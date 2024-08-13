GO Outdoors slashes bike prices by over 50 per cent
Outdoor retailer GO Outdoors is the latest company to offer significant savings throughout its range. Joining the likes of Giant, Trek, and Specialized, GO Outdoors brands, Jamis and Calibre bikes can be picked up with a huge £1,000 saving. Here's everything we know.
Three bikes are up for sale with some mighty savings but to have access to those sales, you'll need to be a GO Outdoors member. It only costs £5 a year which also grants access to a price matching service as GO Outdoors promises to beat cheaper offers by up to 10 per cent. Members will also be able to take advantage of other store-wide sales.
Onto the bikes and the range includes a full suspension bike, an e-mountain bike and a hardtail.
First up, is the Calibre Rake 27. It's Calibre's durable but affordable 29in hardtail mountain bike that puts geometry first. It's built around a 6061 hydroformed aluminium frame and benefits from 100mm of suspension at the fork, provided by a RockShox Judy and there's a pair of WTB Trail Boss tyres. Clarks sorts the braking out with a pair of M2 hydraulic brakes. This bike RRPs at £650 but members can pick it up for £399, posing a 38 per cent saving.
Donning suspension at both ends of the bike is the Jamis Bikes Dakar. This one also gets a RockShoxy Judy fork but this time in its Silver variant and that's combined with a RockShox Monarch R air shock. Driving the bike is Shimano's Deore 1x10 drivetrain with an 11-46T cassette, so there's plenty of range. This bike uses a WTB Vigilante tyre up front with a Trail Boss at the rear. Coming with the lowest ever price that GO Outdoors has offered, the Jamis Bikes Dakar can be bought for £799, down from £1,400, so that's a 68 per cent saving.
Lastly, there's another Calibre bike in the sale lineup but this time, it's the e-hardtail, the Kinetic. This bike uses Calibre's Two Cubed mountain bike geometry but throws a 250W hub motor into the mix, providing assistance up to 15mph with a range of 40 miles, says GO Outdoors. This e-hardtail can be bought for £999, down from £1,500.
