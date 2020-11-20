Tout Terrain unveil the Scrambler Xplore GT II - A gravel bike with a Pinion gearbox
Tout Terrain has launched a brand new gravel bike dubbed the Scrambler Xplore GT II. It combines the classic aesthetic of a mono-stay steel frame with the reliability of a Pinion gearbox. It's available in two different wheel sizes and with a choice of fork.
The steel-framed Scrambler Xplore GT II comes in two models, one rocking 650b wheels with a more bikepacking orientated intention, with the other rolling on 700c hoops. That one is made to be a versatile gravel machine but that's not to say that it won't be happy laden with luggage.
Features on the frames come in the form of plenty of mounting points for bags, locks and bottle cages, flat mount brakes and the Tout Terrain Ergo-Stop II steer stop, which prevents frame damage from the levers and cables should they over-rotate.
Of course, there's then that Cinq shift:R Road for Pinion gearbox.
Tout Terrain offers the opportunity to customise your bike, including kit such as TRP Hylex brakes, Black Label cockpits and DT Swiss G540 wheels.
The brand also offers a choice in fork, either a carbon Cinq Touring Fork II with a flat mount brake mount and a number of accessory mounts. There's also the Tout Terrain Expedition Fork which, like the frame, is steel and uses an IS2000 brake mount.
Onto the geometry, the Scrambler Xplore GT II gets a 71° seat tube angle, a 73° seat tube angle and a 455mm chainstay. A Large frame comes with a 398mm reach.
The Tout Terrain Scrambler Xplore GT II comes in three sizes from M to XL and prices start at €3,690 (around £3,300).
I do like a monostay rear end. Comes from having an Orange as my first proper MTB. I like the concept of the pinion gearbox - especially in less weight sensitive situations. Not loviing the yellow paint job though...