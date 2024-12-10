 LCP

Schwalbe's new G-One RX gravel tyre ushers in new technologies and tread

New tyre is primed for mud and welcomes a new carcass design.
Dec 10 2024
Slated to be a 'game changer', Schwalbe's new G-One RX gravel tyre is designed for mud, introducing the brand's latest Race Pro carcass, V-Guard technology and Addix Race compound. Here's everything we know.

Schwalbe's G-One tyre range covers almost everything any gravel rider could ask for, from semi-slick but mega-racy rubber to patterns ideal for do-it-all riding. Now, the new G-One RX fills the gap for an aggressively treaded, race-specific tyre directed for grip through muddy and rocky conditions.

And speaking of that tread pattern, it's widely spaced and designed to summon all of the traction and grip, and clearing mud. As a tyre designed for gravel racing, Schwalbe claims high-rolling speeds thanks to its near-continuous centre tread.

2024 Schwalbe G-One RX PRO close.jpg
2024 Schwalbe G-One RX PRO close.jpg


That same tread is shaped similarly to boomerangs to provide traction under braking. Moving to the intermediate knobs, and they're tear-drop-shaped that are designed to provide support under load and the shoulder knobs feature two shapes. One is a curved outer block inspired by the X-One R designed for traction and the longitudinal blocks are for lateral stabilisation and off-camber grip.

With the new tyre, Schwalbe has unveiled its new Race Pro construction that's said to increase puncture protection and suppleness while improving rolling resistance. That includes the new V-Guard, which is a slither of lightweight, cut-resistant fibre that sits underneath the tread to help fend off punctures.

2024 Schwalbe G-One RX PRO shoulder.jpg
2024 Schwalbe G-One RX PRO shoulder.jpg


There's the new Addix Race rubber compound, which is the brand's faster rubber yet. It's a dual-compound formula that maintains the same durability as the other compounds, according to Schwalbe, and the brand promises that it reduces rolling resistance by a further 10%.

All of these technologies can be found across Scwalbe's range, including the G-One R Pro and G-One RS Pro.

The new Schwalbe G-One RX Pro is available with back and tan sidewalls and sizes 40 to 50mm in width.

Liam Mercer

Liam Mercer

Since beginning his mountain biking career while working as a resort photographer in Greece in 2014, Liam became a freelance contributor at off.road.cc in 2019. From there, he’s climbed the journalism job ladder from staff writer to deputy technical editor, now finding his place as technical editor.

Partial to the odd enduro race, heart rate-raising efforts on slim-tyred cross-country bikes, hell-for-leather e-MTB blasts or even casual gravel jaunts, there’s not a corner of off-road cycling where Liam fears to tread. With more than 40 bike reviews under his belt and hundreds more on MTB, e-MTB and gravel parts and accessories, Liam’s expertise continues to be cemented and respected by the industry.

