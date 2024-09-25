 LCP

The Elja is Lauf's first MTB and runs 2.8in tyres

There's hardly a leaf spring in sight and it runs two bottom brackets.
The Elja is Lauf's first MTB and runs 2.8in tyres
Sep 25 2024
News
The curry orange colour scheme is rather nice
Lauf, the Icelandic brand best known for the True Grit fork that utilises leaf springs rather than oil dampers, has unveiled its first mountain bike. The Elja comes in cross-country and trail variants and it's every bit as 'Lauf' as you would expect as it gives a middle finger to 'narrow' MTB tyres.

With a modest but comprehensive range of road and gravel machines, the move towards MTB came as a natural move for Lauf. However, in true Lauf style, the Elja (pronounced el-yah) breaks the mould as a single-pivot cross-country bike.

LAUF - ELJA - TRAIL MEDIA KIT by Antoine Daures (1).jpg
Coming in two models, the Elja covers both full-on XC duties and trail but both revolve around the LSP, or Lauf Single Pivot. It's a true single pivot but as you might expect, it uses leaf springs but not in the way you would expect. On this bike, there's a regular shock but the lead springs, called 'flex arms' protect the shock from excess lateral loads that are common on bikes with such a suspension layout. However, it takes advantage of the distance between the bracing box, which stiffens up the left and right halves of the swingarm, to provide a touch of lateral compliance at the rear wheel and shock when needed. The difference between undesirable lateral loads and lateral compliance, we'll get back to you...

Lauf has also thrown a lot of stiffening measures and bracing on top of the Bracing Box. Employed are oversized main pivot bearings, maximised main pivot spacing, and oversized shapes where possible. Speaking of oversized pivot bearings, the Elja runs two bottom brackets – one for the crank and one for the suspension pivot. Not only does this boost durability through increased stiffness but it should make pivot servicing a doddle.

LAUF - ELJA - TRAIL MEDIA KIT by Antoine Daures (3).jpg
As for geometry, a large Elja comes with a 480mm reach, a 66-degree head tube angle, a 76.2-degree seat tube and a 435mm chainstay. There are four sizes on offer, all of which run 29-inch wheels and 120mm of suspension travel both front and rear. The Elja Trail beefs things up a bit with a 130mm fork.

This suspension platform has been built to provide a flat leverage curve that deviates from the trend of progressive frames. Instead, it allows you to dial in progression, if required, using volume spacers or bottomless tokens.

LAUF - ELJA - XC - MEDIA KIT by Antoine Daures (9).jpg
On top of all that, Lauf says that the Elja is one of the lightest XC bikes on the market, despite its 2.8in rubber. Of course, the simplicity of a single pivot reduces weight but the brand has shaped the bike's tubes efficiently, instead choosing to invest grams in frame strength, tyre clearance and internal brake-hose routing with built-in tubes. A medium frame is claimed to weigh 1,960g.

And I say internal brake hose routing as this bike will upset mechanical purists – it's designed to run wireless drivetrains only. All models also don RockShox Reverb AXS dropper posts.

Altogether there are eight builds to pick from with prices starting at $4,540 and going up to $12,790. Bikes are available in the UK but pricing is yet to be finalised.

