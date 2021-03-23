GT adds a Power to their Grade gravel bike range with three new eGrade e-bikes

2021 GT GRADE Power 1.jpg
Mar 23 2021
News
GT Bicycles have just launched three new bikes, the eGrade Amp, the eGrade Bolt and the eGrade Current. All three e-bikes get the MAHLE ebikemotion drive unit, paired with an adventures build or a commuter style spec.

GT says the Grade Power series is for riders seeking out the fastest route for their net escape. With the MAHLE Ebikmtions X35+ motor with 250watts and 250wh battery used across the range there should be plenty of power on offer with is 40Nm of torque. The ebikemotion motor uses a motor in the hub with an internal battery in the down tube of the bike, giving sleek looks. 

2021 GT GRADE Power 2.jpg

 

2021 GT GRADE Power 5.jpg


The new Grade Power series bikes all get alloy frames with the brands iconic triple triangle design, a tapered head tube, flat mount brake interfaces and they are dropper post compatible too. The floating seat stays in the triple triangle design adds 50% more vertical compliance, so the brand says.

2021 GT GRADE Power 4.jpg


Elsewhere the bikes get top tube and seat tube bosses for mounting bottles and kit and they they are front and rear mudguard ready too.

2021 GT GRADE Power 7.jpg



GT eGrade Amp
£2,900

A GT Grade but with e-power the eGrade Amp model gets a full carbon fork, a full Shimano GRX with an SLX 11-42t cassette, WTB Resolute tyres (700x42c)  and a GT cockpit with a 16 degree flared bar.

2021 GT eGrade Amp 1.jpg

 

 

GT eGrade Bolt
£2,700

As above but at a slightly different spec, the Bolt edition gets the same frame and carbon fork but with a 2x10 speed GRX drivetrain.

2021 eGrade Bolt 1.jpg

 

GT eGrade Current
£2,300

This is the flat bar version of the bike. Built for the pavement, it gets a 2x 10 speed drivetrain too, this time from microSHIFT and Shimano MT200 brakes rather than GRX. Of course it has that 640mm flat handlebar too. 

2021 eGrade Current 1.jpg
2021 GT GRADE Power 6.jpg

 

