Ragley gives the Trig 2.0 gravel and adventures bike an update for 2020

Different 'Adventure' and 'Gravel' bikes both get carbon fork
Ragley Trig Gravel 3
|
Jan 27 2020
|
News
Ragley rejoined the drop bar market back in 2019 with the Trig, a steel gravel bike with steel fork and a very reasonable price tag. 2020 see's the brand launch two models of the Trig 2.0 both of which a carbon fork and spec updates. 

First up, the Trig 2.0 Gravel is a steel framed bike, now fitted with a full carbon fork and 700c wheels. The Trig Gravel gets a 2x10 speed Tiagra drivetrain with an FSA crankset and Tektro cable-actuated mechanical disc brakes and comes in at a respectable £1,199.99. The frame can fit up to 40c tyres on the 700c rims and Ragley chose to spec this bike with WTB Riddler TCS Light Fast Rolling 37c rubber. The Trig 2.0 Gravel comes in one colourway, this fiery orange. 
 

Ragley Trig Gravel 2
Ragley Trig 2.0 Gravel 


The Trig 2.0 Adventure is the same steel frame and carbon fork with 650b wheels fitted and a 1x drivetrain. Ragley have chosen the 1x SRAM Apex groupset with a 11-42t cassette and a 40t chainring with 170mm cranks and of course hydraulic brakes. For the rubber, the 650B wheels are adorned with WTB Resolute 42c TCS Light Fast Rolling tyres with tan side walls. This spec of bike comes in green and will cost £1,499.99 which sounds like a bit of a steal to us!

Ragley Trig Adventure 3
Ragley Trig 2.0 Adventure


As both bikes use the same frame and fork, they, of course, get the same geometry of a 70˚ head angle, a 74˚ effective seat angle, chainstays of 425mm and a wheelbase (on a 52cm) of 1035mm. As both models use the same frame, and you probably guessed already but you can use whichever wheel size you like in each, meaning if you fancy a change later down the line you can swap the wheels out. 

Ragley Trig Adventure 1
Ragley Trig 2.0 Adventure


All bikes, both Gravel and Adventure models use thru-axles front and rear, a 27.2 seat tube diameter, a 68mm threaded bottom bracket, they all get rack and fender mounts, two bottle mounts inside the frame and more rack mounts on the fork. Both frames are fitted with tubes inserted but the rims are tubeless taped and there will be tubeless valves in the box. Ragley also honours each frame with a 5 year warranty and lifetime crash replacement. 

Ragley Trig Adventure 5


The last piece of info you need is that if you don't like the builds on offer the frameset is available to buy for £599.99. 

Ragley Trig Adventure 4

