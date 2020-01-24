First Look: Giant Revolt 1 alloy gravel bike

Good looking graveller for the groad at a tasty price
Giant Revolt 1-1.jpg
|
Jan 24 2020
|
News
We take a look at the new 2020 Giant Revolt 1 gravel and adventure bike ahead of the review. This alloy framed bike gets a carbon fork, Tiagra drivetrain and heaps of style for a small price tag. With the carbon Revolt Advanced 2 and the aluminium Revolt 0 already on test, we're looking forward to riding this bike soon!

The Giant Revolt range is pretty big and with the carbon Revolt Advanced models also taken into account, there is a bike to suit almost any budget. Here, we are taking a first look at the Revolt 1, this is a bike at the more budget end of the spectrum. Coming in at £1,149 there is actually only one bike that is cheaper in the range and that is the Revolt 2 priced at just £100 less. 

Giant Revolt 1-4.jpg


For a smidgen under £1,200 the Revolt 1 gives you an alloy frame with a full carbon fork with an Overdrive steerer and thru axles front and rear. Overdrive 2 is the oversized steerer (1 1/2” lower, 1 1/4” upper) that Giant use in order to provide stiffer and more direct steering, whereas just plain Overdrive uses 1 1/4” lower and 1 1/8” upper for road bikes.

Giant Revolt 1-13.jpg


Elsewhere there is a Shimano Tiagra drivetrain comprising of a 23/48 FSA crankset and a 11-34T cassette.

Giant Revolt 1-11.jpg

 

Giant Revolt 1-6.jpg


The brakes on the Revolt 1 (and on the bottom of the range bike). To brake the bike uses Giant’s Conduct system, this is hydraulic calipers with a cable-actuated master cylinder, paired with mechanical levers. Essentially the cable from the lever activates the hydraulic system which is attached to the stem rather than in the lever/hood, to activate the brake. It is an odd looking system, integrated into the stem, see photos below. 

Giant Revolt 1-18.jpg

 

Giant Revolt 1-14.jpg


The spec list is finished with Giant alloy wheels, Giant Crosscut AT 2 tyres (700x38c) and an own brand saddle. Tyres and wheels are tubeless ready too which is a nice feature and not always seen on bikes at this price point. 

Giant Revolt 1-10.jpg

 

Giant Revolt 1-9.jpg


The bike borrows D-Fuse technology from the brand's endurance road bikes. This tech amounts to a D-shaped alloy seatpost that offers a claimed 12mm of flex to provide more seated comfort when pounding over rough roads and tracks. The D-shaped seat post also gets an integrated seat clamp lending itself to the sleek looks of the bike.

Giant Revolt 1-7.jpg

 

Giant Revolt 1-8.jpg


The Contact XF D-Fuse handlebar works with the post in also using D-shaped profile tubing to provide a bit more compliance to absorb shocks. It’s also flared and swept back to bring the hoods closer for easier reach.

Giant Revolt 1-16.jpg


Giant has used an endurance bike as a starting point for the bikes geometry, featuring slacker angles and a longer wheelbase. The result according to Giant is “ precise handling, agility and control in all situations, from out-of-the-saddle road climbs to fast and rugged dirt road descents.” This bike (small) gets a 70.5 degree headangle and a wheelbase of 1025mm. 

Giant Revolt 1-17.jpg


We'll be putting this bike through its paces soon and get back to you with a full review soon! 

 

