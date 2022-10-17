Dangerholm’s 7.49kg Scott Contessa Addict gravel bike
Gustav Gullholm (Dangerholm) has wowed the off-road cycling scene with some astonishing custom bike builds over the past couple of years - we recently featured the Scandinavian bike builder’s Hypersonic Scott Spark RC. The bike pictured here is just as exquisitely detailed and transcends the traditional perception that custom builds, are a domain for men.
Gullhom’s partner, Pernilla Eriksson, was toying with the idea of a dream gravel bike build and with expert guidance, a stunning women’s Contessa Addict gravel project was created. The size small Contessa Addict gravel frame was sanded down and repainted in a stunning ‘liquid purple’ finish, contrasted with rose metallic.
Looks to thrill
Eriksson decided to run Ultradynamico Rosé Race rubber, sized 700x42c, making the Contessa Addict’s generous frame and fork clearances. These tyres leave adequate mud clearance, with the frame rated for 700x45c tyres. The Ultradynamico Rose Race’s skinwall casing and grey tread contrast brilliantly with the overall dark and rosé build aesthetic.
Gullhom’s builds are characterised by innovative internal brake cabling solutions and mechatronics, all to remove unsightly external cabling. Scott’s Syncros parts helped a touch to attain the sleek aesthetic Gullhom values. For Eriksson’s bike, an integrated single-piece Syncros iC SL X handlebar was simply repainted to match the custom colourway.
Ceramic bearings take centre stage
Its pedals are perhaps the most impressive and boutique component selection on Eriksson’s Contessa Addict gravel bike. It is not unusual to spin ceramic bearings in hubs, cranksets or headsets, but pedals? Sourced from r2-bike.com, these XTR pedals feature ceramic bearings and Italian METI titanium axles. They are exceedingly rare, too, with only 13 pairs ever made.
Ceramic bits are also present in the wheelset and drivetrain. Erikkson’s dream gravel bike rolls along on Syncros Capital 1.0 X40 carbon rims, with Vectran fibre rope spokes laced to Pi Rope hubs.
Converting’s Eriksson’s pedalling power to forward momentum is a custom SRAM drivetrain, combining Force eTap AXS shifters, with an XO1 rear derailleur, Hopp carbon parallelogram and oversized CeramicSpeed pulley wheels. Ratios? Eriksson decided to run a 42t chainring linked to a 9-50t Leonardi General Lee cassette.
Nothing less than boutique brakes would do for Eriksson’s build, and with Gullhom’s input, she chose German stoppers from Trickstuff. The brand’s Dächle UL brakes are sized 160mm up front and 140mm at the rear, and secured in place with a Bike Ahead Composites 6-bolt to centre-lock adapter kit.
At 7.49kg, this Scott Contessa Addict is not the lightest gravel bike Gullhom has been involved in producing. Last year, Gullhom revealed an Addict grave bike that weighed only 7.13kg. But this Contessa Addict is broadly more symbolic, showcasing the potential of custom builds for women.