LOOK unveils its new 765 GRAVEL range for 2021 - Including a new e-bike
New from LOOK is the new range of 765 GRAVEL bikes. It's been designed from the ground up to be lighter, more compliant and there's a more accessible model for those on a budget. Along with the cheaper bike, there's an e-bike version too.
The 765 GRAVEL gets a fresh design with the range including RS, non-RS, and pedal-assist versions.
Using a wealth of experience with carbon, LOOK has optimized the fiber orientation and chosen a specific combination of carbon in order to balance efficiency with compliance.
Features on the frame include what LOOK calls 3D Wave Stays. Essentially, they are two deflection points that the brand says enables a 15% increase in the natural compliance of the carbon. So they make for a more comfortable ride.
The stays are also flattened to encourage some extra verticle movement while maintaining and increasing lateral rigidity.
Other features include space for 700x40 or 650x2.1 tyres and the frame uses LOOK's Direct Drive Concept. It's a stem that's designed both to complement the style of the bike but to also to be lightweight and stiff for precise handling.
The frame has space for four water bottles, three within the front triangle and one mounted to the underside of the downtube.
All of this means that the bike is set to weigh 1,2kg with a fork weight of 390g.
As for the geometry, the 765 gets a 70.3° head angle, a 74° seat tube angle, 420mm chainstays, and a large frame comes with a 385mm reach.
The 765 GRAVEL comes in a range with three models, two spendy RS models, and a cheaper non-rs build. The former benefit from either a SRAM Force eTap 2x12 or Shimano GRX 810 2x11 drivetrain. The RS frame also comes as a frame-only option.
The 765 GRAVEL (non-RS) gets a Shimano GRX 600 2x11 drivetrain.
It would be rude to ignore the fact that the 765 GRAVEL also comes as an e-bike which is driven by a Fazua motor with a detachable semi-integrated battery. The e-bike weighs in at 13.9kg and borrows its geometry from its acoustic counterparts.
The E-765 GRAVEL comes in two builds, one with a SRAM Force 1x11 drivetrain, the other with SRAM Rival 1x11 groupset.
Prices for the 765 GRAVEL range start at 2,700 euro (around £2,400) and top out at 3,000 euro (around £2,700).