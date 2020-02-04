Kinesis reveals details of the new Range Adventure e-gravel bike

Powered by Fazua motor and with large tyre clearance
Kinesis range e-bike
Feb 4 2020
News
Kinesis has just launched their latest electric bike, the drop bar, gravel going, Range adventure e-bike. Kitted out with a Fazua motor just like their Rise mountain e-hardtail, the aluminium adventure bike gets added power and large tyre clearance too. 

Following on from the launch of the first e-bike, the Rise mountain bike, Kinesis say the new Range features a premium aluminium frameset based on their already established adventure platform. Again, as with the mountain bike, they have chosen to pair the Range with a Fazua Evation motor, which they say has a smooth, natural way of delivering the power and is lightweight too. 

Kinesis range e-bike 7

The Fazua motor provides up to 400W of assistance over three modes with a 250wh battery. Above the legal 15.5mph limit, the Fazua motor disengages from your bike and becomes unnoticeable so Kinesis say. If you'd rather pedal without the motor and battery inside the bike there is the option to remove it and add a blanking plate, sealing off the cavity of the downtube so this can become a relatively 'normal' gravel bike. Kinesis claim that the battery and motor unit weight 1.38kg and the full weight of the bike (size medium) is 15kg, leaving you with a 13.62kg bike to pedal if you do take the power away. 

Kinesis range e-bike 1


Kinesis chose to do away with the clunky bar remote from Fazua and integrate the controls into the top tube as seen on the Rise e-MTB. This means that you'll need to take your hands from the bars to alter the setting or mode of the motor.

Kinesis range e-bike 2

 

Kinesis range e-bike 6


There is currently one specification of bike available which will retail at £3,500. For that money, you'll be getting a carbon fork with rack mounting options and an alloy frame that is rear rack and mudguard compatible plus capable of taking up to a whopping 700 x 50c tyres.

Kinesis range e-bike 3

 

Kinesis range e-bike 5


There is a 1x SRAM Apex drivetrain, Apex hydraulic brakes, Kinesis own brand Sector GCe E-Specific 700c wheels that are shod with WTB Riddler 45c tyres and Ritchey bars, stem and seatpost, topped off with a Selle Italia saddle. Lastly, if you want, you can spec integrated lights on the bike from Lezyne for added extra cash. 

Kinesis range e-bike 4


To finish off the bike comes in one of the coolest paint job's we've seen in a while, Kinesis call it Galactic Iridescent and it's rad! You can get a  commuter e-bike with flat bars too, its called the Range Fitness e-bike and will cost £3,150 for a bike specced with a carbon fork a Shimano 1x10 Deore groupset and a similar finishing kit to the gravel bike. 

Kinesis says stock is due April 2020 but the brand are accepting orders for the limited first run now. Alternatively, they say visit your local Kinesis dealer who will be able to take your order. Bikes will also be available to view and test ride at the London Bike Show (ExCel, 27th-29th March, 2020) and London E-Bike Festival (Evolution London, 2nd-3rd May 2020). 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

