Muc-Off launch Lab.94 - a new brand of technical gear, bags and backpacks

Trail and commuter pack, plus modular storage for 'grooming products'
Mucoff lab94 trail pack 2.jpg
|
Dec 18 2019
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Saracen Ariel 2018 Alloy Detail -11.jpg
Saracen Ariel LT - £5,000
Saracen 2018 Range Revealed
Updated Ariel, a brand new e-bike and a budget Kili-Flyer
SM-Fugio-2-5.jpg
Genesis Fugio
Three New Genesis Bikes for 2018
Get the low down on newbies - the Fugio, the Mantle and the TarnTanium
kona_ride_2018_Process153_275_CRDL_Tignes_3_4.jpg
Kona Launch New Process G2
Carbon, alloy, two wheel sizes and new platform - let us at it!
Hope RD40 Carbon CX wheels.jpg
Hope Release New Carbon CX and Gravel Wheelset
The RD40's - disc specific carbon hoops

Muc-Off have just launched a new 'technical equipment' brand named Lab.94. Technical equipment, in this case, means a new hydration pack for both trail riding and commuting, plus modular components for the backpack to adapt its use. 

So far the range includes the Ride Pack, a 20L roll top backpack and hydration system with a removable back protector, space for a laptop and the brands own LAB air conditioning system to maintain airflow between the pack and your back.

Mucoff lab94 trail pack 3.jpg


Also in the range is Dopp Kit bag, a bag with multiple storage compartments for 'grooming essentials' with an integrated mirror, we presume for commuting purposes rather than for taking your makeup on the trails!

Mucoff lab 94 trail pack 5


Lastly, the Essentials case is a hardwearing case for all your bike tools, including straps and compartments to keep everything secure and in place. This one can be attached to the outside of the Ride Pack for easy access.

muc-off lab94 essentials


Muc-Off says "Lab94 is technical equipment designed for riders in search of adventures, built to handle everything the elements and the trail can throw at them. Lab94 is born from our obsession with making performance and durability the heart of our design. Our mission was to create and build the finest technical equipment ever developed for off-road riding and we’re confident that we achieved this.”

Its got a military inspired concept delivers a modular packs that help riders carry the essentials for an epic all-day, Muc-Off even use the term 'military grade' in their description on the attachment system of the pack, a term our Jon has got his knickers into a twist about before, check out why marketing claims might not all they are cracked up to be here.

We reckon there will be more on the way from Lab.94 in the future, for now though, the piece listed above are on sale from Muc-Off and bike shop stockists. You can buy each part separately or the full bundle for £200.

  • The Ride Pack - £130
  • Dopp Kit Bag - £40
  • The Essentials Pack - £30
  • Ride Pack full bundle - £200

 

You might also like: 

 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£72.5
-51%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-25%
Buy now
Endura Singletrack Elbow Protector Pads | Black - Small/Medium
Evans Cycles
£47.49
-5%
Buy now
Rockshox Pike RCT3 Solo Air Forks - 27.5" - Diffusion Black / 150mm / 27.5" / Tapered / 15mm Axle
Merlin Cycles
£399
-52%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£104.99
-25%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs A1 Mips Classic MTB Helmet - 2019 - Black / XSmall / 50cm / 54cm
Merlin Cycles
£60
-50%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£39
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-23%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£169.99
-52%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
News
evil chamois hagar hero
Evil launch the Chamois Hagar gravel bike
Is this the most mountain bikey gravel bike yet?
News
FiveCool3.jpg
5 cool things from Shand, Specialized and more
New gravel bike, an epic route to take it on and UK made pedals
Review
Mudhugger -2.jpg
Mudhugger FR front mudguard review £25.00
Fantastic protection, low weight and high longevity at a decent price
News
Shand-Stooshie-first-look-review-100.jpg
First Look: Shand Stooshie
UK made, mega versatile steel framed machine
News
Pacenti-compo-01-montage.jpg
Have you won in our £1625 Pacenti prize competition?
Our 15 winners are here
Review
Deft-catalyst-divide-glove-review-1.jpg
Deft Family Catalyst Divide Glove review £30.00
A excellent fitting and functioning pair of minimal trail gloves
Review
Assos Womens Trail LS Jersey-1.jpg
ASSOS Trail Women's LS Jersey review £105.00
Light, breezy jersey with a price that's difficult to stomach
News
saturdaysocial-1200.jpg
Saturday Social - the weeks news from our social feed
Cycling news catchup including new coil fork and a talented musician