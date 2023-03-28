Shimano is working on a direct mount derailleur
Just last week SRAM launched its long-awaited direct-mount derailleurs alongside some stealthy new brake levers and already we've caught wind of Shimano following suit. Here's everything you need to know.
Thanks to our friends over at pinkbike and BikeRadar, we've stumbled upon a patent that was granted last week (conveniently) for Shimano's very own direct-mount derailleur. Similarly to SRAM's recent release, Shimano's version will be wireless but for the first time, it looks like the battery may be housed on the derailleur, much like SRAM's.
At first glance, there's not an awful lot that sets Shimano's design apart but interestingly, Shimano's patent includes a B-tension screw, something that SRAM's latest kit has omitted.
Those who have been riding in the 2000s will know that Shimano is no stranger to direct mount derailleurs having released the Saint mech in 2003 that was mounted to the rear axle. This patent shows a similar design, but also one where the mech is situated closer to the chainstay.
With SRAM's kit receiving such high praise in its first week since launch, it comes as no surprise that Shimano is working on a rebuttal and it's exciting to see what the brand will do to top it. The patent suggests that it might include tech such as what we've seen on the e-bike XT Di2 that allows for shifting while coasting.
