Muc-Off launch Lab.94 - a new brand of technical gear, bags and backpacks
Muc-Off have just launched a new 'technical equipment' brand named Lab.94. Technical equipment, in this case, means a new hydration pack for both trail riding and commuting, plus modular components for the backpack to adapt its use.
So far the range includes the Ride Pack, a 20L roll top backpack and hydration system with a removable back protector, space for a laptop and the brands own LAB air conditioning system to maintain airflow between the pack and your back.
Also in the range is Dopp Kit bag, a bag with multiple storage compartments for 'grooming essentials' with an integrated mirror, we presume for commuting purposes rather than for taking your makeup on the trails!
Lastly, the Essentials case is a hardwearing case for all your bike tools, including straps and compartments to keep everything secure and in place. This one can be attached to the outside of the Ride Pack for easy access.
Muc-Off says "Lab94 is technical equipment designed for riders in search of adventures, built to handle everything the elements and the trail can throw at them. Lab94 is born from our obsession with making performance and durability the heart of our design. Our mission was to create and build the finest technical equipment ever developed for off-road riding and we’re confident that we achieved this.”
Its got a military inspired concept delivers a modular packs that help riders carry the essentials for an epic all-day, Muc-Off even use the term 'military grade' in their description on the attachment system of the pack, a term our Jon has got his knickers into a twist about before, check out why marketing claims might not all they are cracked up to be here.
We reckon there will be more on the way from Lab.94 in the future, for now though, the piece listed above are on sale from Muc-Off and bike shop stockists. You can buy each part separately or the full bundle for £200.
- The Ride Pack - £130
- Dopp Kit Bag - £40
- The Essentials Pack - £30
- Ride Pack full bundle - £200
