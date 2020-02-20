New Boyd CCC alloy gravel wheels are super light and affordable
Boyd Cycling, a US based wheel manufacturer, has just announced their latest gravel wheelset, the CCC which weighs in at a claimed 1,515g for a 700c set. The brand promises a light weight and durable alloy wheel at a reasonable price of $700 (UK price to be confirmed)
The brand says the CCC is a wheelset that can handle rugged off-road terrain, while still performing on pavement sections. The alloy gravel-specific rim is 25mm internal and has a 2.8mm offset. It features smaller .7mm hooks (compared to most standard 1.1mm hooks) with an increased thickness on the hook walls (1.35mm) which they say is better for impact protection while running lower pressures.
The 6069 series alloy rim weighs in at 415 grams in a 700c size and 395 grams in the 650b. Built with Boyd Cycling’s highly rated Quest Disc Brake hubs, the complete wheelset nets a scant (and claimed) 1515 grams for 700c set and 1475 grams for the 650b.
Spoke count options are 24f/28r and 28f/32r built using Pillar Wing 20 spokes and external brass nipples. Hubs are available with Shimano Hyperglide, Sram XDR, and Shimano Microspline drivers and feature tool free swapping of axle end caps and drivers. The combination of a low profile, offset rim, combined with the wall thickness designed for gravel riding and Quest Disc Brake hubs yields a lightweight, yet exceptionally durable alloy wheelset. “But durability and quality shouldn’t come at a barrier-to-entry price,” said Boyd Johnson, company founder.
There are retailers in the UK, (25 in fact), click here for the link. For more info about the wheels go to - www.boydcycling.com