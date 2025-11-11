Win a year's supply of mountain bike and gravel tyres with Kenda!
We reckon that a great pair of tyres is key to a good time in all conditions throughout the year and that's why we've teamed up with Kenda to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a year's supply of Kenda tyres. Whether you ride a mountain bike, a gravel bike or even a road bike through the winter or the summer, the best bits of Kenda's tyre range are up for grabs, so leave a comment below to put yourself in with a chance of winning this mega prize.
For the absolute best time out on the bike, an appropriate pair of tyres is imperative. Mud tyres come built with taller and more spaced-out tread patterns to bite through filth, whereas summer rubber minimises rolling resistance for speed and stability. Riding the wrong tyres for the conditions, however, is a recipe for disaster.
Keeping yourself properly equipped for the right conditions may not be an affordable endeavour and tyre are generally quite the investment. But fret not, our latest competition with Kenda is set to fix that for one lucky reader.
Kenda is offering a full year's supply of tyres, so that's five pairs or ten tyres overall. The one winning reader will be able to pick from the bulk of Kenda's road, gravel, urban and MTB range and put in a single order as soon as they've won or they can pick and choose as the year goes by. Let's take a quick look at some of Kenda's tyres.
Kenda Regolith Pro
The Regolith is Kenda's all-round mountain bike tyre that's designed for one thing –versatility. The brand says it rolls quickly while providing excellent braking and cornering traction in the wet and dry. With its low profile, it's primed for cross-country, trail and all-mountain riding. It's available in 20, 24, 26, 27.5 and 29-inch wheel sizes.
Kenda Rush Pro
The Rush is Kenda's fastest-rolling cross-country tyre built for speed. It gets a low tread profile that's also fairly spaced out. According to Kenda, it's one of the lightest tyres on the market, so this one is ideal for weight-conscious speed demons. The Rush Pro can be picked up in 29 x 2.2in and 29 x 2.4in sizes.
Kenda Valkyrie Pro
The Valkyrie takes a turn towards the Tarmac with an emphasis on durability and puncture protection. It's tubeless ready and claimed to be Kenda's fastest-rolling road clincher tyre. This one's available in 700 x 23c up to 700 x 30c sizes.
While we've highlighted just a few, the Pinner Pro, Hellkat Pro, Karma2 Pro, Booster Pro, Kwick Drumlin Cargo and Sport, Alluvium Pro, Flintridge Pro, 4Titude Gravel Pro and 4Titude Pro are also up for grabs.
To enter, simply leave a comment below telling us why you should be picked to win a year's supply of tyres before midday on Monday, 18 November. The winner can pick all of the tyres in one go or request them at any time throughout the year (or 12-month period). The winner can choose 10 tyres or five pairs from the selection above.
Yes please
Love me Kenda!
I kenda like the look of these tyres
I need some new tyres to help mmotivate me to get back on after 2 accidents in teh last 3 weeks.
Because I'd never tyre of them...
kenda for winners, clever comments for losers
I ride road, gravel and mtb and kenda need these tyres.
Good looking tyres , never used Kenda before but the Pinner Pro and Hellkat pro would look good on the front of my bike for a bit of Triscombe, look nice and grippy
Diggle.
Looks good, nice fresh boots would be sweet
I ride all year and through all seasons with various types of bikes.These tyres will keep me going through the year and safe on the roads! 👍
5 pairs of tyres?
But I've only got 3 bikes.
This is the perfect excuse to buy 2 more!
Pick me so I can get a Brompton G-Line and a 29er.
Having Road, Gravel, CX and MTB bikes I'd love these to keep me going over all terrains.
Every bike looks better rolling on new Kenda kicks.
Interested to see what different tyres would do on my giant reign E+3
Yes Please need new Gravel Tyres for my Vitus
Yes please!
Let's do this!
Nice bunch of tyres - I'm sure they would stop me falling off all the time
With that range, maybe I could finally find the one...
One tyre to rule them all
One tyre to ride them
One tyre for rocks and roots
And mud and dust and sliding
Brilliant tyres
I've just got a second wheelset for my gravel bike so having a selection of tyres to choose from would mean I could broaden the variety of my riding from road all the way up to bike packing over some chunky terrain!
I'd love to ride some fresh Kenda rubber all year!
Oh yes, please!
I'd Kenda like to win!
Que bueno que haya un sorteo de esta calidad
An entire year of supply!
Awesome 🤘