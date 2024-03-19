Are four-piston brakes finally coming to gravel?
Four-piston brake calipers are an expectation on most modern mountain bikes with only the lightest of cross-country machines equipped with the two-piston counterpart. With gravel bikes going the way of mountain bikes, running larger rotors and now suspension forks, there has been a call for more braking power from a flat-mount caliper and SRAM looks set to answer that with a patent published just a few days ago.
As four-piston brakes are, flat mounts are the go-to mounting system for gravel and road bikes almost everywhere. However, four-piston flat-mount calipers are few and far between with Hope being the only brand offering such a brake, the RX4.
That looks set to change as in a patent published on 12 March, SRAM looks poised to bring more readily accessible four-piston braking to the world of gravel and road cycling. The patent suggests that these four-piston flat-mount calipers are shaped to offer twice the number of pistons but without intersecting, or getting in the way of the mounting bolts or any other axis.
The benefit of adding more pistons to a brake caliper is increased braking power while utilizing larger brake pads that then create more friction. Whether gravel and road cycling need more power than what a two-piston caliper can muster is another subject. Compared to mountain biking, it's less start-stop but more power can always be helpful at greater speeds, and fast-thinking moments.
We recommend spending a bit of time solely to bed in the brakes ahead of any proper rides by finding a hill (or a flat if you, handy for those intervals) and rolling down while gradually applying pressure on both brakes until the bike comes to a stop. Repeat this a few times to ensure proper bedding in.
Neglecting to do this could mean that your brakes never bed in properly, thus introducing squeal and less-than-ideal braking power. That aside, it's safe to expect noisier brakes in the wet and cold with, or without four-piston calipers.
Can they be used to reduce squeal? I don't brake hard enough or long enough on the gravel bike to keep the brakes in good nick, it's almost like they never really properly get bedded in, the squeal in cold wet conditions is awful. I always wondered if 4-pot brakes with different diameter pistons could help to toe-in the pad a little...
premature comment posting. how do they expect to patent it when there is prior art and product?
really? www.hopetech.com/products/brakes/gravel-cx/rx4-caliper/