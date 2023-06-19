Raleigh Chopper now available in 70s-inspired colourways

Everyone's childhood bike gets the reissue it deserves
Raleigh Chopper now available in 70s-inspired colourways
Jun 19 2023
News
The iconic Raleigh Chopper has been remastered, re-released and reissued a number of times since the first edition rolled off the assembly line back in 1967. Once again, the Chopper has been hauled out of retirement, ready to blast you in the face with nostalgia, this time with two limited-edition colourways.

Coming in two '70s-inspired colourways, this bike is sure to inject you with a big ol' dose of nostalgia as Raleigh celebrates its decorated heritage. 

2023 raleigh chopper 3.jpg
2023 raleigh chopper 3.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Even though the latest Chopper is a brand-new bike, it features the original frame design and geometry. Built using Cr-Mo Steel, the Arrow design accommodates a 20-inch rear tyre along with a 16-inch front Redline wheel... A reverse mullet setup, if you will.

Elsewhere, things are very reminiscent of the classic Chopper, including the old-school cable-operated caliper brakes, Sturmey Archer 18T cassette, and hub gears. This reissue comes with the bike's recognisable steel high-rise bar and that Chopper saddle.

2023 raleigh chopper 2.jpg
2023 raleigh chopper 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


It even gets those retro block pedals that we saw on the Chopper back in the day. While certainly very cool, it's not light, weighing in at a claimed 18.4kg.

Whether you're looking to relive your childhood or give your kids a taste of the good old days, the latest Raleigh Chopper will set you back £950 in either Infrared or Ultra Violet colours and will be available from 12pm on Tuesday the 20th of June.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

