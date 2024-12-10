Schwalbe's new G-One RX gravel tyre ushers in new technologies and tread
Slated to be a 'game changer', Schwalbe's new G-One RX gravel tyre is designed for mud, introducing the brand's latest Race Pro carcass, V-Guard technology and Addix Race compound. Here's everything we know.
Schwalbe's G-One tyre range covers almost everything any gravel rider could ask for, from semi-slick but mega-racy rubber to patterns ideal for do-it-all riding. Now, the new G-One RX fills the gap for an aggressively treaded, race-specific tyre directed for grip through muddy and rocky conditions.
And speaking of that tread pattern, it's widely spaced and designed to summon all of the traction and grip, and clearing mud. As a tyre designed for gravel racing, Schwalbe claims high-rolling speeds thanks to its near-continuous centre tread.
That same tread is shaped similarly to boomerangs to provide traction under braking. Moving to the intermediate knobs, and they're tear-drop-shaped that are designed to provide support under load and the shoulder knobs feature two shapes. One is a curved outer block inspired by the X-One R designed for traction and the longitudinal blocks are for lateral stabilisation and off-camber grip.
With the new tyre, Schwalbe has unveiled its new Race Pro construction that's said to increase puncture protection and suppleness while improving rolling resistance. That includes the new V-Guard, which is a slither of lightweight, cut-resistant fibre that sits underneath the tread to help fend off punctures.
There's the new Addix Race rubber compound, which is the brand's faster rubber yet. It's a dual-compound formula that maintains the same durability as the other compounds, according to Schwalbe, and the brand promises that it reduces rolling resistance by a further 10%.
All of these technologies can be found across Scwalbe's range, including the G-One R Pro and G-One RS Pro.
The new Schwalbe G-One RX Pro is available with back and tan sidewalls and sizes 40 to 50mm in width.