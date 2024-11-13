 LCP

Lauf files patent for freehub that offers thousands of engagement points

New hub also reduces the amount of moving parts for better durability and lighter weight.
Lauf files patent for freehub that offers thousands of engagement points
|
Nov 13 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
True Grit - Curry Orange - 6.jpg
The curry orange colour scheme is rather nice
First Ride: Lauf's new True Grit gravel race bike and refined fork
A new bike from gravel suspension pioneers
MRP Baxter Gravel Fork
Suspension Market Expands For Gravel Fans
More new forks spring out of old lowers
MRP-Baxter-gravel-suspension-fork-100.jpg
First Look: MRP Baxter gravel suspension fork
Yet another entry in the bouncy gravel fork market
off road arrivals Header5.jpg
Off-Road Arrivals
It's been wheelie good here this week, carbon wheels and a carbon gravel bike incoming......

Lauf, the brand behind the carbon leaf-sprung fork and the recently released Elja has announced that it has filed a patent for its own freehub design. True to Lauf form, it's far from the norm as it uses flexible pawls that could potentially allow for thousands of engagement points. Here's everything we currently know.

Now, Lauf hasn't yet shared the whole patent but the brand has given us just enough to let us know what's going on and it's looking rather cool.

The figs in the patent provided show a usual-looking freehub arrangement with teeth around the outer circumference and a ratchet and pawl design. However, there's a big difference in the pawls themselves as they look self-sprung. Lauf has told us that there are several benefits to this has when a pawl engages with the teeth, it extends slightly under load until each pawl engages.

2024 lauf freehub engage.jpg
2024 lauf freehub engage.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Fig 9 shows a single pawl with its overload-protection design. Fig 12 highlights a possible design with three offset 'pawl units' that are attached but engaging with the same ratchet ring. This shows an example of how high engagement figures can be achieved and how high loads can be shared over each pawl.

2024 lauf freehub 1.jpg
2024 lauf freehub 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


This idea comes with a range of benefits, says the brand. Perhaps the most important is that it can offer thousands of engagement points per rotation. It's also said to provide smoother engagement as rather than the sudden engagement we're used to, the pawls tighten as they engage sequentially. It's also a simpler system that uses fewer moving parts and with that, it should reduce weight while boosting longevity.

The system also promises a secure engagement thanks to the flexible nature of the pawl design. Lauf says that if one pawl misses engagement, another will quickly engage to pick up the slack. The freehub design then provides efficient load distribution over several pawls which increases longevity and because the pawls are flexible, the design doesn't rely as heavily on close tolerances.

As for manufacturing, Lauf is looking towards 3D printing with a suitable material like titanium. But for now, all we can do is keep our ears to the ground for what's next for Lauf and its mad-looking freehub design.

For a closer look at the patent itself, click here.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as revelling in cycling's intricacies. Whether it's gravel, mountain, or e-MTB as long as it's a bike on dirt, he's happy.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
News
Kenda Compo Nov 2024 - 1.jpg
Win a year's supply of tyres with Kenda!
Leave a comment and put yourself in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of mountain and gravel bike tyres.
News
2024 dangerholm scott spark bike hero.jpg
Dangerholm's latest Scott Spark gets 3D-printed Ti handlebar
Dangerholm has been at it again with another bike that's inspired by Italian motorsport.
Buying
Best gravel saddles
Best gravel bike saddles 2024
Off-road saddles to keep you comfortable and at your best on challenging gravel rides.
Feature
Favero Assioma Pro MX-2 aerial shot
Five ways to get faster off-road using a power meter
You can only get so far without training with a power meter. In this article, we’ll list how a power meter will boost your performance for off-road riding.
Feature
2024 alan hatherly.jpg
From dust to tar: Alan Hatherly’s WorldTour quest
South African XCO World Champion Alan Hatherly is taking the step from mountain bike World Cup racing to WorldTour road racing – is the way ahead for the sport?
News
duality.jpeg
Video: Privateer 161 shows off its versatility in BC
Fergus Ryan tests the Privateer 161 in British Columbia, showing the bike's versatility in both race and bruiser modes.
News
femmetechNOVmain.jpg
Fizik saddles and 7mesh cycling underwear
A monthly round-up of the latest tech specifically for women.
News
2024 nimbl urano shoe hero.jpg
Are Nimbl's Urano shoes the most premium gravel kicks yet?
Italian boutique shoe brand Nimbl, has finally revealed a product specifically designed for gravel riders.