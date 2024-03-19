 LCP

Are four-piston brakes finally coming to gravel?

A patent submitted by SRAM suggests that might be the case...
|
Mar 19 2024
|
News
SRAM Guide T brakes header.jpg
SRAM Launch New Guide T Brakes
More power at pocket friendly prices
2021 sram hs2 brake rotor hero.JPG
SRAM reveals the HS2 brake rotor
New rotor promises best in class heat management
GX_Eagle_Drivetrain_Black_RearDynamic_M.jpg
SRAM GX Eagle 12spd drivetrain first ride
Huge 10-50T range at half the price of XX1 Eagle
Off Road Arrivals Header 6.jpg
Off-Road Arrivals
We've got lots of new, spangly kit this week

Four-piston brake calipers are an expectation on most modern mountain bikes with only the lightest of cross-country machines equipped with the two-piston counterpart. With gravel bikes going the way of mountain bikes, running larger rotors and now suspension forks, there has been a call for more braking power from a flat-mount caliper and SRAM looks set to answer that with a patent published just a few days ago.

As four-piston brakes are, flat mounts are the go-to mounting system for gravel and road bikes almost everywhere. However, four-piston flat-mount calipers are few and far between with Hope being the only brand offering such a brake, the RX4.

2024 sram brake patent internal.jpg
2024 sram brake patent internal.jpg, by Liam Mercer


That looks set to change as in a patent published on 12 March, SRAM looks poised to bring more readily accessible four-piston braking to the world of gravel and road cycling. The patent suggests that these four-piston flat-mount calipers are shaped to offer twice the number of pistons but without intersecting, or getting in the way of the mounting bolts or any other axis. 

2024 sram brake patent expl.jpg
2024 sram brake patent expl.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The benefit of adding more pistons to a brake caliper is increased braking power while utilizing larger brake pads that then create more friction. Whether gravel and road cycling need more power than what a two-piston caliper can muster is another subject. Compared to mountain biking, it's less start-stop but more power can always be helpful at greater speeds, and fast-thinking moments.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as revelling in cycling's intricacies. Whether it's gravel, mountain, or e-MTB as long as it's a bike on dirt, he's happy.

4 comments

Liam Mercer's picture
1 hour 22 min ago

IanEdward wrote:
 Can they be used to reduce squeal? I don't brake hard enough or long enough on the gravel bike to keep the brakes in good nick, it's almost like they never really properly get bedded in, the squeal in cold wet conditions is awful. I always wondered if 4-pot brakes with different diameter pistons could help to toe-in the pad a little...

We recommend spending a bit of time solely to bed in the brakes ahead of any proper rides by finding a hill (or a flat if you, handy for those intervals) and rolling down while gradually applying pressure on both brakes until the bike comes to a stop. Repeat this a few times to ensure proper bedding in. 

Neglecting to do this could mean that your brakes never bed in properly, thus introducing squeal and less-than-ideal braking power. That aside, it's safe to expect noisier brakes in the wet and cold with, or without four-piston calipers.

1 hour 32 min ago

Can they be used to reduce squeal? I don't brake hard enough or long enough on the gravel bike to keep the brakes in good nick, it's almost like they never really properly get bedded in, the squeal in cold wet conditions is awful. I always wondered if 4-pot brakes with different diameter pistons could help to toe-in the pad a little...

2 hours 21 min ago

premature comment posting. how do they expect to patent it when there is prior art and product?

2 hours 23 min ago

really? www.hopetech.com/products/brakes/gravel-cx/rx4-caliper/

