are Liv's women-specific range. 

The new Embolden E+ models are available now and you can get the Embolden E+ 1 Pro for £4,299 and Embolden E+ 2 retails for £3,499.

Giant Stance E+ 1 and 2

2023 Giant Stance E+ 1_Color A Cold Iron_Rear.jpg
2023 Giant Stance E+ 1_Color A Cold Iron_Rear.jpg, by Liv


Similar to the Embolden E+, the Stance E+ is built around Giant’s single-pivot FlexPoint design, meaning the ALUXX SL aluminium frame uses the flexing elements of the rear chainstay and seat stay, eliminating complex pivots and linkages while still providing “an effective, lightweight and durable suspension system that’s easy to maintain”.

The Stance E+ has now two new models, the E+ 1 and E+ 2, both equipped with the same 125mm of rear travel, and a 140mm suspension fork - either a RockShox 35 Silver (E+ 1) or SR Suntour XCR 34 LO-R, and 29-inch wheels to deliver a confident, stable ride on technical trails.

2023 Giant Stance E+ 1_Color A Cold Iron.jpg
2023 Giant Stance E+ 1_Color A Cold Iron.jpg, by Liv / Giant


The drivetrain on the new Stance models is a 10-speed Shimano Deore LinkGlide, completed with Shimano brakes for the E+1 and Tektro for the E+2. The handlebars are 780mm wide across the range and the finishing kit is all Giant. 

Both of the new Stance E+ models come with the more compact SyncDrive Sport 2 motor, which offers a range of up to 180km, coupled with an EnergyPak Smart 625 battery. 

The Stance E+ is available in four sizes: S, M, L, XL and retails for £3,999 (Stance E+ 1) and £3,499 (Stance E+ 2). 

