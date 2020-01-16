Salsa launches new Warbird gravel bike range

No frame changes but plenty of new GRX equipped models on offer
Salsa_Warbird_GRX_810_Di2-BK3900-1920x1080-uc-1.jpg
|
Jan 16 2020
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
salsa-fargo-ti4.jpeg
Salsa Fargo - rear 3/4
Salsa
New Salsa Fargo Ti - a mountain bike with drop handlebars
Salsa brings the Fargo titanium adventure/bikepacking frameset back for 2017
Salsa Journeyman 2.jpg
Salsa Cycles introduce the Journeyman and it looks like an affordable adventure machine
Two wheel sizes and two spec builds at the budget end of the spectrum
Salsa Cutthroat Force 1.jpg
Salsa Cycles update 2019 off-road lineup including Fargo, Warbird, Cutthroat, Timberjack and Journeyman
More suspension, lighter frames and bigger tyres
FullSus_Horsethief_Lifestyle.jpg
Salsa launches new Split Pivot full suspension range
New Horsethief, Spearfish and Rustler machines for 2019

Salsa has updated its Warbird gravel race bike range for 2020 with a host of new Shimano GRX drivetrain equipped options on the same versatile carbon frame as before. Though it's possible to run 650b wheels, all the builds come with 700c as standard.

The Warbird was arguably one of the first production gravel race bikes when it was launched in 2012. As the gravel scene has expanded massively, the Warbird has also seen numerous changes in that time, with the most recent in 2018 giving it compatibility with 650b as well as other tweaks and expanding its horizons a little further than a pure race machine.

The full carbon fibre frame remains unchanged since then, with a mix of long and relatively relaxed geometry, loads of tyre clearance - up to 45mm rubber with 700c and 51mm with 650b - and plenty of rack and guard mounts on both frame and fork, plus one on the top tube for a bento box.

The frame can happily run a single or double chainring up front and you can even stick an internally routed dropper post in there, though that will limit you to a Shimano Di2 front derailleur if you want a 2x setup.

As you'd hope, it's got 12mm through axles and flat-mount brakes on both frame and fork, with sleeved internal cable routing to make threading through gears and brakes much easier.

The back end uses what Salsa calls the 'Class 5 Vibration Reduction System' which basically consists of specially shaped bridgeless seat and chainstays designed to offer comfort on long, rough gravel roads. We've no idea whether there's a class above five or whether it'll ever go up to 11, but a bit more comfort is never a bad thing.

If you do require more comfort, it's also possible to run a Lauf Grit fork or Fox's AX suspension unit without any issues.

Specs and UK pricing

The bikes landing in the UK consist of four complete bikes plus a frameset option for £2,150, though the 'States get a much broader range that starts with a Shimano Tiagra offering and a full range of SRAM equipped bikes.

  • Warbird Carbon Apex 1 - £2,950
  • Warbird Carbon GRX 600 - £3,400
  • Warbird Carbon GRX 810 - £4,500
  • Warbird Carbon GRX 810 Di2 - £6100

Bikes and frames will be available in the UK from the 27th January from distributor Lyon.

You might also like:

Author block

Jon Woodhouse's picture

Jon Woodhouse

Jon is the editor here at off.road.cc. Whether it's big days out on the gravel bike or hurtling down technical singletracks, if it's got two wheels and can be ridden on dirt, then he's into it. He's previously been technical editor at BikeRadar.com, editor at What Mountain Bike Magazine and also web editor at Singletrackworld.co.uk. Yes, he's been around the houses.

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£91.08
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£65.99
-25%
Buy now
Endura Singletrack Elbow Protector Pads | Black - Small/Medium
Evans Cycles
£47.49
-5%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£104.99
-25%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£42.9
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Review
enigma-endeavour (1).jpg
Enigma Endeavour review £3699.00
Beautiful to look at with a ride to match, but it's not the cheapest steel gravel bike on the market
Feature
Ragley Marley 2.0 hardtail Riding Jump Detail
Five tips to make winter cycling easier
Leftfield advice to make the soggy season more bearable
Review
peatys-disc-brake-cleaner-review.jpg
Peaty's Disc Brake Cleaner review £8.00
Super-effective yet biodegradeable disc cleaner
News
FiveCool2header2.jpg
5 Cool things from Evoc, Michelin, Julbo, Shimano and Endura
Bumbags, waterproof romper suits and rubber, it's all here
Buying
BestWaterproofJackets-new.png
The best waterproof mountain bike jackets
Stay warm and dry in our pick of the best jackets
Feature
How-many-BB-spacers-do-I-need-101.jpg
How many spacers should I install on my bottom bracket?
Get your threaded BB spaced correctly, whether it's DUB, GXP or Hollowtech
Review
Lezyne T-Drive tool-5.jpg
Lezyne T-Drive multitool review £35.00
Innovative approach, but creates too much faff
Buying
DT-Swiss-micro-spline-freehub.jpeg
Who makes Micro Spline wheelsets for Shimano's 12-speed?
Every M9100, M8100 and M7100 ready hub and wheel