Raleigh Chopper now available in 70s-inspired colourways
The iconic Raleigh Chopper has been remastered, re-released and reissued a number of times since the first edition rolled off the assembly line back in 1967. Once again, the Chopper has been hauled out of retirement, ready to blast you in the face with nostalgia, this time with two limited-edition colourways.
Coming in two '70s-inspired colourways, this bike is sure to inject you with a big ol' dose of nostalgia as Raleigh celebrates its decorated heritage.
Even though the latest Chopper is a brand-new bike, it features the original frame design and geometry. Built using Cr-Mo Steel, the Arrow design accommodates a 20-inch rear tyre along with a 16-inch front Redline wheel... A reverse mullet setup, if you will.
Elsewhere, things are very reminiscent of the classic Chopper, including the old-school cable-operated caliper brakes, Sturmey Archer 18T cassette, and hub gears. This reissue comes with the bike's recognisable steel high-rise bar and that Chopper saddle.
It even gets those retro block pedals that we saw on the Chopper back in the day. While certainly very cool, it's not light, weighing in at a claimed 18.4kg.
Whether you're looking to relive your childhood or give your kids a taste of the good old days, the latest Raleigh Chopper will set you back £950 in either Infrared or Ultra Violet colours and will be available from 12pm on Tuesday the 20th of June.