 LCP

Rocky Mountain restructures to avoid bankruptcy

But continues as usual.
Rocky Mountain restructures to avoid bankruptcy
The Altitude likes a good corner, 425mm chains stays sees to that
|
Dec 20 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Christmas gift guide header.jpg
Christmas Gift Guide for Mountain Bikers
Can't think what to buy? Let us help.....
Kona Libra
What's hot at the 2018 NEC Cycle Show? The mountain and gravel bikes you'll want to see
We share the bikes we are making a beeline for...
xmasgifts2018-expensivegifts.png
Christmas Gift Guide - the money no object gifts for mountain and gravel bikers
Pricey gifts for those who matter most...
xmasgifts2018-endurobro.png
Christmas Gift Guide - Five not so obvious presents for the 'enduro bro' (or gal)
Presents to please the gravity addict this Christmas

It's been a tumultuous week for the bike industry, with legacy brand, GT, announcing its pause and now Rocky Mountain releasing a statement admitting that it's restructuring its finances to avoid bankruptcy. Despite this, it's business as usual for the Canadian brand.

Yet another legacy brand to announce troubles, Rocky Mountain has been a key player in the mountain bike scene since 1981 and, during those years, it's consistently made headlines with its Alitude and Slayer mountain bikes, among many others. The brand has been no slouch on the race scene either with Jesse Melamed bagging nearly 20 podiums with the brand and becoming the EWS Overall Champion in 2022.

Rocky Mountain is another brand that has experienced serious demand for its mountain bikes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; the brand claims that difficulties have stemmed from securing supplies and rising costs. Once the pandemic ended, Rocky Mountain had to compete with the many other brands that dropped their bike prices in discounts and sales.

The brand's move to restructure its finances has been made to keep the company going and to become resilient. While this is worrying from the outside, Rocky Mountain claims it's business as usual, despite its current difficulties.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Since beginning his mountain biking career while working as a resort photographer in Greece in 2014, Liam became a freelance contributor at off.road.cc in 2019. From there, he’s climbed the journalism job ladder from staff writer to deputy technical editor, now finding his place as technical editor.

Partial to the odd enduro race, heart rate-raising efforts on slim-tyred cross-country bikes, hell-for-leather e-MTB blasts or even casual gravel jaunts, there’s not a corner of off-road cycling where Liam fears to tread. With more than 40 bike reviews under his belt and hundreds more on MTB, e-MTB and gravel parts and accessories, Liam’s expertise continues to be cemented and respected by the industry.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Feature
2024 liam goty.jpg
Gear of the year 2024 - Liam Mercer's tech highlights
The very best kit that our tech editor has ridden throughout 2024.
Review
2024 crankbros mallet e ls hero.jpg
Crankbrothers Mallet Enduro LS clipless pedal review £180.00
Lots of support and float for those who strive for a wider Q-Factor.
News
Wyn Masters GT _Ft_Williams_1711.jpeg
GT Bicycles ‘paused’ – product future uncertain
One of the most storied frame brands in mountain biking is facing an uncertain 2025.
Review
2024 maxxis highroller 3 1.jpg
Maxxis High Roller III MaxxGrip Double Down tyre review £80.00
Superlative traction in a range of conditions.
Feature
Malverns Classic 2018 Dual Slalom-10.jpg
Is the great British bike industry on the up for 2025?
As another year of gloom draws to a close for the British bike Industry, we catch up with Si Paton of the Malverns Classic and Dom Mason of Mason Cycles to hear their stories and takes on the “state of the nation” in terms of the bike industry.
Buying
2024 best jerseys.jpg
Best mountain bike jerseys 2024
A collection of top-performing riding jerseys for any conditions.
News
2024 specialized chisel fs evo hero.jpg
The Chisel EVO is another great-value bike from Specilized
The Chisel FS gets the Evo treatment with a burlier fork and chunkier tyres.
Feature
GOTY-header-2024.jpg
Gear of the Year - our favourite tech from 2024
Off.road.cc’s selection of the products that stood out in 2024.