Is Jespr's cycling computer set to disrupt the market leaders?
Swiss brand Jespr might be one of the newer computer companies but, with its software-first approach, the new Jespr Cycling Computer is primed to upset the best cycling computer market and become a valid alternative to brands such as Garmin, Wahoo, Hammerhead and Coros. Here's everything we know about this cycling computer.
The Jespr Cycling Computer is built around a high-resolution touch-screen display that measures around four inches and we're told that it can cope with harsh conditions – ideal for the often miserable UK weather.
The computer is then loaded with five modes, Free Ride Mode, DIrection Mode, Training Mode, Race Mode, and Pacing Mode. All of which provides bespoke and specific metrics for each riding style. Free Ride mode looks to be the most flexible as the computer will provide tracking and navigation on the fly, allowing the rider to pick a destination mid-ride and instantly pick up navigation.
The Jespr also offers live wind strength and direction monitoring, and it can connect to a bike radar to display alerts to traffic you might not have seen. It'll also display the elevation profile over the upcoming 1,000 metres.
You might have guessed but direction mode allows riders to sync routes from whichever cycling app they like with turn-by-turn navigation.
Training Mode displays all the vital metrics and helps the rider sync workouts across multiple platforms. The Jespr displays colour-coded visualisations to show you how your session is going.
Race Mode shows all the important information but simplifies it all in an easy-to-digest manner and clean look.
Pacing Mode is coming soon to the Jespr but will help the rider plan and manage efforts in real-time, ideal for triathlon or time trial.
The Jespr Cycling Computer will set you back CHF540.00, or around £485.
They have an interesting approach but they are going to need a good few reviews. I wouldnt buy it just from the blurb of the Website. It seems promising and intriguing but who knows?
