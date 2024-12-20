Rocky Mountain restructures to avoid bankruptcy
It's been a tumultuous week for the bike industry, with legacy brand, GT, announcing its pause and now Rocky Mountain releasing a statement admitting that it's restructuring its finances to avoid bankruptcy. Despite this, it's business as usual for the Canadian brand.
Yet another legacy brand to announce troubles, Rocky Mountain has been a key player in the mountain bike scene since 1981 and, during those years, it's consistently made headlines with its Alitude and Slayer mountain bikes, among many others. The brand has been no slouch on the race scene either with Jesse Melamed bagging nearly 20 podiums with the brand and becoming the EWS Overall Champion in 2022.
Rocky Mountain is another brand that has experienced serious demand for its mountain bikes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; the brand claims that difficulties have stemmed from securing supplies and rising costs. Once the pandemic ended, Rocky Mountain had to compete with the many other brands that dropped their bike prices in discounts and sales.
The brand's move to restructure its finances has been made to keep the company going and to become resilient. While this is worrying from the outside, Rocky Mountain claims it's business as usual, despite its current difficulties.