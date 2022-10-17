Dangerholm’s 7.49kg Scott Contessa Addict gravel bike

He’s done it again! Dangerholm goes rosé pink on this truly one-of-a-kind custom women-specific build
Dangerholm’s 7.49kg Scott Contessa Addict gravel bike
|
Oct 17 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2021 Scott addict gravel hero 1.jpg
SCOTT's all-new Addict Gravel takes integration to a new level
And our Dave has wrangled a first ride
Scott Contessa Speedster Gravel 25 First Look-12.jpg
First Look: Scott Contessa Speedster Gravel 25
Ladies gravel bike with identical geometry to the unisex bike
Gravel bike Bergamont Grandurance-1.jpg
The best new gravel bikes of 2018
Will one of these be your next gravel grinder?
2021 SCOTT ransom 600 future pro hero cover.jpg
SCOTT launches the Future Pro line - Kids specific mountain and gravel bikes
Long travel enduro rigs, full suss trail bikes and hardtails especially for little rippers

Gustav Gullholm (Dangerholm) has wowed the off-road cycling scene with some astonishing custom bike builds over the past couple of years - we recently featured the Scandinavian bike builder’s Hypersonic Scott Spark RC. The bike pictured here is just as exquisitely detailed and transcends the traditional perception that custom builds, are a domain for men.

Gullhom’s partner, Pernilla Eriksson, was toying with the idea of a dream gravel bike build and with expert guidance, a stunning women’s Contessa Addict gravel project was created.  The size small Contessa Addict gravel frame was sanded down and repainted in a stunning ‘liquid purple’ finish, contrasted with rose metallic. 

Looks to thrill

Eriksson decided to run Ultradynamico Rosé Race rubber, sized 700x42c, making the Contessa Addict’s generous frame and fork clearances. These tyres leave adequate mud clearance, with the frame rated for 700x45c tyres. The Ultradynamico Rose Race’s skinwall casing and grey tread contrast brilliantly with the overall dark and rosé build aesthetic. 

2022 Dangerholm_scott contessa bar.jpg
2022 Dangerholm_scott contessa bar.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Gullhom’s builds are characterised by innovative internal brake cabling solutions and mechatronics, all to remove unsightly external cabling. Scott’s Syncros parts helped a touch to attain the sleek aesthetic Gullhom values. For Eriksson’s bike, an integrated single-piece Syncros iC SL X handlebar was simply repainted to match the custom colourway. 

Ceramic bearings take centre stage

Its pedals are perhaps the most impressive and boutique component selection on Eriksson’s Contessa Addict gravel bike. It is not unusual to spin ceramic bearings in hubs, cranksets or headsets, but pedals? Sourced from r2-bike.com, these XTR pedals feature ceramic bearings and Italian METI titanium axles. They are exceedingly rare, too, with only 13 pairs ever made. 

2022 Dangerholm_scott contessa pulley.jpg
2022 Dangerholm_scott contessa pulley.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Ceramic bits are also present in the wheelset and drivetrain. Erikkson’s dream gravel bike rolls along on Syncros Capital 1.0 X40 carbon rims, with Vectran fibre rope spokes laced to Pi Rope hubs. 

Converting’s Eriksson’s pedalling power to forward momentum is a custom SRAM drivetrain, combining Force eTap AXS shifters, with an XO1 rear derailleur, Hopp carbon parallelogram and oversized CeramicSpeed pulley wheels. Ratios? Eriksson decided to run a 42t chainring linked to a 9-50t Leonardi General Lee cassette. 

2022 Dangerholm_scott contessa rear.jpg
2022 Dangerholm_scott contessa rear.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Nothing less than boutique brakes would do for Eriksson’s build, and with Gullhom’s input, she chose German stoppers from Trickstuff. The brand’s Dächle UL brakes are sized 160mm up front and 140mm at the rear, and secured in place with a Bike Ahead Composites 6-bolt to centre-lock adapter kit. 

At 7.49kg, this Scott Contessa Addict is not the lightest gravel bike Gullhom has been involved in producing. Last year, Gullhom revealed an Addict grave bike that weighed only 7.13kg. But this Contessa Addict is broadly more symbolic, showcasing the potential of custom builds for women. 

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£44.99
-18%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£89.95
-35%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£127.99
-20%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£97.99
-30%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£235
-7%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34
-29%
Buy now
News
canyon_valtteri-bottas-180822-045-web.jpg
Canyon partners with F1 star Valtteri Bottas
The Finnish F1 race car driver joins the brand’s impressive line-up of ambassadors
Review
2022 renthal push on ultra tacky grip hero.jpg
Renthal Push-On Ultra Tacky grips review £16.45
A slim, long and tacky pair of grips that you'll need specific glue to fit
Feature
MTB deals hero
Best mountain bike deals: bikes, gear and components
Here's our pick of the best mountain bike deals available right now
News
2022 willier urta hybrid hero.jpeg
Willier launches a new downcountry e-MTB, the Urta Hybrid
Downcountry ripper gets Fazua motor and weighs less than 16kg
Review
2022 altura chinook backpack hero 2.jpg
Altura Chinook Backpack review £75.00
A versatile and well-put-together riding pack but a slightly odd fit and no-frills straps ruin the party
Feature
2022 downhill riding 1.jpg
Downhill mountain biking - everything you need to know
The most extreme and risk-on form of mountain biking explained
Feature
Steve Thomas autumn riding 2
The best places in the UK for autumn cycling
There’s something special about riding autumnal trails, and we've listed the 10 best spots to experience them
Review
2022 Endura Women's GV500 Reiver Bibshorts .jpg
Endura Women's GV500 Reiver Bib Shorts review £130.00
Great-value women's bib shorts with comfortable chamois and plenty of pocket space