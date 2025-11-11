 LCP

Win a year's supply of mountain bike and gravel tyres with Kenda!

Leave a comment and put yourself in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of mountain and gravel bike tyres.
|
Nov 11 2025
|
News
We reckon that a great pair of tyres is key to a good time in all conditions throughout the year and that's why we've teamed up with Kenda to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a year's supply of Kenda tyres. Whether you ride a mountain bike, a gravel bike or even a road bike through the winter or the summer, the best bits of Kenda's tyre range are up for grabs, so leave a comment below to put yourself in with a chance of winning this mega prize.

For the absolute best time out on the bike, an appropriate pair of tyres is imperative. Mud tyres come built with taller and more spaced-out tread patterns to bite through filth, whereas summer rubber minimises rolling resistance for speed and stability. Riding the wrong tyres for the conditions, however, is a recipe for disaster.

Kenda Compo Nov 2024 - 3.jpg
Kenda Compo Nov 2024 - 3.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Keeping yourself properly equipped for the right conditions may not be an affordable endeavour and tyre are generally quite the investment. But fret not, our latest competition with Kenda is set to fix that for one lucky reader.

Kenda is offering a full year's supply of tyres, so that's five pairs or ten tyres overall. The one winning reader will be able to pick from the bulk of Kenda's road, gravel, urban and MTB range and put in a single order as soon as they've won or they can pick and choose as the year goes by. Let's take a quick look at some of Kenda's tyres.

Kenda Compo Nov 2024 - 2.jpg
Kenda Compo Nov 2024 - 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer

Kenda Regolith Pro

The Regolith is Kenda's all-round mountain bike tyre that's designed for one thing –versatility. The brand says it rolls quickly while providing excellent braking and cornering traction in the wet and dry. With its low profile, it's primed for cross-country, trail and all-mountain riding. It's available in 20, 24, 26, 27.5 and 29-inch wheel sizes.

Kenda Rush Pro

The Rush is Kenda's fastest-rolling cross-country tyre built for speed. It gets a low tread profile that's also fairly spaced out. According to Kenda, it's one of the lightest tyres on the market, so this one is ideal for weight-conscious speed demons. The Rush Pro can be picked up in 29 x 2.2in and 29 x 2.4in sizes.

Kenda Valkyrie Pro

The Valkyrie takes a turn towards the Tarmac with an emphasis on durability and puncture protection. It's tubeless ready and claimed to be Kenda's fastest-rolling road clincher tyre. This one's available in 700 x 23c up to 700 x 30c sizes.

While we've highlighted just a few, the Pinner Pro, Hellkat Pro, Karma2 Pro, Booster Pro, Kwick Drumlin Cargo and Sport, Alluvium Pro, Flintridge Pro, 4Titude Gravel Pro and 4Titude Pro are also up for grabs.

To enter, simply leave a comment below telling us why you should be picked to win a year's supply of tyres before midday on Monday, 18 November. The winner can pick all of the tyres in one go or request them at any time throughout the year (or 12-month period). The winner can choose 10 tyres or five pairs from the selection above.

28 comments

4 min 19 sec ago

Yes please

1 hour 17 min ago

Love me Kenda! 

1 hour 50 min ago

I kenda like the look of these tyres

1 hour 55 min ago

I need some new tyres to help mmotivate me to get back on after 2 accidents in teh last 3 weeks.

3 hours 35 min ago

Because I'd never tyre of them...

4 hours 9 min ago

kenda for winners, clever comments for losers

7 hours 18 min ago

I ride road, gravel and mtb and kenda need these tyres. 

7 hours 19 min ago

Good looking tyres , never used Kenda before but the Pinner Pro and Hellkat pro would look good on the front of my bike for a bit of Triscombe,  look nice and grippy 

7 hours 44 min ago

Diggle.

8 hours 4 min ago

Looks good, nice fresh boots would be sweet

8 hours 17 min ago

I ride all year and through all seasons with various types of bikes.These tyres will keep me going through the year and safe on the roads! 👍

8 hours 25 min ago

5 pairs of tyres?
But I've only got 3 bikes.
This is the perfect excuse to buy 2 more!
Pick me so I can get a Brompton G-Line and a 29er.

9 hours 26 min ago

Having Road, Gravel, CX and MTB bikes I'd love these to keep me going over all terrains.

9 hours 58 min ago

Every bike looks better rolling on new Kenda kicks.

10 hours 3 min ago

Interested to see what different tyres would do on my giant reign E+3

10 hours 39 min ago

Yes Please need new Gravel Tyres for my Vitus

StuAff's picture
10 hours 57 min ago

Yes please!

11 hours 30 min ago

Let's do this!

11 hours 46 min ago

Nice bunch of tyres - I'm sure they would stop me falling off all the time Smile

1 day 17 min ago

With that range, maybe I could finally find the one... 

One tyre to rule them all

One tyre to ride them

One tyre for rocks and roots

And mud and dust and sliding

1 day 3 hours ago

Brilliant tyres

1 day 4 hours ago

I've just got a second wheelset for my gravel bike so having a selection of tyres to choose from would mean I could broaden the variety of my riding from road all the way up to bike packing over some chunky terrain! 

1 day 7 hours ago

I'd love to ride some fresh Kenda rubber all year!

1 day 12 hours ago

Oh yes, please!

2 days 4 hours ago

I'd Kenda like to win!

2 days 5 hours ago

Que bueno que haya un sorteo de esta calidad 

2 days 6 hours ago

An entire year of supply!

2 days 7 hours ago

Awesome 🤘

